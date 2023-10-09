 Skip to main content
The best October Prime Day 4K monitor deals happening now

A 4K monitor will do wonders for any kind of computer setup, whether it’s a content creation machine, a work-from-home station, or a gaming rig. They usually don’t come cheap, but fortunately, you can enjoy savings right now from Prime Big Deal Days 2023. With the return of Prime Day deals, other retailers have also started offering amazing monitor deals to keep up with Amazon’s prices. We’ve picked our favorites and listed them here, but if something catches your eye, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction right away to make sure that you’re able to take advantage of the bargain.

Dell 27-inch S2721QS 4K monitor — $300, was $330

The 27-inch Dell S2721QS 4K monitor on a table.
Dell

The Dell S2721QS 4K monitor features 4K Ultra HD resolution on a 27-inch screen, which is in the middle of the recommended range of 24 inches to 32 inches by our computer monitor buying guide, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The monitor comes with Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology that reduces harmful blue light without affecting color accuracy, dual 3W speakers, and dual HDMI ports.

Samsung 32-inch M7 Series 4K smart monitor — $300, was $400

The Samsung M7 smart monitor with apps on the screen.
Samsung

The Samsung M7 series 4K smart monitor offer 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 32-inch display, with a 60Hz refresh rate. It stands out among other monitors because it can directly connect to your home’s Wi-Fi connection to access all of the popular streaming services, play video games without the need for a console or gaming PC through the Samsung Gaming Hub, and even function as a control center for your other smart home devices. The Samsung M7 series 4K smart monitor can also recognize voice commands through Samsung’s Bixby or Amazon’s Alexa.

Gigabyte 28-inch M28U 4K monitor — $550, was $600

The Gigabyte 28-inch M28U 4K monitor with a colorful screen.
Gigabyte

The Gigabyte M28U 4K monitor with a 28-inch screen promises sharp details and accurate colors, with smooth and lag-free movements through its 144hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The 4K monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering, while taking care of your eyes by minimizing blue light emissions and reducing flickering.

Samsung 28-inch Odyssey G7 4K gaming monitor — $550, was $800

Samsung's 2023 Odyssey Neo G7 sitting on a table.
Samsung

The Samsung Odyssey G7 4K gaming monitor comes with a 28-inch display that will elevate your gaming experience, starting with 4K Ultra HD resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. The 4K gaming monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia’s G-Sync, so it will work with most graphics cards in the market in eliminating stuttering and screen tearing. It also has access to the Samsung Gaming Hub and your favorite streaming services, all using just a Wi-Fi connection.

Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K curved gaming monitor — $2,000, was $2,700

Samsung Odyssey Ark vertically
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K curved gaming monitor offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, a 1000R curvature on its 55-inch display, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. What sets it apart is its ability to rotate its screen into a vertical orientation called Cockpit Mode through the wireless Arkdial that functions as the monitor’s command hub. You can stack the equivalent of multiple displays for a unique viewing experience.

