DT
DT
Home > Computing > Close to the Metal Episode 54: ‘Destiny…

Close to the Metal Episode 54: ‘Destiny 2’ on PC, VR headsets, and IFA news

By
Subscribe on YouTube
Close to the Metal Episode 53: Windows Mixed Reality isn't so mixed
Close to the Metal Ep. 52: AMD's return to form with Vega and Ryzen
CTTM Ep. 51: We talk back-to-school PCs at 10 a.m. Pacific/1 p.m. Eastern
Close to the Metal Ep. 50: We talk Threadripper and Vega at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT
Close to the Metal Ep. 49: Build your own gaming desktop, or let someone else do it?
Close to the Metal Ep. 48: A breaking point for Bitcoin
Close to the Metal Ep. 47: The Surface Laptop is in the building
Close to the Metal Ep. 46: A PC perspective on E3 2017
Close to the Metal Ep. 45: Computex 2017 reignites the fight between AMD and Intel
Close to the Metal Ep. 44: New 2-in-1s breach the surface, but are any winners?
Close to the Metal Ep. 43: If you build it, will they come?
Close to the Metal Ep. 42: Batten the hatches, your system is under siege
Close to the Metal Ep. 41: Everything Microsoft, and our first reader poll
Close to the Metal Ep. 40: The Optane Difference
Close to the Metal Ep. 39: The RX 570 Live Review

This is an exciting week for fans of Destiny. While we played the PC beta just last week, the console version is releasing tomorrow, September 6th. That means it’s time to decide which platform you’ll play Destiny 2 on. Of course, our vote on Close to the Metal is the PC version — which means we’ll have to wait until October 24.

badge_itunes-smallest   stitcher-smallest   rss-smallest

Yet there’s far more happening that just Destiny 2’s launch. IFA, the biggest consumer electronics show in Europe, is coming to a close. As expected, a number of Windows Mixed Reality headsets were shown, alongside quad-core laptops using Intel’s new 8th-Gen Core hardware, which promises to push multi-core performance into slimmer, lighter footprints.

Close to the Metal is a podcast from Digital Trends that takes a deep dive into computing and PC gaming topics. Each show, we’ll focus in on one topic, and leave no stone unturned as we show off the latest in hardware and software. Whether it’s the latest GPU, supercomputers, or which 2-in-1 you should buy, we break down the complicated jargon and talk about how user experience is affected in the real world.

Please subscribe, share, and send your questions to podcast@digitaltrends.com. We broadcast the show live on YouTube and Facebook at 10 a.m. Pacific / 1 p.m. Eastern, every Tuesday.