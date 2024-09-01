 Skip to main content
Which is best? Best Buy’s dueling Labor Day deals on curved OLED monitors

Labor Day is here and that means a 3-day weekend and plenty of Labor Day deals. We’ve already had some coverage on Labor Day monitor deals, but wanted to explore more in what Best Buy had to offer. We found a pair of deals on curved OLED monitors that, at a precursory glance, were statistically similar — the LG UltraGear 45-inch OLED Curved and the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9. They’re both excellent OLED monitors, have a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms GtG response times, have FreeSync, HDR 400, and countless other little statistical similarities. Plus, they’re both exactly $600 off and within $100 of each other in final price. In other words, a headache for anybody that cares to quickly sort them out.

Ultimately, there are two ways to sort them One is the easy way, you can choose the monitor that is boxy or the monitor that extra wide. Or, you can do the due diligence on the monitors and find all of the extra details that differentiate them further than stats and shapes. Here are the two monitors presented, their sale prices, and the special tidbits that make them unique to help you make the final decision as to which one is right for you.

The LG UltraGear 45-inch OLED — $1,100, was $1,700

LG UltraGear 45-inch ultrawide gaming monitor
LG

Despite being 45 inches, not 49, the LG makes a big case for itself as being the bigger monitor. LG’s curved OLED displays in a 3440 x 1440 resolution, or a 21:9 aspect ratio, which — as LG helpfully points out — actually gives it a bigger screen size than a 49-inch screen with a 32:9 aspect ratio (see Samsung’s monitor, below) which we’ve also found to be somewhat impractical at times. The LG has a gentler 800R curve remains quite immersive and usable for gaming. To see what using a monitor of this shape and brand is like, check out our LG UltraGear 45-inch OLED review, being careful to note that it’s a slightly different model.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 — $1,200, was $1,800

A view of the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 G95SC that lets you see its curve.
Samsung

Samsung’s Odyssey OLED is big in its own way, however, as one of the classic ultrawide monitor styles that get you locked into the action from all sides, including your peripheral. It has an intense 1800R curve and 5120 x 1440p resolution across its 49-inch display. So, if you like being in a very immersive environment that wraps around your head, this is the one to go for. Plus, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 has access to Samsung’s Gaming Hub, a cloud gaming source. That makes it almost like a console in and of itself. Check out our Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review for a hands on look at a model that is close to, but not exactly like, this monitor.

