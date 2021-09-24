In today’s world, many of us have the luxury of enjoying the full usage of the free and open internet on a vast array of hardware like smartphones and computers, however, a significant portion of the digital population does not use VPNs for multiple devices. Even if you are aware of VPNs and the benefits they can provide to your life, many are complacent or unaware that it is ideal (and even encouraged) to cover all of your devices under a VPN subscription plan. We understand that there are a lot of choices out there on the internet, so the Digital Trends team has conducted research and analysis into curating what we are proud to claim as a list of the best VPN services on the market today.

If you are on the fence about committing to a subscription plan with one of the services below, that’s perfectly understandable. Many, if not all, of these VPNs come with money-back guarantees, and some have free data plans to whet your taste buds. Check out our alternative list of the best free VPN services if you’re interested in trying out a service before committing with your wallet.

1. NordVPN

Country of registration: Panama

Panama Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Apple TV

iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Apple TV Cost: $12 per month

$12 per month Number of servers: 5,237+

5,237+ Simultaneous connections: 6

NordVPN is an excellent entry point for those who are new to VPNs due to its sheer popularity and accessibility. Even if you have no idea what you’re doing in regards to online privacy, this VPN for multiple devices is there to guide you through your digital journey without feeling intrusive. Once you download NordVPN and connect, you’ll forget it’s even there! The service is easy to use and can be picked up by anyone of any digital literacy level.

But this service is not only great for newbies. Anyone can take advantage of the vast security features NordVPN has to offer. The AES 256-bit encryption is at the highest standard and is employed by governments, militaries, and cybersecurity companies across the globe. Paired with the top-of-the-line protocols such as NordLynx and OpenVPN, as well as its kill switch function, you’ll never have to worry about your data leaking out into the digital cosmos. NordVPN also expresses its strict dedication to user privacy by enacting an airtight no-log policy that ensures no government, company, or intruder can access your private information.

With 5,000+ servers and constantly growing, NordVPN is truly a global solution that can provide an open and uncensored internet to all. Wherever you are, you can use this VPN for multiple devices to unblock geo-locked content, obfuscate your IP, and much more. If that doesn’t satisfy you, you’re free to trigger a full refund under the company’s 30-day money-back guarantee clause. Simply contact a 24/7 customer support representative, and you can receive your money with no further hassle!

2. ExpressVPN

Country of registration: British Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux

iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux Cost: $13 per month

$13 per month Number of servers: 3,000+

3,000+ Simultaneous connections : 5

: 5

ExpressVPN is neck-and-neck with NordVPN in terms of popularity and widespread adoption. These two giants in the VPN industry constantly push the boundaries and raise the standard for the rest to follow. There are multiple fundamental differences between the two, namely in what kind of security features the two respective companies implement. ExpressVPN takes a lot of pride in developing its own protocols, server technology, and streaming-optimized servers. If you like to stream a lot, then this VPN for multiple devices might interest you a lot. No longer are the days of constant buffering, speed throttling, and poor picture quality while connected to a VPN.

ExpressVPN is $13 per month, which is not particularly affordable for many. Customers may wonder why they would purchase an ExpressVPN subscription over any other competitor on this list. Although this VPN doesn’t provide the most simultaneous connections and it may not have the most servers, analysts and experts across the internet unanimously agree that ExpressVPN takes it a step further in terms of security. Its LightWay Protocol and TrustedServer technologies push the parcel of a complete security guarantee. Therefore, if you care about your digital information and want to remain safe on the internet, ExpressVPN is a great choice.

If you want total coverage on all of your devices, ExpressVPN can give you the protection you need on all of them. Your smartphones, tablets, computers, smart TVs, routers, browsers, whatever it may be, there’s a good likelihood you can find ExpressVPN to protect you there. While $13 per month may be a lot, a single subscription packs a lot of value, and we would definitely recommend it!

3. Surfshark

Country of registration: British Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux

iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux Cost: $13 per month

$13 per month Number of servers: 3,200+

3,200+ Simultaneous connections: Unlimited

If you’re a tech wizard and enjoy using a lot of different devices, then look no further. This VPN for multiple devices can cover you on all of them because you can enjoy unlimited simultaneous connections with a single Surfshark connection. Yes, you heard that right. You can connect all of your devices at once to a single Surfshark connection! Partner that with the unlimited global bandwidth, and you have 24/7 constant protection.

Surfshark is at a similar price point as a few other options on this list, but every single one has unique features that make it worth it in its own respective way. For Surfshark, the fact that you can cover the whole household under a single subscription plan is very valuable, and that aspect alone may justify its price. This is truly a VPN for multiple devices, whether you run Windows, Mac, Linux, or if you want to cover your smart TV or router. It’s always valuable to keep yourself protected on any device that can connect to the internet, as you never know where a hacker or intruder might gain access to your information. Luckily, Surfshark has you covered and has thought of all points of weakness so that you don’t have to worry about it.

With over 3,000 servers across the globe, you’ll never struggle to find a high-speed server to connect to, no matter what you’re using it for. If you prefer to use your VPN to unblock geo-locked content on Netflix, Surfshark is perfect for doing that due to its high-speed servers with unlimited bandwidth. Alternatively, if you frequently make important transactions that require sensitive information to be passed around, then Surfshark is safe and secure. Whatever you’re doing online, a VPN like Surfshark is required in this day and age.

4. Hotspot Shield

Country of registration: United States

United States Clients supported : iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux

: iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux Cost: $8 per month

$8 per month Number of servers : 1,800+

: 1,800+ Simultaneous connections: 5

Hotspot Shield is a famous VPN specifically for iOS and Android, but not many people know that the service provides coverage for a variety of devices and platforms. While the product is advertised heavily on app stores as the number one option for smartphone VPNs (which may very well be true), the Digital Trends team found that its more niche services were more comprehensive and important for consumers. Having an airtight security system on your router, for example, can be a great way to set up a VPN and forget you even have it. With its unlimited bandwidth, you can do just that with Hotspot Shield.

The most attractive thing about Hotspot Shield may not even be its comprehensive security features implemented in its VPN or its high-speed servers. Many customers flock to this VPN for multiple devices because of its generous free data plan. For absolutely free, you’re entitled to 500Mbs per day which comes to around 15Gbps per month. That is one of the most generous free data plans on the market, and this freemium model helps fund Hotspot Shield’s paid-for servers. If you don’t think you can commit to Hotspot Shield’s $8 per month subscription model, feel free to take advantage of its free data plan. We’ve listed Hotspot Shield as one of the best free VPNs, so we definitely recommend you check it out.

Although this versatile VPN for multiple devices only provides you with five simultaneous connections, its price of $8 per month plus its free data plan makes up for it. It has almost 2,000 global servers that can help you navigate the internet as you see fit. We think Hotspot Shield is great for those on a budget and even for those who don’t have one at all! Don’t shy away from taking full advantage of the 15Gbps per month you can receive.

5. CyberGhost

Country of registration: Romania

Romania Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux

iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux Cost: $13 per month

$13 per month Number of servers: 7,300+

7,300+ Simultaneous connections: 7

If security and privacy are what you strive for, CyberGhost has you covered. Even though the company has over 7,000 servers for you to connect to, you can feel safe knowing that each of them is high-quality and will provide you with full security. AES 256-bit encryption ensures that no intruder or hacker could ever brute force through the VPN connection to access your data. Some may think such heavy security measures are overkill, but you can never be too sure, and the safer you are, the better.

CyberGhost is one of the more left-field choices on this list not because of its functionality or features but because the company markets itself completely unique compared to conventional VPN companies. It’s bright yellow branding and cute ghost logo make it stand out in the market in hopes of attracting newcomers to try out VPNs. With mainstream adoption comes increased awareness of the dangers and necessities regarding personal data and privacy. The more people understand how valuable their information can be, the more they will take preventative measures so that governments and companies can’t leech and sell it.

Seven simultaneous connections is a comfortable amount for most regular customers to cover their bases. If you’re looking for a VPN for multiple devices that can satisfy your needs in terms of security, speed, and accessibility, CyberGhost is one to note down. While its price point may be on the more expensive side like ExpressVPN and Surfshark, we believe that each has its own pros and cons that are valuable to customers whether they’re new to VPNs or veterans.

6. PrivadoVPN

Country of registration: Switzerland

Switzerland Clients supported : iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS

: iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS Cost: $8 per month

$8 per month Number of servers : 200+

: 200+ Simultaneous connections: 10

PrivadoVPN is a relatively new VPN company that was founded in Switzerland in 2019. While the company may be new, the team working hard behind the scenes is a formulation of a lot of great minds that have worked in various sectors of digital privacy and security fields. With the aim of promoting a decentralized and completely accessible internet for all, PrivadoVPN created a subscription model that is more affordable than a lot of options on the market for true accessibility.

You can use PrivadoVPN on a vast array of platforms like your standard smartphone, computer, and tablet, but also on devices like your router, smart TV, and SOCKS5 Proxy. This wide coverage ensures that customers of all platforms and devices can enjoy a full spectrum of protection, rather than fortifying their main devices and leaving everything else exposed. The company even guarantees full protection on its free data servers (where other VPNs frequently strip away most security features on free servers for cost reasons), so even if you’re unable to commit to a subscription, you can protect yourself.

Unfortunately, PrivadoVPN doesn’t have the biggest amount of servers, with only around 200 currently. We fully expect the company to expand in the future, but in the meantime, you can use those 200 servers to great effect across ten simultaneous connections. Connect all of your devices, and if you have a few leftover, connect your family and friends too!

Can you use a VPN on more than one device?

The best VPNs are fully compatible with a variety of devices like smartphones, computers, tablets, smart TVs, and even routers! You can take a look at what clients your VPNs support in the sections above, but more often than not, you can also find that VPNs are compatible with more niche devices too. For example, you can find a bunch of VPNs for the Fire TV Stick — which is something that even knowledgeable consumers may not be aware of. You should assume that all legitimate VPNs can be used on more than one device.

That’s not all, though. You don’t need to shut off your connection on one device to facilitate usage on another. A VPN’s simultaneous connections feature allows you to seamlessly transition between your gadgets while staying protected across the board. While the amount of simultaneous connections varies from service to service, you can usually expect at least five per subscription. If you have simultaneous connections to spare, why don’t you hook up your family or friends? You can teach them the ways of VPNs and educate them on the importance of staying protected while online.

It’s important to note that even the best free VPNs may not support simultaneous connections, but you’re free to download the app on all of your devices to use individually. Many may debate whether free VPNs are safe or not, but with the guidance and diligent research of the Digital Trends team, you’re sure to find one that can support multiple devices and satisfy your needs.

Does NordVPN work on multiple devices?

NordVPN is perhaps the most widely adopted VPN on the market today, and the company has carefully taken into consideration all the different platforms its customers may need VPN services. You can find NordVPN most commonly on smartphones and computers, but you can download the service on more niche products like the Nintendo Switch, Chromecast, Kindle Fire, and multiple browser extensions. You can connect up to six devices simultaneously, but we encourage you to download NordVPN on as many devices as you can if you have a subscription — you don’t need to simultaneously connect all the time. You can still enjoy online protection!

Does ExpressVPN work on multiple devices?

ExpressVPN is another massive VPN service that provides support on multiple devices. You can use ExpressVPN on standard devices like your smartphones, computers, and tablets, but also on others like the Surface RT, Nook HD, Fire TV Stick, and Wi-Fi routers. Haven’t heard of some of those devices? It’s a good thing ExpressVPN has because ensuring customers of all backgrounds and walks of life can enjoy a safe and open internet without the worry of their personal data being compromised is paramount to the company’s goals. ExpressVPN doesn’t allow customers to make many simultaneous connections like other services like Surfshark on CyberGhost, but this giant VPN is still one of the best VPNs on the market.

