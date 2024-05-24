Apple’s M2 13-inch MacBook Air is $150 off in the Memorial Day sales

If you don’t mind going one generation back with your purchase, Best Buy has the MacBook deals for you with a massive $150 off the Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch M2. Usually $999, it’s down to $849 for a limited time only. We can’t say how long the deal will stick around, but we can confidently say this is one of the better laptop deals to go for. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading while we take you through things.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch M2

When you check out our look at the best MacBooks, you’ll notice that the MacBook Air 13.6-inch M2 features as the best MacBook for everyone. It’s super versatile with a great M2 processor, and a very lightweight and thin build. Despite being so thin, it’s robust thanks to its all-aluminum unibody enclosure which is super durable while looking good too.

Apple is one of the best laptop brands because it combines form and function well. With the MacBook Air 13.6-inch M2, you get a speedy M2 processor with 8-core CPU while there’s also 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. More storage would have been appreciated but at this price, concessions need to be made.

One more significant highlight is the laptop’s 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display which has over 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and support for one billion colors. That means vibrant images and incredible detail levels so it’s great for taking in videos or even creating your own. The MacBook Air 13.6-inch M2 has a fanless design which means it can run a little hot but it’s completely silent which is always appealing.

Class exudes from everything about the MacBook Air 13.6-inch M2. It has a great camera and audio setup with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera while there’s a three-mic array, and four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio. It’s all perfect for taking calls or simply listening to music or watching a movie. The MacBook Air 13.6-inch M2 offers up to 18 hours of battery life so it’ll easily last you all day without a hitch.It’s a good enough laptop that there’s actually a strong argument for choosing the M2 model over the newer M3.

If you want a great MacBook at an affordable price, you need to check out the MacBook Air 13.6-inch M2. It’s down to $849 right now at Best Buy so you save $150 compared to the usual price of $999. Take a look at it for yourself by tapping the button below.

