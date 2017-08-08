Keep your Macbook Air protected with the best cases, covers, and sleeves

Leading up to the 2016 Apple keynote event, there were rumblings that Apple may finally discontinue the MacBook Air series altogether, however, the laptop — or at least the 13-inch model — lived to see another day. One of the main selling points of the MacBook Air is its svelte figure, but thin laptops can be easy to damage. If you’re going to be out and about, or you want to be able to quickly sling your laptop into a larger bag without worrying, then a case or sleeve is probably a wise investment. Without further ado, here are 10 of the best MacBook Air cases you can buy right now. Whatever you need in terms of protection, style, function, or price tag, there’s something here for you. It is important to note that frequent travelers may prefer a dedicated laptop bag or (better yet) a TSA approved laptop bag for their MacBook Air.

Inateck MacBook Sleeve ($10) This smart, padded sleeve comes in an unassuming black that won’t draw wanted attention to your expensive MacBook. The inside is also lined with a super-soft, fleece material that ensures the outside of your laptop doesn’t pick up any scratches. There are two zippers for easy access to the main compartment, and there’s an additional pocket on the outside with its own zipper that’s handy for stowing accessories and cables. The smooth, woven design — reminiscent of modern backpack chic — and the modest price tag make this a tough choice to overlook. Buy it now from: Amazon

Incipio Feather Case ($44) For a minimalist veneer of protection the Feather case from Incipio cannot be beat. These snug cases are extremely light and thin. They add a protective layer to your MacBook Air that will prevent dings and scratches from showing up on that pristine aluminium. There are openings for the ports and vents, so the case doesn’t impact on normal usage of your laptop. Most of the Feather range is translucent, so the Apple logo shows through. You can pick white, black, blue, or pink. There are also a couple of matte options in pink or grey. Rubber feet provide a little extra protection and grip for surfaces. You won’t find anything thinner than this unless you go for adhesive skins. Buy it now from: Amazon Jet

Burkley MacBook Air Cover ($110) You’ll love the luxurious look, feel, and smell of this genuine leather MacBook Air cover. This cover is really well-made. Flip it open and there are two elasticated straps at the top, and a pocket with a touchpad cut-out to hold your MacBook firmly in place. The interior is lined with a soft microsuede to prevent scratches, and there are vent holes cut into the cover at the spine to all the device to properly ventilate. You’re going to want a separate bag because this is essentially a leather folder, but it is stylish and protective. Buy it now from: Amazon Burkley

Twelve South BookBook Rutledge Case ($98) Disguise your MacBook Air as an old hardbound leather book with this clever case. It’s tough, with reinforced corners, but is nonetheless lightweight and has a soft, padded, microfiber interior with elastic straps at the top to hold your MacBook in place. The distressed leather finish is designed to look like a weathered tome, complete with a ridged spine that says Book Book near the top and Vol XII at the bottom. There are two zippers with weathered leather tags hanging off them, making them easy to find and pull. You can get a slimmer version with a rounded spine for a bit less, but we think this one looks better. Buy it now from: Amazon