Can you guess the nation’s fastest internet provider? New speed test reveals who

What’s Happened: Ookla’s fresh Speedtest Connectivity Report for the first half of 2025 crowns AT&T Fiber as the nation’s fastest fixed ISP, clocking a median download speed of 363.54Mbps and a Speed Score of 78.33—edging out Frontier Fiber’s close second at 359Mbps.

  • This marks AT&T’s third straight win in Ookla’s rankings, blending download/upload speeds and latency, while T-Mobile dominates mobile with 245Mbps medians and top 5G honors.
  • Frontier Fiber and Verizon Fios trail in fixed broadband, with cable giants like Cox, Xfinity, and Spectrum filling the lower spots—proving fiber’s edge over cable in real-world tests.
  • The report draws from millions of Speedtest.net runs, requiring ISPs to hit 3% market share for inclusion, sidelining regional speedsters like Google Fiber despite city-level wins.
  • AT&T Fiber also shines regionally, topping speeds in 14 U.S. areas, while Xfinity claims eight—highlighting how location tweaks the speed game.

This Is Important Because…

  • Speed tests like Ookla’s offer unbiased snapshots of average user experiences across plans, not just hyped max speeds, helping demystify ISP claims in a fiber boom era.
  • Fiber networks like AT&T’s crush cable on uploads (296Mbps median) and latency, fueling demands for 4K streaming, gaming, and remote work—echoing global records like Japan’s insane 402Tbps lab feats.
  • With T-Mobile leading mobile at 245Mbps, it spotlights 5G’s rise, but fixed broadband’s role in backbone stability matters as households juggle 20+ devices.
  • Reports like this influence ACSI scores, where AT&T ties T-Mobile for top satisfaction, pressuring providers to expand fiber amid Verizon’s Frontier buyout buzz
Why I Should Care? Not all ISPs are equal by address; this data helps pick winners like Verizon Fios for gaming or T-Mobile for mobile backups, avoiding slowpoke traps

  • Amid rising costs, speed insights justify switches—pair with deals from our best home internet bundles guide to save on TV/internet combos
  • For future-proofing, fiber’s dominance signals time to ditch cable, as cyber threats and IoT grow—AT&T’s high consumer ratings (3.7/5) add trust.

What’s Next? Competitors like Google Fiber may push boundaries in cities; expect 5G/fiber blends as T-Mobile teases faster gateways. Starlink, and other satellite internet providers were not mentioned in the report.

