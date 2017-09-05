The Traveler wants you! Which platform will you play ‘Destiny 2’ on?

Eyes up, Guardian. The City is in ruins, the Traveler is shackled and a new enemy threatens all you hold dear — including your carefully curated collection of exotics.

Destiny 2 is almost here, and for the first time, Bungie’s celebrated not-quite-an-MMO is coming to PC in addition to PS4 and Xbox One. That presents a bit of a dilemma for fans of the original Destiny: Do you pick up where you left off, or switch platforms and start anew?

Gear, mounts, and all those fancy capes you gathered won’t be carried over if you pick up your previous Guardian, but your physical appearance will be, giving fans a bit of continuity as they’re thrust into a new conflict.

On the other hand, a new platform offers new opportunities — just try mowing down a few Cabal legionnaires with a mouse and keyboard in 4K, and you’ll see what we mean.