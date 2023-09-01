 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best deals in the Dell Labor Day sale (including a laptop for $280)

Noah McGraw
By

There are some fantastic Labor Day deals going on at Dell today on everything from computers to accessories. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your old computer, now is the time to take advantage of these sales. Below we’ve collected the best offers from Dell, including laptops, desktops and monitors. Some of these overlap with the best Labor Day laptop deals because they feature fantastic products like the XPS 13 and G16. Check out the best Dell has to offer in its Labor Day sales below.

Dell 27-inch QHD Monitor — $200, was $260

Dell 27 Monitor on a white background.
Dell

If it’s time to upgrade your desktop monitor, Labor Day monitor deals are a great place to start. Sometimes you don’t need something fancy, just a solid monitor with a nice price cut. This Dell 27-inch monitor fits the bill. It has a resolution of 560 x 1440, so everything from spreadsheets to movies will look nice and crisp. It has a 75Hz refresh rate, meaning the image refreshes quickly. You could technically game on this with that kind of refresh rate, but even if you don’t, mouse movements will feel smooth and fluid.

Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop — $280, was $430

The Dell Inspiron 15 at a side angle while showing an image of a man and a ball.
Dell

The Dell Inspiron 15 is a great student laptop. It doesn’t have anything fancy going on, but it’s solidly built and has the components to get your through essay writing, presentation creating and movie streaming. It has the 11th-Gen Intel Core i3 processor, integrated UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The display is FHD, so it will run 1080p content at its absolute best.

Related

Dell 32-inch Curved 4K Monitor — $330, was $400

Dell 32 Curved 4K UHD Monitor on white background.
Dell

This curved 4K monitor is perfect for creative types. If you edit video or photos, this is the display for you. It has a gorgeous 4K picture on its curved surface. The curve is designed to help your eyes, as the edges of the screen are the same distance from you as the center. It has a high contrast ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. It’s so gorgeous we’d recommend it as a gaming monitor, if not for the 4ms response time. Creators likely won’t even notice, but gamers will want something faster.

Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One — $550, was $730

Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One
Dell

An all-in-one desktop is great for people who want a simple desktop computer with minimal wires. The Inspiron 24 All-in-One is Dell’s answer to the Apple iMac — and it’s much cheaper. It has some less powerful components, but they’re capable enough to cover any work or school tasks. This configuration has an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, AMD Radeon graphics card, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The screen, an integral part of an all-in-one, gets 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $599, was $799

A side view of a Dell XPS 13 laptop on a white background.
Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is Dell’s most popular laptop. It’s the answer to the MacBook Pro. They come in a wide variety of configurations that make the price vary quite a bit. This one comes with a 12-th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAm and 256GB of storage. The screen is a compact 13 inches, which is great when you want to carry the laptop around without a large bag. The display is FHD+, meaning slightly better than 1080p. Anything short of 4K will look great, and you’ll notice how crisp simple stuff like program lettering and tabs will be.

Inspiron 27 All-in-One — $800, was $950

Dell Inspiron 27 7000 front facing and on a white background.
Dell

If the 24-inch Dell All-in-One wasn’t big enough for you, you can upgrade to the 27-inch. Instead of AMD, this all-in-one opts for Intel components, including a 13th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, integrated UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The display is quite a bit bigger than the 24-inch model, but it has similar specs, including 1080 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate.

Dell G16 Gaming Laptop — $850, was $1,250

The Dell G16 gaming laptop with Genshin Impact on the screen.
.

The G16 is one of Dell’s newer gaming laptops. The G15 has been kicking around for years, but some gamers like a bigger screen. This one has QHD+ resolution of 2560 x 1600 and a 165Hz refresh rate, so you won’t need to plug in an external monitor to get responsive fps. It has the Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card.

Dell XPS Desktop — $950, was $1,100

Dell XPS desktop on a white background.
Dell

While the Dell XPS is primarily a laptop line, Dell has produced desktop versions. These are great for people who want a simple but powerful system for their home office. This particular model has a nice and powerful 13th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, less powerful integrated UHD graphics, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The only thing on that list lacking in power is the graphics, but if you’re using this for spreadsheets, writing, video calls and simple office work, you’ll never need anything more powerful.

Dell XPS 15 Laptop — $1,349, was $1,559

Dell XPS 15 9530 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Dell XPS 15 is the XPS 13’s older brother. The main difference is a big upgrade in screen size, but that matters a lot in a laptop. For one thing, a bigger screen means a bigger body, which can be packed with bigger and more powerful components. This one comes with the 13th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Arc A370M graphics card, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The screen itself is nice too. It’s 15.6 inches, runs FHD+ resolution, has a 60Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness.

Dell XPS 17 Laptop — $1,699, was $2,199

Dell XPS 17 9370 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The XPS 17 is simply an upgrade in nearly every way over the XPS 13 and 15. Of course the screen is bigger, measuring in at 17 inches, but other than that it has the same specs as the 13 and 15. This configuration comes with the 13th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Dell UltraSharp 32-inch 6K Monitor — $2,600, was $2,560

Two people using the Dell 6K Ultrasharp monitor on a desk.
Dell

Is 4K simply not enough for you? Try Dell’s new 6K monitor, the first of its kind. If you’re looking at a monitor like this, you’re probably interested in photo or video editing. Rest assured this has the color and crispness you need. It has a resolution of 6144 x 3456 and a 60Hz refresh rate. It gets 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, as well as 100% of the sRGB gamut, all together getting over one billion colors. It has an 8MP integrated camera that can capture at 3840 x 2160, so you will absolutely be the clearest face on the Zoom call.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Labor Day Laptop Sales 2023: Best deals you can shop today
Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

Now that Labor Day laptop sales are underway, there are a whole bunch of awesome laptop deals going on right now. That means now is the ideal time to buy with the next major sales event the very distant Black Friday. We've been scouring all the best Labor Day sales to help you save the most without having to look around for yourself. Below, we've picked out our favorites right now. Each of these laptops cover all kinds of budgets and needs so there's truly something for everyone here. Let's take a look at what's on sale.
Today's best Labor Day laptop deals
Acer Chromebook 315 — $169, was $289

The Acer Chromebook 315 is a great Chromebook made to suit the computing needs of just about anyone. It’s great in a tight spot like a classroom or a coffee shop, as it’s super light and fits in just about any bag or backpack. But it’s also a great device for settling in with at a desk and diving into hours of office work. It comes with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen display, and even when you’re pushing it to the brink of its capabilities the Chromebook 315 is able to sustain all-day battery life. Like all of the best student Chromebooks, the Acer Chromebook 315 is an impressive device that combines computing capability with affordability.

Read more
Lenovo has gaming laptops and PC for under $1,000 in this sale
The Lenovo LOQ laptop on a white background.

Whether you're looking at gaming PC deals or gaming laptop deals, you'll be able to get a decent machine for less than $1,000 if you buy from Lenovo's ongoing sale. Here are two affordable but dependable options -- the Lenovo LOQ Tower gaming PC, which is down to $800 from $1,030 for savings of $230, and the the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop, which is down to $880 from $1,260 for savings of $380. We don't expect these discounts to last a long time though, as they're probably already drawing a lot of attention from gamers. If you want to take advantage of either offer, or perhaps even both of them, it's highly recommended that you complete your purchase immediately because they may no longer be available tomorrow.
Lenovo LOQ Tower gaming PC -- $800, was $1,030

If you're planning to buy a gaming desktop because you've already invested in monitor deals, or because you prefer an easier upgrade path compared to a gaming laptop, you can't go wrong with the Lenovo LOQ Tower gaming PC. It's powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, which are enough to run most of the best PC games without any issues. The gaming PC also features a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, so you can start installing your favorite games right after you hook it up to the necessary peripherals and power supply. Every purchase of the Lenovo LOQ Tower also comes with a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for access to a large library of games.

Read more
This HP business laptop deal cuts over $1,800 off the price
The HP Elitebook 865 laptop with the Windows interface on the display.

For any business user looking for a great laptop for work purposes, HP has one of the best laptop deals right now. Today, you can buy the HP EliteBook 865 16-inch G9 notebook for $1,499. It's usually priced at $3,321 so you're saving a hefty $1,822 on the usual price. Packed with all the hardware you could need to work effectively on the move, here's everything else you need to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the HP EliteBook 865 16-inch G9 notebook
As one of the best laptop brands, you can trust HP as this laptop demonstrates. With the HP EliteBook 865 16-inch G9 notebook, you get great specs. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U processor along with 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. All of those core specs are ideal for working productively and speedily too.

Read more