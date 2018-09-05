Digital Trends
Computing

With net neutrality gone, carriers throttle YouTube, Netflix, other streamers

Chuong Nguyen
By
YouTube

Following the U.S. Federal Communications Commission’s decision to reverse its position on net neutrality under the administration of President Donald J. Trump, researchers are stepping in to monitor how web traffic is affected — and the results are not surprising. New research from Northeastern University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst confirmed that video streamers may be the first to experience the effects of a mobile internet without net neutrality.

Researchers from the universities partnered with Wehe developer David Choffnes for the study. Wehe is an internet traffic-monitoring app. The published report reveals that YouTube is the largest target of throttling, but video streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and the NBC Sports app experienced similar speed degradation.

What Wehe detected was not simply throttling across the board — a practice that carriers have argued for years is needed to manage traffic on their networks by preventing abuse from heavy data users. Instead, Wehe detected that certain apps or services were more frequently throttled than others, a practice known as differentiation. Differentiation was detected 11,100 times on Verizon’s network, 8,938 times on AT&T’s network, 3,900 times on T-Mobile’s network, and 339 times on Sprint’s network, according to Bloomberg.

Differentiation can be measured by comparing the speeds of video streaming services against that achieved by other apps on the same carrier network. In one example, Wehe detected that Netflix streaming speeds were just 1.77Mbps, but other traffic clocked in speeds almost four times as high on T-Mobile. In contrast, net neutrality laws would have required carriers to treat all types of traffic equally.

To prevent differentiation — or deprioritization of video streaming speeds — carriers typically upsell consumers on more expensive plans. Typically, most unlimited plans sold today advertise DVD-quality streaming quality, but if consumers want high-definition videos, they’ll have to pay upgrade fees for a data plan that supports HD video streaming.

Throttling could have significant implications when mobile networks are used for public safety. The most recent high-profile case against throttling comes from the Santa Clara County Fire Department in California, which relied on Verizon’s mobile hot spot to operate a remote command center to fight wildfires. The fire department alleged that Verizon throttled its mobile command center — despite selling the fire department on an unlimited plan — which adversely impacted efforts to coordinate with firefighters and deliver safety messages to local residents. Fire chief Anthony Bowden said it was the third time since December 2017 that his department has been throttled, and Verizon cited an operations error that prevented data caps on these unlimited plans from being lifted, noting that it has since implemented corrective action.

Don't Miss

Google completely revamps Chrome to celebrate browser's 10th birthday
google pixelbook vs microsoft surface pro 2017 pixelbook2
Computing

Microsoft ends the Surface Plus lease program

All good things must come to an end and the same is sadly true of the Surface Plus program. Microsoft has announced that the Surface leasing program has come to an end, but existing customers will be largely unaffected.
Posted By Eric Brackett
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
best laptops xps 13
Computing

What's the best laptop? We've reviewed a lot of them, and this is our answer

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. The laptops we've chosen for our best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Google Headquarters
Web

Google plans crackdown on tech-support scams appearing in search ads

Concerned about the number of "tech-support" scams showing up in its search engine ads, Google says it's to launch a verification program to ensure that only legitimate providers of third-party tech support can use the platform.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best laptops for college
Computing

Don’t start adulthood with a bad decision. These are the best college laptops

When it comes to choosing a laptop for college, there are a lot of things to consider, whether that's size, battery life, or price. So, before you spend all your hard-earned money on something you don't need, check out one of these laptops…
Posted By Mark Coppock
chrome 10th birthday 69 2
Computing

Google completely revamps Chrome to celebrate browser’s 10th birthday

Happy birthday, Chrome! Google has launched Chrome 69, the newest version of its popular web browser. It includes a pretty large visual overhaul, as well as a number of interesting security updates.
Posted By Luke Larsen
lenovo ideapad 530s
Product Review

The Lenovo IdeaPad 530s hits most -- but not all -- of the right budget notes

Lenovo brings a quality feel and a thin and light chassis to the budget 15.6-inch notebook market. Performance is good, but the display and battery life hold it back from being a hit.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Fin My iPhone - iCloud on MacBook
Mobile

Lost and found: Here's how to locate your iPhone when it goes missing

Finding a lost cell phone used to take hours upon hours of searching. Thankfully, you can now locate your device in a matter of minutes using Find My iPhone, one of the most convenient features of iOS.
Posted By Simon Hill
Lenovo Smart Display
Smart Home

What is a smart display?

What is a Smart Display? Learn about this popular new smart device and the role it plays in the smart home. We'll talk about what makes smart displays different, the top models, and where this new trend is headed in the future.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
geforce rtx 2000 alienware predator 2080 dell acer
Computing

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Mobile sighting hints at more powerful gaming laptops

Nvidia's Turing architecture is about to go mobile. A new listing suggests that Nvidia is prepping the launch of its GeForce RTX 2080 Mobile GPU, bringing more power to gaming laptops with a slim Max-Q design.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
netgear orbi voice mesh wi fi speaker 2018 07 product
Smart Home

Netgear’s Alexa-enabled Orbi Voice Mesh Wi-Fi speaker blankets your home in Wi-Fi and sound

Netgear's Orbi Voice Smart Speaker and Wi-Fi Mesh Satellite is a multifunction device for smart homes that extends Wi-Fi networks, adds an Alexa-enabled voice assistant, and uses Harman Kardon audio for high-quality music streaming.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Outlook.com
Computing

Outlook for Windows gets simplified single-row ribbon in UI makeover

Microsoft is giving Outlook for Windows a design overhaul, replacing the standard three-row Ribbon for a single-row Simplified Ribbon. You can personalize the ribbon by pinning frequently used buttons to it.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best all in one pcs version 1448604038 surface studio lifestyle 1
Computing

The best all-in-one PCs look good and have great performance in a compact package

An all-in-one PC are the perfect way to reduce desktop clutter and simplify your computing experience. Balancing performance, display quality, and value, these are the best all-in-one PCs.
Posted By Jon Martindale
google wants to kill urls make the internet safer chrome url feat
Web

To make the web safer, Google says URLs must die

Google proposes that URLs must be killed to make the internet safer, but it hasn't offered a solution. Google hopes to have its proposal for how an internet without web addresses will look like by fall or spring.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen