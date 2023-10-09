The best October Prime Day gaming laptop deals right now

If you’re looking to grab a gaming laptop, this Prime Day October 2023 is the perfect time, especially since Prime Day has traditionally been a great time to pick up new electronics. In fact, we’re seeing a lot of great gaming laptop deals across the board, whether you want something budget-friendly or you want a beast of a gaming laptop that can run anything. To that end, we’ve collected some of our favorite Prime Day deals on laptops across several retailers, so you don’t have to do all the dirty work. So be sure to check out the deals below and come back regularly as we update this list with better deals.

MSI Bravo 15 with RX6500M — $700, was $900

If you’re looking for a great entry-level gaming laptop, then this MSI Bravo 15 is a great choice. Under the hood, you’ll find an AMD RX6500M, which is roughly equivalent to an RTX 3050 and will handle most modern games fine at lower graphical settings. It also comes with a Ryzen 7-5800H, which is a high-end process that should be able to handle more processor-hungry games, like simulation or strategy games. There’s also a big positive with going all-AMD since its GPUs and CPUs are generally more power efficient than their Nvidia and Intel counterparts, so you get a bit better battery performance.

HP Victus 15z with RTX 2050 — $700, was $950

While the AMD GPUs are great, some folks might want access to Nvidia’s DLSS RTX and Ray-tracing technologies, and for that, they have to grab one of the RTX graphics cards. In the case of this HP Victus, you get an RTX 2050, which is weaker than the AMD RX6500M, but does give you access to RTX tech. Besides that, you get the mid-range AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, which is still powerful enough to handle most games and productivity tasks you throw at it. It comes with 8GB of RAM, which is a bit on the low end, and 512 GB of storage, which isn’t too bad for a budget-oriented gaming laptop.

Dell G16 with RTX 4050 Ti — $800, was $1,250

Dell’s G16 gaming laptop is the usual recommendation when folks want to buy a budget gaming laptop, and for good reason. It has the slightly more powerful RTX 3050Ti, while the screen is a large 16-inch one with a resolution of 2560×1600 and a refresh rate of 165Hz. It’s rare that you find so many great features on a screen at this price point, and while the RTX 3050Ti would struggle to hit all of them, it gives you a lot of room to pick what you want to favor. You also get 16GB of DDR5 RAM, which is impressive, as well as 512GB of storage, which is a bit on the lower end with how big games are these days, but it’s not a dealbreaker.

HP Victus 16z with RTX 4050 — $900, was $1,300

Another good budget gaming laptop choice is the HP Victus 16z, which comes with an RTX 4050 and a larger screen than the Victus 15 variant. The RTX 4050 is still an entry-level card, but it will still fare better than an RTX 3050 or even an RTX 3050Ti; you get the more advanced DLSS 3.0 where it’s available and will make a difference if you play those games. As for the processor, you get a similar mid-range AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS, a great CPU for most tasks you’ll likely encounter. We also like to see the upgraded 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, although the storage remains the same at 512GB.

Alienware m16 with RTX 4060 — $1,350, was $1,750

Moving up in the scale of GPUs, this Alienware m16 comes with an RTX 4060, which will start letting you run games at medium settings and a relatively higher refresh rate at FHD. That said, the screen is quite impressive, sitting at 16 inches and with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and a whopping 240Hz refresh rate, which we doubt the RTX 4060 will manage. Even so, it gives you a lot of room to prioritize resolution or refresh rate, which is perfect if you like both action-packed and more slow-paced but visually appealing games. Luckily, you do get a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX processor and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, so you’re going to have an overall great day-to-day and gaming experience.

HP OMEN Gaming Laptop 16 with RTX 4070 — $1,500, was $1,800

Moving up another step in GPU, the OMEN Laptop X16 is where we start seeing some real gaming power. It comes with an RTX 4070, which is a card that can finally run games at 1440p and at or over 100hz refresh rate, and it will certainly be able to take advantage of the X16’s display. Running at 2560 x 1440 resolution and an impressive 240Hz, the RTX 4070 will let you push each of these a little bit farther and is a good middle-ground gaming laptop if you don’t want something budget or expensive. We also love to see that it comes with a larger 1TB SSD, the equally powerful Intel i7-13700HX, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, making this an overall great gaming laptop for the price.

Razer Blade 15 with RTX 3070 Ti — $2,000, was $3,000

Razer is a company known for making thin and light gaming laptops and holds a similar position to Apple when it comes to gaming gear. That means you get great performance mixed in with a small frame, which is why we’re impressed with the inclusion of the RTX 3070 Ti in this Razer Blade 15. While it will struggle at 4k gaming, especially with higher resolution and refresh rate, it should easily handle the Blade 15’s 240hz QHD monitor, although it might still struggle a little to play the most modern AAA games at the highest of each. Razer even throws in a great i7-12800H processor, 1TB of storage, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM.

Alienware m18 with RTX 4070 — $2,200, was $2,500

If processing power is really important to you, potentially for editing tasks, this Alienware m18 comes with one of the most powerful CPUs on the market, the AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX. Besides that, you get a respectable RTX 4070, which you’ll need to run the FHD screen that can hit an incredible 480Hz refresh rate. This is a laptop that’s really targeted towards professional e-sports players, with the CPU great for streaming, and the 32GB of DDR5 RAM being excellent for running recording software.

Razer Blade 17 with RTX 3070 Ti — $2,300, was $,3400

If you like what the Razer Blade 15 has to offer but want a bigger screen, then the Razer Blade 17 is a good option. It has an excellent 17.3-inch 240 Hz QHD monitor powered by an RTX 3070 Ti, which might be a bit underpowered for that but will certainly give you a lot of space to optimize for your preferences. That said, you do get the high-end Intel i9-12900H which, along with the AMD Ryzen 9 CPUs, are some of the best processors on the market, so it’s perfect for streaming content while gaming. You also get 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of storage, both of which are great.

Alienware m16 with RTX 4090 — $2,950, was $3,550

Of course, if you want the most powerful GPU you can get in a laptop, or desktop for that matter, this configuration of the Alienware m16 comes with an RTX 4090. In fact, it’s a very similar laptop to the Alienware m18 in that it’s targeted to professional e-sports players since it has only an FHD resolution but a whopping 480Hz refresh rate. That said, you can upgrade it to a QHD monitor that runs at 240Hz for an extra $100, and if you’re not a pro streamer, that’s definitely something you should go for. Besides that, you get an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX, an impressive 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a very good 2TB of storage.

Alienware x16 with RTX 4090 — $3,100, was $3,800

Alternatively, if you want something a bit more sleek looking with the highest specs you can get, this Alienware x16 doesn’t play around, especially with an RTX 4090 and an Intel i9-13900HK, which is the most powerful CPU on this list. You also get a 2560×1600 resolution screen that can hit 240Hz, which can take full advantage of that RTX 4090. Also included is 32GB of DDR5 RAM, which is more than you’ll likely need, and 2TB of storage.

Editors' Recommendations