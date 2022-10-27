 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Could the Huawei MateStation X dethrone Apple’s iMac?

Nathan Drescher
By

Huawei is updating its MateStation X with an all-new form factor, according to a leak on Weibo. The new desktop PC has an iMac-esque form factor, but with a 3:2 screen.

The leak, from a Weibo user named Uncle Mountain, dropped another bombshell — Huawei is ditching AMD hardware for Intel in the new MateStation X. The previous generation of this all-in-one desktop used a laptop-class AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, which was notably underpowered.

Huawei MateStation X.
Image source: Huawei

The Weibo leak claims the update will pack an Intel Core i9 12900H from the Alder Lake series chips. That’s a 10nm chip with six performance cores and eight efficiency cores. The new machine will also pack 16GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of SSD storage.

Uncle Mountain says the screen is a 28.2-inch IPS panel with 3840 x 2560 resolution. It can reach 60Hz.

Apple’s 2020 M1-powered iMac is a 24-inch 4.5K retina display with 4480 x 2520 resolution. It’s powered by Apple’s first-generation M1 chip, which has an eight-core CPU and seven-core GPU bundled into one ARM chipset.

While Apple’s iMac offers comparable performance to Huawei’s MateStation X, the comparisons end when you consider the iMac’s drawbacks, namely the lack of gaming.

The new MateStation X is a passable gaming machine, at least on paper. While it won’t blow you away, it won’t let you down with most titles, either.

And this is ultimately where it really shines. Huawei loves to take computer hardware design ideas from Apple but then slap Windows on the resulting devices. Some call it a blatant rip-off, but other see it as genius — you get all the beauty of Apple without the locked-down ecosystem of MacOS.

Plus, you can game on it. We’re talking actual, real games. The kind that takes advantage of dedicated GPUs.

You also get all the benefits of Microsoft’s open Windows platform, including compatibility with your Android device and Amazon Alexa-powered smart home. You won’t get that with an iMac.

Editors' Recommendations

Dell XPS 15 vs. Razer Blade 15: which to buy in 2022
Dell XPS 15 9520 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Thanks, I hate it: Someone installed macOS on a Steam Deck
macOS Catalina running on a Steam Deck.
Is Microsoft’s new PC cleaner just an Edge ad in disguise?
The new PC Manager app on a Windows 11 desktop
AMD 7000X3D V-Cache CPUs could challenge Intel at CES 2023
AMD 3D V-Cache chip is shown over a coppery background.
Best VPN services 2022 — Today’s top picks
best VPN services
SpaceX unveils Starlink internet service for moving vehicles
A Starlink dish on a moving vehicle.
Best Chromebook deals for October 2022
Google Meets on an HP Chromebook.
Best Black Friday laptop deals 2022: Sales to shop now
Dell XPS 17 9720 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals 2022: Early sales
Playing a game on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop.
Best gaming chair deals for November 2022
A Razer Iskur X gaming chair sets by a video game setup.
Best gaming monitor deals for November 2022
Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor at an angle displaying a video game scene.
Did Apple just cryptically hint that a touchscreen Mac is coming?
Apple executive Craig Federighi speaks at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2022.
Two years later, the PS5 could never live up to its performance promises
A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.