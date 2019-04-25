Digital Trends
Computing

Sunlight is the best disinfectant: Clooney, Microsoft unveil TrialWatch app

Jeremy Kaplan
By
A panel including George and Amal Clooney and Microsoft President Brad Smith discuss the new Trial Watch app at Columbia University.
A panel including George and Amal Clooney and Microsoft President Brad Smith discuss the new Trial Watch app at Columbia University. Jeremy Kaplan/Digital Trends

Microsoft and The Clooney Foundation for Justice unveiled the TrialWatch app on Thursday during an event at Columbia University — a new tool in CFJ’s ongoing effort to shine a light on injustice in courts around the globe.

“A large number of countries allow women and girls to be prosecuted for abortion,” George Clooney told a crowd at the Jerome Green Hall in Harlem. “In some countries, you can be imprisoned or killed for who you love.” Clooney’s wife Amal, a Lebanese-British lawyer and co-president of the foundation, detailed a variety of specific cases she had witnessed first hand. “Without the fair administration of justice, it is not possible to hold the powers that be to account. There can be no democracy, no freedom of speech, no safety for minorities. That’s why we are today launching TrialWatch,” she explained. “Sunlight is the best disinfectant.”

“In a lot of courtrooms around the world, they still put defendants literally in cages,” David Pressman, executive director of the Clooney Foundation, told Digital Trends in an exclusive interview ahead of the event. “And that’s not unusual, unfortunately.”

CFJ’s TrialWatch program, which formally launched this year, aims to monitor trials around the world that pose a high risk of human rights violations: Trials that oppress vulnerable groups, silence speech, or target political opponents. Through the program, a small group of trial lawyers and activists are trained to report on legal proceedings, boiling a trial down to a series of facts that can be easily recorded and ultimately compared.

The new app augments the ability of TrialWatch’s monitors, making it easier to document happenings in a courtroom. It offers a platform to record audio and take pictures of people and documents, which are then uploaded to the cloud. Microsoft’s A.I. can do speech-to-text translation, simplifying the job of documenting a trial. And once in the cloud, A.I. can translate that text so that experts around the globe can analyze it, regardless of language. The app took the work of dozens of staffers working nights and weekends, explained Microsoft President Brad Smith. And then it had to pass the ultimate test.

“I’ve sat through product reviews with Bill Gates,” he joked. “You should sit through a product review with Amal Clooney!”

But the app is an important one considering our sobering times, Smith told the crowd. We live in a time when cameras can be on every corner, and governments can access information in a data center and know everything you read, everything you watch. Technology is one of the most powerful tools dictators can use, he noted — and the Clooney Foundation and TrialWatch aim to hit the problem square on the nose.

“It’s a straightforward vision: To make the world a witness to what happens in courtrooms around the world,” Smith said. “We decided this was a problem that technology could solve.”

Also in attendance at the event, and speaking on a panel moderated by Nicholas Kristof of the New York Times: Bob Carlson, president of the American Bar Association; Lee Bollinger, president of Columbia University; and Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“A trial is a window into the soul of a country,” explained al-Hussein. “A trial is not here simply to prosecute the guilty. A trial is there to defend the innocent.” Too often governments are fearful, unwilling to speak out in the face of obvious crimes and violence, he said. Those in power are not the courageous heroes they should be, he noted. “They’re weenies.”

“TrialWatch is an effort to get them to be a little more courageous. It shouldn’t just be the people on this stage and the people in this forum.” He called the new app “a seminal contribution to ensuring that there is rule of law and justice in countries that desperately need it.”

“We will be the beacon for the rule of law around the world,” Carlson added.

What will define our success is how much support we get from people like you in the room,” Amal said, encouraging people not just to donate money but their time. The group is actively looking for volunteers to make the program a success.

The partnership between Microsoft and CFJ is part of a growing trend within the tech industry of companies trying to address social problems, a topic Digital Trends is broadly investigating through its recently launched Tech for Change portal. By helping bridge the digital divide, shining a spotlight on inequality, improving education, and so on, technology companies big and small are showing that technology isn’t a scary term that’s synonymous with privacy concerns and security breaches.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best budget laptops for 2019
Up Next

The best video cameras
clooney foundation trialwatch ai microsoft getty
Computing

Amal and George Clooney want to change the world. Can Microsoft help?

Microsoft and The Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ) unveiled the TrialWatch app Thursday morning, a new tool in CFJ’s ongoing TrialWatch effort to shine a light on injustice in courts around the globe – which too often are simply…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now (April 2019)

Amazon Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be a major undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in March, from Buster Scruggs to Roma

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on netflix terrace house featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix right now (April 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
google assistant io 2018 feature
Mobile

Google Assistant for Android and iOS wants to tell you a story

Just in time for National Tell a Story Day on April 27, Google has added the ability for Google Assistant for iOS and Android to read you a story. So now there's no excuse for not catching up with a good book.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
Android

Here's how much it will cost to buy the Galaxy S10 5G, and when it releases

Samsung announced a whopping four new Galaxy S10 devices, from the low-cost S10e to the triple-camera S10 and S10 Plus. But it's the Galaxy S10 5G that steals the show, as it will be the first 5G-ready smartphone to hit the market.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
verizon cuts off rural customers just ate time warner v2
Mobile

Verizon reveals 20 new cities that will get its 5G network in 2019

Verizon is in the midst of a massive 5G rollout. In addition to fixed 5G service, it has also begun deploying mobile 5G. Here's everything you need to know about Verizon's 5G network, including when it will be in your town.
Posted By Christian de Looper
james bond movie directors daniel craig new casino royale
Movies & TV

It’s official: James Bond 25 pits Daniel Craig against Rami Malek

Daniel Craig will face off against Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek in the still-untitled 25th installment of the James Bond franchise, scheduled to hit theaters April 8, 2020.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Volkswagen ID R
Cars

Volkswagen prepares its electric ID R race car for its toughest challenge yet

The Volkswagen ID R electric race car will head to the Nürburgring to set a lap record. With Romain Dumas at the wheel, the ID R will try to become the fastest electric car around the grueling, 12.9-mile long track.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
harvard snake robot moves faster
Emerging Tech

Harvard looks to the natural world to make its snake robots even faster

Researchers from Harvard have found a way to make its snake robots faster. The secret? Using a Japanese paper craft called kirigami to better grip the ground, just like a real snake's skin.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
girl studying at computer
Photography

Illustrator teases tool to recolor an entire graphic in a few clicks

Not a fan of the colors in your graphic, but dreading the process of replacing each and every one? Adobe Illustrator could soon have a new tool that recolors an entire vector graphic at once, using the color palette from a photograph.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
star wars episode ix
Movies & TV

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer gets 111 million views in just 24 hours

Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker's first teaser trailer and plot details have arrived. Here's everything we know about the movie before it premieres in December 2019.
Posted By Rick Marshall
amazon echo second generation deal smart speaker 1000x666
Smart Home

This Amazon Echo and Pandora Premium smart speaker bundle saves you $138

QVC just took online merchants to school with a massive discount on the second-generation Amazon Echo with a 3-month voucher for Pandora Premium. The minimum you save is $128. Save off $10 extra with TAKE10 code for first QVC orders.
Posted By Bruce Brown
civic pay vending machine sxsw activation150
Emerging Tech

Age-verification tech could usher in vending machines for beer and weed

Ever dreamed of being able to get an ice-cold beer from a vending machine? One of the problems with this idea is how customers prove that they're of drinking age. One startup has the answer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl