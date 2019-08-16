Computing

The best MacBook Air cases

Give your MacBook Air some added style with one of these great cases or sleeves

Tyler Lacoma
By
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

The 2018 MacBook Air (also called the “Retina MacBook Air” in reference to the new display) has arrived, which means some of you may have already upgraded your MacBooks at last, or are at least seriously considering buying the new, more powerful model. It’s a bit smaller than the old MacBook Air, but there are a lot of protective cases and sleeves that will work for either version.

That’s where our list of the best MacBook Air cases come into play. Whatever you need in terms of protection, style, function, or price tag, there’s something here for you. Frequent travelers may be better served by a dedicated laptop bag or (better yet) a Transportation Security Administration (TSA)-approved laptop bag for their MacBook Air.

Inateck MacBook sleeve

Inateck MacBook Sleeve

The somewhat dull appearance of this padded sleeve won’t draw unwanted attention to your expensive MacBook Air. On the inside, it’s lined with a super-soft fleece material that ensures the outside of your laptop doesn’t pick up any scratches. There are two zippers for easy access to the main compartment and an additional pocket on the outside with its own zipper that’s handy for stowing accessories and cables. The smooth woven design — reminiscent of a chic, modern backpack — and the modest price tag make this a tough choice to overlook. It comes in black and neoprene.

Kasper Maison Italian Leather laptop sleeve

If genuine leather is your cup of tea, this thin, envelope-style sleeve designed in Sweden is made from natural Italian full-grain cowhide leather. According to the company, it will feel stiff at first, until the leather loosens and shapes perfectly to your MacBook Air. This sleeve includes a built-in card slot for business and/or credit cards, a backside pocket for a paper notebook or documents, and a “smart” cord holder for storing cables or earphones. The sleeve even includes a small opening to let you charge the MacBook Air while it’s still stored inside. It’s available in black, dark brown, British tan and medium brown.

Pack & Smooch MacBook Air Case

Pack & Smooch MacBook Air Case

The Pack & Smooch has nothing to do with puckering up for a big kiss. Instead, this MacBook Air case is a beautiful option made with premium materials not used in most laptop bags. Every case is handmade in Germany and utilizes merino wool felt and naturally dyed leather. Aside from a padded laptop sleeve, the offering houses an exterior pocket with room for a phone or an iPad mini. It’s available in dark gray and dark brown.

AmazonBasics Laptop Sleeve

Amazon Basics Case

If you blew your whole budget on the MacBook Air itself, you’ll be glad to know there’s no need to break the bank for a basic sleeve. This Amazon offering is the best trade-off between price and quality, a no-frills sleeve made from soft, stretchy neoprene, with a single zipper along the top. Even with the MacBook Air inside, the sleeve has room to spare. There’s also no strap or handle, so you’ll need a separate bag. Still, this sleeve is well worth a look for the money.

STM Dux Rugged Case

STM Dux Rugged Case

STM‘s Dux Rugged case provides a safe choice for even the most accident-prone MacBook Air owner. The rubberized polycarbonate brackets protect the sides and corners of your laptop from damage due to falling, while the texturized rubber feet on the bottom prevent the computer from sliding on slick surfaces. If you have any stickers or customization on your MacBook Air, they’ll definitely shine through with this case. It’s currently available in black, chili, or Moroccan blue.

Tomtoc 360 Protective Sleeve

Tomtoc 360 Protective Sleeve

This simple and reliable Tomtoc case includes internal foam cushioning for “360-degree” padding around all contents. It’s a simple yet high-quality case, with the only additional feature being a front pocket that’s big enough for a notepad, iPad or accessory. It’s simple, clean and very well-rated.

Lacdo Laptop Sleeve

Lacdo Laptop Sleeve

Do you live in a rainy area and worry about your new MacBook suffering from the occasional drip or splash? Lacdo has you covered, literally, with this affordable laptop sleeve that is made from waterproof canvas fabric. The inside features a three-fabric lining that’s designed to add even more waterproof capabilities while also preventing shocks. One basic pocket is included on the outside.

i-Blason Smooth Matte Frosted Hard Shell

i-Blason Smooth Matte Frosted Hard Shell

This matte-frosted case offers an excellent design, is specifically designed for the 2018 MacBook Air, and includes room for the new Touch ID feature. If you prefer hardshell cases, this one looks great, helps prevent scratches, and has openings for all ports and vents so you don’t need to worry about overheating. There are rubberized pads on the corners for ventilation and grip.

