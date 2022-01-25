  1. Computing

Cherry has two affordable mice dedicated to work and gaming

Myles Goldman
By

Cherry, the world’s most popular mechanical keyboard switch company, just released two new mice — the MW9100 and the MC 2.1.

In case you aren’t familiar with Cherry, chances are that you’ve used a mechanical keyboard with its switches as it’s the most popular keyboard switch maker in the world. However, this peripheral release is a bit different for the company as it is releasing mice.

A side view of the Cherry M.C 2.1 gaming mouse.

This isn’t the first time that the German mechanical switch company has made a mouse, but this is an interesting release as it’s starting to venture into peripherals more, as we saw with the release of its HC 2.2 gaming headset.

The first mouse is the MC 2.1, which is the gaming mouse out of the pair. The MC 2.1 utilizes silicone feet to allow for effortless gliding, a maximum DPI of 5000 thanks to its Pixart sensor RGB that can be adjusted within its software, and a flexible cable.

The new gaming mouse also features a polling rate of 1,000 Hz. While the new Cherry gaming mouse doesn’t pack a lightning-fast sensor that can support an absurd DPI or polling rate, it is affordable at just $44. It should be noted that the MC 2.1 only comes in a right-handed variant at release. A left-handed model has not yet been announced at the time of writing.

The other mouse is the MX 9100, which is a more professional, pebble-sized mouse. The smaller mouse features wireless connectivity via Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless when paired with the included dongle that’s stored under the mouse via a magnet and an adjustable DPI of 1000,1600, and 2400.

The Cherry MW9100 wireless mouse, shown from above.

According to Cherry, the MW 9100’s battery can last for weeks on just a single charge and it will let you know how much life it has left via its Red LED indicator. The small Cherry mouse will also come with a transport bag, allowing you to take it on the go, making it perfect for hybrid work situations.

The new M1900 is a very affordable, little mouse at just $37.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on Android TV

Walmart onn. Android TV streaming device

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on PlayStation

PlayStation 4 Pro, how to mirror from your devices to your TV

This is the cheapest Roomba deal we’ve seen in a while

iRobot Roomba 694 at Best Buy - WiFi connected robot vacuum

Save over $100 with these Chromebook deals at Best Buy

Lenovo Chromebook 3 at Best Buy - Onyx Black

Intel Alder Lake smashes AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX — but at a cost

AMD Ryzen 5000G

How to use Apple Arcade on a Mac

Best wireless mouse deals for January 2022

Logitech MX Master

How to set up your TV for Super Bowl Sunday

TV picture settings on an LG OLED TV.

Best Asus laptop deals for January 2022

asus zenbook 14 ux425 review 2020 07

Final Fantasy Origin has some expansive combat options

final fantasy origin combat strangers of paradise battle mechanics

Major Windows 11 2022 update is already preparing for launch

The Start Menu pulled up on the Surface Pro 8.

The best Apple HomeKit-compatible devices

amazon drops prices for arlo pro home security cameras prime day smart kit with an camera 2

Best iPhone deals and sales for January 2022

best iphone deals 2019