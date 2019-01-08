Digital Trends
Computing

The 5 best desktops of CES 2019

Chuong Nguyen
By

When it comes to PCs, most of the attention at CES this year has focused on laptops, thanks largely to Nvidia’s announcement of RTX mobile graphics and AMD’s launch of its Ryzen 3000 mobile APUs. But if you’re after power and upgradeability, nothing beats a desktop design, and CES 2019 didn’t disappoint in this department.

As supplies of Nvidia’s ray-tracing desktop RTX GPUs become more available, we’re seeing some powerful desktop launches at the show this year. Whether your seeking gaming performance or workstation-class graphics, there are plenty of options. Here are our picks for the best desktop PCs from CES 2019.

Lenovo Yoga A940

Lenovo Yoga A940

Though it may seem that Lenovo’s Yoga A940 takes its design inspiration from Microsoft’s Surface Studio all-in-in-one, it’s nice to see Lenovo targeting creatives with this desktop PC announcement at CES.

The Yoga A940 comes with a reclining 27-inch QHD or 4K resolution HDR digital canvas — similar to the Surface Studio — and support for AMD Radeon RX 560 discrete graphics, an Intel 8th-Generation Core i7 processor, and accessories that include a stylus and Precision Dial. You can outfit this all-in-one desktop with up to 32GB RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive.

Priced starting at $2,349 when it becomes available in April, this Yoga is $1,000 cheaper than Microsoft’s all-in-one.

Asus ProArt PA90

asus reveals mini pc proart pa90 assu 2

Even though Asus isn’t targeting gamers, the ProArt PA90 packs in workstation-class performance with its Nvidia Quadro P4000 graphics in a compact and elegant mini desktop design. Bearing a resemblance to Apple’s Mac Pro and Samsung’s ArtPC Pulse, the Asus ProArt PA90 looks elegant, with its tall squircle-shaped design.

In addition to Quadro graphics, it maxes out with a 9th-Generation Intel Core i9 processor and up to 64GB of RAM. Given the compact footprint of the ProArt PA90, Asus came up with clever designs to help keep things cool. The PC itself is liquid cooled, and the top of the tower extends to help with air circulation.

Origin Cube

Origin Cube

Though it’s still a prototype, Origin’s new Cube-shaped PC is a small form factor gaming desktop that doesn’t skimp on performance despite its diminutive size. The Cube’s compact design may make it seem like the perfect travel companion to a LAN party, but Origin’s focus is on form rather than function, as this PC’s all-glass enclosure could make carrying this desktop a challenge.

Under the hood, however, the Cube can be configured to deliver top performance, including a full-sized graphics card, liquid cooled processor, and plenty of storage bays for expansion. If you’re in love with the aesthetics of Apple’s Fifth Avenue retail storefront in New York City, this may be the perfect PC for you.

Corsair One Pro i180

Corsair One Pro i180

The Corsair One Pro i180 is a gaming PC that’s disguised as a workstation, and that’s not a bad thing if you’re after ray-tracing performance in an understated design. Although the company calls this full-size tower a workstation, it comes with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics, RGB lighting, and a 12-core Intel Core i9 processor, rather than business-class silicons like Quadro graphics and Xeon processors.

Still, the i180 packs in plenty of power that will surely delight gamers and creatives with up to 32GB of memory, 960GB SSD, and 2TB HDD.

Digital Storm Aventum X

Digital Storm Aventum X

Though technically shown last year, Digital Storm has finally announced the Aventum X is available for purchase, and it’s one of the most powerful desktops we’ve ever seen. Packing in Intel’s 9th-Generation Core i9 processor, the Aventum X, like the decadent Aventum 3 before it, can be configured with up to four graphics cards. Fully configured, that’s four Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti connected via NVLink and up to three Nvidia GP100 HPC processors.

To keep this powerful rig running cool, Digital Storm created its own custom liquid cooling and airflow design. This is one seriously upgradeable PC, but be prepared to pay steeply if you do max out on all the specifications and customizations that’s available on the Aventum X. If you can stomach the price, you won’t be disappointed in the power, performance, and possibilities that the Aventum X is capable of delivering.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free antivirus platforms for Mac in 2018
alienware area 51m review feat
Product Review

A true gaming desktop replacement? The Alienware Area-51m gets closer than ever

With its desktop grade processors, the ability to swap out components, and a new industrial design, the Alienware Area 51-m is a gaming laptop like no other. We spent some time with the new gaming laptop ahead of CES.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
http://s3.amazonaws.com/digitaltrends-uploads-prod/2018/10/samsung-chg90-ultrawide-monitor-review-5481.jpg
Computing

Intel gets sneaky with new 9th-gen desktop CPUs without dedicated graphics

In what could be a bid to compete with AMD's Ryzen 3000 desktop processors, Intel sneaked new 9th-generation desktop CPUs -- without dedicated graphics -- into its portfolio for 2019.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
alienware area 51 m replaceable components ces 2019 3
Computing

Alienware’s Area-51m comes from the future to save us from boring laptop design

Alienware is introducing what it calls the most powerful gaming laptop ever. The Area-51m features desktop-grade processors and graphics, and the ability to easily swap out and upgrade both the graphics card and processor. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Asus ROG Strix GL553V review
Computing

Asus’ ROG Mothership is like a Surface Pro on steroids, and it’s built for games

At CES 2019, Asus is taking gaming to a new level by announcing the ROS Mothership, a detachable desktop replacement that sets out to redefine the form factor for gaming laptops.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Lenovo Yoga S940
Computing

Lenovo’s Yoga S940, C730 up the wow factor with stunning OLED, HDR screens

Lenovo is leveraging the latest and greatest display technologies, AMOLED and HDR, in its newest Yoga S940 and Yoga C730 laptops. Also, the Yoga A940 is a new AIO desktop PC designed for creative professionals.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Lenovo Yoga S940 review
Product Review

The Lenovo Yoga S940’s inverted notch and curved glass make its bezels vanish

Lenovo’s latest Yoga laptop has a few tricks up its sleeve. By using an inverted notch above the screen and curved glass along the edges of the display, the Yoga S940 creates subtle fair and sets a new standard for laptop elegance.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Samsung Space Monitor
Computing

Aluminum, ultrawide, and sleek. These are the best monitors of CES 2019

CES 2019 delivered a great selection of new monitors for those who demand ultrawides for productivity, high response times for gaming, or simply massive displays. Check out our selection of the top five monitors from CES.
Posted By Michael Archambault
IBM Q System One
Computing

IBM offers a peek at the future of quantum computing with the Q System One

IBM continues to invest in quantum computing for commercial applications with the unveiling of the fully integrated Q System One at CES 2019. An industry first, the Q System One is a completely integrated quantum computer.
Posted By Michael Archambault
tp link wi fi 6 router ces 2019 archerrouter01
Computing

TP-Link’s new Wi-Fi 6 routers look more like alien spaceships than ever

TP-Link's latest consumer networking hardware looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie. Surrounded by red-accented aerials, these Wi-Fi 6 routers are fast and eye catching.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dell announces 55 inch 4k oled monitor ces 2019 dwawpzcv4aa8lj3
Computing

Alienware’s amazing 55-inch monitor has OLED screen, 4K resolution

At its CES 2019 event, Dell dropped a surprise to consumers, announcing a new 55-inch, 120Hz, 4K OLED display. Also announced were plans to expand OLED to its 15-inch gaming notebooks.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Asus ZenBook S13 Hands-on UX392
Computing

Tiny bezels and HDR rule our 5 best laptops of CES 2019

Dell, Asus, Huawei, and Lenovo have some new laptops coming soon that leverage tiny bezels and HDR to fit excellent displays into the smallest chassis. In fact, they've introduced the five best laptops at CES 2019.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Computing

In 2019, laptops are better than ever. Here are the best of the best

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. The laptops we've chosen for our best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
oculus quest headset gets me into vr ces 2019 op 5
Computing

Oculus’ Quest is the headset that will make me (and you) a VR believer

Without excessive wires or complicated setup, and a price point that makes sense for tech that just isn't there yet, Oculus' upcoming standalone headset, the Quest, could bring VR mainstream.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Microsoft Surface Laptop press kit stock photo
Computing

Here are the big features to look out for in the upcoming Windows 10 19H1 update

Microsoft has released a preview version of its next features update for Windows 10. The release is limited to Windows Insiders in the Fast Ring. Here are the big features to look out for in this new features update.
Posted By Anita George