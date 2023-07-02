 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This gaming PC with RTX 4080, 32GB RAM is $250 off at Best Buy

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’re willing to spend a significant amount of money on gaming PC deals, here’s an option that should be at the top of your list — the Corsair Vengeance i7400 Gaming PC for $3,000. Best Buy applied a $250 discount on its original price of $3,250, but you may want to move quick because offers like this usually don’t last long. If you want this gaming PC and you prefer not to pay full price, you should push through with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Corsair Vengeance i7400 Gaming PC

The best gaming PCs are built not only to run today’s titles, but also to prepare them for the best upcoming PC games. That’s what you’ll get with the Corsair Vengeance i7400 Gaming PC, which is powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. The gaming PC also features 32GB of RAM that’s enough to run other software like video streaming apps while you’re playing video games, according to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop.

The 2TB SSD of the Corsair Vengeance i7400 Gaming PC comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, and it’s big enough for multiple AAA titles with all the necessary updates and optional content. The gaming PC also has a modern case with a tempered glass side panel, which not only lets you show off RGB lighting, but also makes it easy to eventually upgrade its components to keep up with the increasing requirement of video games. The Corsair Vengeance i7400 Gaming PC also features AirGuide technology, which uses anti-vortex vanes to concentrate airflow for improved cooling on the gaming PC, so you won’t have to worry about it overheating.

Related

The Corsair Vengeance i7400 Gaming PC is a powerful machine that any gamer would love, and making it an even more attractive option is Best Buy’s $250 discount for the gaming PC. You’ll only have to pay $3,000 instead of $3,250, but you’ll need to complete the transaction to secure your own Corsair Vengeance i7400 Gaming PC and have it delivered to your doorstep. If you want until later, the offer may no longer be available.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Usually $400, this Samsung 32-inch QHD gaming monitor is $250 today
samsung odyssey g50a gaming monitor deal best buy march 2023 g5

If you need a display to fit with your newly purchased gaming PC, but you can't afford the best gaming monitors, you don't have to settle for something slow, clunky and bad. Samsung has some great monitors at budget prices, especially once they're discounted. This Samsung Odyssey G51C is down to $250 at Best Buy after a $150 discount. Check it out before it sells out.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey G51C
Right out of the gate, it's impressive to see a QHD resolution monitor at such a low price, so if you've got a powerful enough graphics card to run it, the Odyssey G51C alright comes out the gate swinging. Even better, it can hit a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz, so it's perfect if you enjoy playing competitive games like Counter-Strike: Global-Offensive, or Apex Legends. Along with the higher refresh rate is the tiny 1ms response time (MPRT), so your movements translate to the screen almost instantly, which is important when every little extra bit counts. If that wasn't enough, Samsung throws in AMD FreeSync Premium, which helps avoid screen tearing and stuttering, and works with both AMD and Nvidia GPUs, although there isn't complete support on the Nvidia GPUs yet, so it's worth double-checking.

Read more
It’s still not cheap but this HP RTX 4090 Gaming PC is $850 off today
HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.

Want a high-end gaming PC for less? HP is where to head for these kinds of gaming PC deals today with $850 off the HP Omen 45L. The system is a great machine for anyone that wants to play all the latest games in style. It's usually priced at $4,000 so it's currently down to $3,150. That's definitely far from cheap but if you've been waiting to invest in a rig that will last a long time, this is your chance. Let's take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L
In terms of specifications, the HP Omen 45L is pretty powerful. It has the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor paired up with 16GB of Kingston Fury memory. We'd have preferred to see 32GB at this price, but that's pretty much the only place where the HP Omen 45L falters. Otherwise, you also get 1TB of SSD storage and the highlight is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 24GB of dedicated VRAM. It's easily up there with the best gaming PCs around today.

Read more
Capable of running Diablo 4, this HP Gaming PC is discounted to $480
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.

Impressively, it's possible to buy a gaming desktop for less than $500 and still be able to play Diablo 4. Right now, that's the pick of the gaming PC deals going on at Walmart with the HP Victus 15L. Saving $120 off the regular price of $599, is this a deal that's too good to be true? A little. This won't be a powerhouse of a gaming system and you'll need to temper your expectations and rely on adjusting detail levels downwards. Still, if you're on a tight budget and want to play some of the latest games, keep reading to see if the HP Victus 15L is worth your time and money.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L
The HP Victus 15L is a smaller gaming desktop than most, but packs in an AMD Ryzen 3 5300G processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It also has an AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics card. None of this gets close to competing with the best gaming desktops. This is exactly what you would expect from this price range, but you'll be surprised at what it can play.

Read more