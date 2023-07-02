If you’re willing to spend a significant amount of money on gaming PC deals, here’s an option that should be at the top of your list — the Corsair Vengeance i7400 Gaming PC for $3,000. Best Buy applied a $250 discount on its original price of $3,250, but you may want to move quick because offers like this usually don’t last long. If you want this gaming PC and you prefer not to pay full price, you should push through with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Corsair Vengeance i7400 Gaming PC

The best gaming PCs are built not only to run today’s titles, but also to prepare them for the best upcoming PC games. That’s what you’ll get with the Corsair Vengeance i7400 Gaming PC, which is powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. The gaming PC also features 32GB of RAM that’s enough to run other software like video streaming apps while you’re playing video games, according to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop.

The 2TB SSD of the Corsair Vengeance i7400 Gaming PC comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, and it’s big enough for multiple AAA titles with all the necessary updates and optional content. The gaming PC also has a modern case with a tempered glass side panel, which not only lets you show off RGB lighting, but also makes it easy to eventually upgrade its components to keep up with the increasing requirement of video games. The Corsair Vengeance i7400 Gaming PC also features AirGuide technology, which uses anti-vortex vanes to concentrate airflow for improved cooling on the gaming PC, so you won’t have to worry about it overheating.

The Corsair Vengeance i7400 Gaming PC is a powerful machine that any gamer would love, and making it an even more attractive option is Best Buy’s $250 discount for the gaming PC. You’ll only have to pay $3,000 instead of $3,250, but you’ll need to complete the transaction to secure your own Corsair Vengeance i7400 Gaming PC and have it delivered to your doorstep. If you want until later, the offer may no longer be available.

