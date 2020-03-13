  1. Computing

Bill Gates is stepping down from Microsoft’s board

By

Bill Gates is slowly but surely leaving Microsoft for good. The legendary founder stepped down as CEO of the company in 2000, then left his role as chairman of the company in 2014 — but he still held a position on the board. Now, however, he’s leaving that post too — along with his position on the board of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.

Gates co-founded Microsoft in 1975 with Paul Allen, who died in 2018. He’ll still be somewhat involved with the company as a “technology adviser,” though it’s not clear exactly how hands-on that role is, and how much of it is symbolic. He was given the title of technology adviser to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at Nadella’s request when Gates stopped serving as chairman of the board. Still, this marks arguably the biggest step back from Microsoft for Gates since he stepped down as CEO.

“It’s been a tremendous honor and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years. Bill founded our company with a belief in the democratizing force of software and a passion to solve society’s most pressing challenges. And Microsoft and the world are better for it. The board has benefited from Bill’s leadership and vision,” said Nadella in a press release.

Gates is still one of Microsoft’s top shareholders, currently owning 1.36 percent of the company, according to FactSet. Microsoft is one of the most highly valued companies in the world, with a current market cap of $1.21 trillion.

So why is Gates leaving the company he helped found? As you might expect, to spend more time on his philanthropic efforts as part of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The foundation is aimed at addressing issues related to global health, education, and climate change.

Recently, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has helped play a role in developing a vaccine for the COVID-19 outbreak, commonly known as coronavirus. The foundation is contributing up to $50 million to the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, which is working with the World Health Organization to stop the spread of the virus. Previously, the foundation committed $5 million to public health agencies in the hard-hit Seattle area that are dealing with the outbreak.

Editors' Recommendations

Trump says Google is developing a website to facilitate coronavirus testing

Dr Deborah Birx at Trump's press conference

President Trump suspended travel from Europe. What does it mean for tech?

coronavirus trump halts flights from mainland europe president march 2020

How to watch Sunday’s Democratic debate between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden at the Democratic Debate

Gates Foundation and Amazon could provide coronavirus home test kits in Seattle

gates foundation amazon care to fund coronavirus home kits for seattle residents headquarters washington

The best cheap gaming laptop deals for March 2020

Best cheap gaming laptop deals featured image

The best Microsoft Surface Pro deals and bundles for March 2020

How to install RAM

The best VR headset for the iPhone

Everything you need to set up your new coronavirus-ready home office

What is a hard drive?

Here’s how Apple could finally fix the MacBook’s problematic Touch Bar

macbook pro apple acknowledges shutdown issue with a 2019 model 13 inch

How to instal Photoshop brushes (and where to find them for free)

how to install photoshop brushes tutorial featured

How to run Android apps in Windows

how to reinstall windows 10 cloud hands on v2

The best mechanical keyboards for 2020

The best laptop deals for March 2020: Dell XPS 13, HP Spectre X360, and more