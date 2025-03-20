Chromebooks could soon come with Google’s best AI notetaker

The Google Chromebook is a slim, barebones machine that relies on Google’s suite of tools to handle most tasks, but it’s perfect for on-the-go work that doesn’t need a powerhouse behind it. Now, these lightweight laptops are about to get a lot better with the addition of NotebookLM. This tool uses Google Gemini to help users take notes, and it’s about to start coming on all Chromebooks by default.

This update was spotted by Mishaal Rahman at Android Authority from a change added to the Chromium Gerrit. It suggests — but doesn’t yet confirm — that NotebookLM will be included in the list of preinstalled apps on all Chromebooks. If Google goes through with this change, the often-overlooked AI tool would be immediately available to a wider number of users.

NotebookLM is one of Gemini’s most praised features. It can quickly analyze everything from long word documents to videos and then answer questions about the content of those videos. If you are a student or just someone that has to peruse large amounts of data on a regular basis, NotebookLM can save you a lot of time and brainpower.

The biggest issue with NotebookLM is that it just isn’t widely advertised. You can access it now if you’re interested; just navigate to notebooklm.google.com in your browser.

The tool has always been useful, but Google has added even more utility to it with the addition of Mind Maps to help users better organize their thoughts and research. Since Chromebooks are primarily aimed at students, the inclusion of NotebookLM seems like a no-brainer. With any luck, Google will implement the change soon — but until then, don’t sleep on using the tool for yourself.