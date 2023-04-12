 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Beware: many ChatGPT extensions and apps could be malware

Alan Truly
By

ChatGPT fever has overtaken the internet, and rightly so since it’s such a powerful new tool. Unfortunately, the most sought-after content is often fertile ground for hackers and scammers.

In a recent video, cybersecurity-focused YouTuber John Hammond warned that many ChatGPT extensions and apps could contain malware. It’s a valid point, and we should all use caution when installing desktop browser add-ons and mobile apps.

OpenAI's ChatGPT blog post is open on a computer monitor, taken from a high angle.
Photo by Alan Truly

When you visit a webpage, such as ChatGPT, you know who can access the information you provide. OpenAI is a known quantity that most people respect, even if there is some concern about the rapid pace of OpenAI’s updates to the public.

Related

The privacy policies of browser extensions and apps vary dramatically, however. Even more alarming, regardless of the privacy claims, you might not recognize the developer or know whether they are trustworthy. It’s easy to claim your information will not be shared or sold, but who will enforce that policy?

Hammond notes that it goes deeper than the information you might voluntarily provide to the extension or app. Hackers have ways of bypassing security features, particularly when doing so with software you’ve installed on your device.

Citing a recent Guardio report on a fake ChatGPT Chrome extension, Hammond explains that the extension contained malware that used a backdoor to access Facebook account information.

By stealing numerous Facebook accounts, the malware created bots that made advertisements promoting the extension. The ads drove traffic to the extension, generating more bots that posted more ads.

The goal of the self-replicating malware was to collect user information to sell on the dark web. Google took down the extension, but another soon popped up, and the battle against malware is seemingly unending.

Most ChatGPT Extensions Are Just Malware

The critical takeaway from the video is to be careful with every browser extension you install. Any software that resides on your computer has greater access than a webpage. The same is true of mobile apps.

If you want to use ChatGPT, you can do so from OpenAI’s website. GPT-4, the OpenAI technology behind ChatGPT, powers Bing Chat and is available in a tab on any Bing Search. Bing Chat is also available on your phone via the Bing app or Edge browser.

If you still want to use a browser extension or app that adds extra capabilities or makes the advanced AI more convenient, proceed with caution. Check the privacy policy, read reviews, and learn more about the developer before trusting that your data will be secure and private.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
ChatGPT just created malware, and that’s seriously scary
A MacBook Pro on a desk with ChatGPT's website showing on its display.

A self-professed novice has reportedly created a powerful data-mining malware using just ChatGPT prompts, all within a span of a few hours.

Aaron Mulgrew, a Forcepoint security researcher, recently shared how he created zero-day malware exclusively on OpenAI's generative chatbot. While OpenAI has protections against anyone attempting to ask ChatGPT to write malicious code, Mulgrew found a loophole by prompting the chatbot to create separate lines of the malicious code, function by function.

Read more
GPT-5: release date, claims of AGI, pushback, and more
A MacBook Pro on a desk with ChatGPT's website showing on its display.

GPT-5 is the expected next major LLM (Large Language Model) as released by OpenAI. Given the massive success of ChatGPT, OpenAI is continuing the progress of development on future models powering its AI chatbot.

GPT-5 aims to be a major improvement over GPT-4, and even though very little is known about it. Here's everything that's been rumored so far.
Release date
OpenAI has continued a rapid rate of progress on its LLMs. GPT-4 debuted on March 14, 2023, which came just four months after GPT-3.5 launched alongside ChatGPT.

Read more
Google Bard vs. ChatGPT: which is the better AI chatbot?
ChatGPT versus Google on smartphones.

Google Bard and ChatGPT are two of the most prominent AI chatbots available in 2023. But which is better? Both offer natural language responses to natural language inputs, using machine learning and millions of data points to craft useful, informative responses. Most of the time. These AI tools aren't perfect yet, but they point to an exciting future of AI assistant search and learning tools that will make information all the more readily available.

As similar as these chatbots are, they also have some distinct differences. Here's how ChatGPT and Google Bard measure up against one another.

Read more