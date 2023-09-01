There are some fantastic Labor Day deals going on at Dell today on everything from computers to accessories. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your old computer, now is the time to take advantage of these sales. Below we’ve collected the best offers from Dell, including laptops, desktops and monitors. Some of these overlap with the best Labor Day laptop deals because they feature fantastic products like the XPS 13 and G16. Check out the best Dell has to offer in its Labor Day sales below.

Dell 27-inch QHD Monitor — $200, was $260

If it’s time to upgrade your desktop monitor, Labor Day monitor deals are a great place to start. Sometimes you don’t need something fancy, just a solid monitor with a nice price cut. This Dell 27-inch monitor fits the bill. It has a resolution of 560 x 1440, so everything from spreadsheets to movies will look nice and crisp. It has a 75Hz refresh rate, meaning the image refreshes quickly. You could technically game on this with that kind of refresh rate, but even if you don’t, mouse movements will feel smooth and fluid.

Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop — $280, was $430

The Dell Inspiron 15 is a great student laptop. It doesn’t have anything fancy going on, but it’s solidly built and has the components to get your through essay writing, presentation creating and movie streaming. It has the 11th-Gen Intel Core i3 processor, integrated UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The display is FHD, so it will run 1080p content at its absolute best.

Dell 32-inch Curved 4K Monitor — $330, was $400

This curved 4K monitor is perfect for creative types. If you edit video or photos, this is the display for you. It has a gorgeous 4K picture on its curved surface. The curve is designed to help your eyes, as the edges of the screen are the same distance from you as the center. It has a high contrast ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. It’s so gorgeous we’d recommend it as a gaming monitor, if not for the 4ms response time. Creators likely won’t even notice, but gamers will want something faster.

Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One — $550, was $730

An all-in-one desktop is great for people who want a simple desktop computer with minimal wires. The Inspiron 24 All-in-One is Dell’s answer to the Apple iMac — and it’s much cheaper. It has some less powerful components, but they’re capable enough to cover any work or school tasks. This configuration has an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, AMD Radeon graphics card, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The screen, an integral part of an all-in-one, gets 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $599, was $799

The Dell XPS 13 is Dell’s most popular laptop. It’s the answer to the MacBook Pro. They come in a wide variety of configurations that make the price vary quite a bit. This one comes with a 12-th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAm and 256GB of storage. The screen is a compact 13 inches, which is great when you want to carry the laptop around without a large bag. The display is FHD+, meaning slightly better than 1080p. Anything short of 4K will look great, and you’ll notice how crisp simple stuff like program lettering and tabs will be.

Inspiron 27 All-in-One — $800, was $950

If the 24-inch Dell All-in-One wasn’t big enough for you, you can upgrade to the 27-inch. Instead of AMD, this all-in-one opts for Intel components, including a 13th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, integrated UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The display is quite a bit bigger than the 24-inch model, but it has similar specs, including 1080 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate.

Dell G16 Gaming Laptop — $850, was $1,250

The G16 is one of Dell’s newer gaming laptops. The G15 has been kicking around for years, but some gamers like a bigger screen. This one has QHD+ resolution of 2560 x 1600 and a 165Hz refresh rate, so you won’t need to plug in an external monitor to get responsive fps. It has the Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card.

Dell XPS Desktop — $950, was $1,100

While the Dell XPS is primarily a laptop line, Dell has produced desktop versions. These are great for people who want a simple but powerful system for their home office. This particular model has a nice and powerful 13th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, less powerful integrated UHD graphics, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The only thing on that list lacking in power is the graphics, but if you’re using this for spreadsheets, writing, video calls and simple office work, you’ll never need anything more powerful.

Dell XPS 15 Laptop — $1,349, was $1,559

The Dell XPS 15 is the XPS 13’s older brother. The main difference is a big upgrade in screen size, but that matters a lot in a laptop. For one thing, a bigger screen means a bigger body, which can be packed with bigger and more powerful components. This one comes with the 13th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Arc A370M graphics card, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The screen itself is nice too. It’s 15.6 inches, runs FHD+ resolution, has a 60Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness.

Dell XPS 17 Laptop — $1,699, was $2,199

The XPS 17 is simply an upgrade in nearly every way over the XPS 13 and 15. Of course the screen is bigger, measuring in at 17 inches, but other than that it has the same specs as the 13 and 15. This configuration comes with the 13th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Dell UltraSharp 32-inch 6K Monitor — $2,600, was $2,560

Is 4K simply not enough for you? Try Dell’s new 6K monitor, the first of its kind. If you’re looking at a monitor like this, you’re probably interested in photo or video editing. Rest assured this has the color and crispness you need. It has a resolution of 6144 x 3456 and a 60Hz refresh rate. It gets 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, as well as 100% of the sRGB gamut, all together getting over one billion colors. It has an 8MP integrated camera that can capture at 3840 x 2160, so you will absolutely be the clearest face on the Zoom call.

Editors' Recommendations