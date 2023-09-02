With retailers rolling out their Labor Day deals, now is the perfect time to buy a new monitor for your computer setup. Whether you’re planning to purchase a budget screen, or you’re willing to splurge on a high-end display, there are monitor deals out there for you. If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve taken the time to gather the best Labor Day monitor deals online. You’ll have to hurry in deciding which one you want though, as we’re not sure how much time remains for you to take advantage of these offers.

Dell 24-inch S2421HN Monitor (Full HD) — $95, was $160

The Dell S2421HN is an affordable monitor with a 24-inch screen offering Full HD resolution for sharp details and bright colors, and support for AMD’s FreeSync to prevent screen tearing and stuttering. The monitor also features dual HDMI ports to keep two input sources plugged at the same time, and Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology that increases eye comfort by reducing blue light.

Samsung 32-inch ViewFinity S7 Monitor (4K)– $300, was $350

The 32-inch Samsung ViewFinity S7 is a relatively cheap monitor offering 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR10 for sharper details and incredible depth. Samsung’s Intelligent Eye Care protects your eyes against harmful blue light, so you’ll stay comfortable even after looking at the display for hours, while the borderless design will help you stay focused on your work.

Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S5 Monitor (WQHD) — $300, was $380

The 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S5 offers Ultra WQHD resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio to maximize screen real estate, in addition to bright colors with HDR10. The monitor support’s AMD FreeSync to reduce image tearing and Samsung’s Intelligent Eye Care to keep your eyes safe from blue light emissions. Its borderless design will make sure that you maintain your focus on whatever you’re working on or watching.

Dell 32-inch S3221QS Monitor (4K) — $330, was $400

The Dell S3221QS is equipped with a 32-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and surrounded by thin bezels for an immersive viewing experience. It’s also a curved monitor with a 1800R curvature, which expands your field of vision. The monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync to eliminate screen tearing, and ComfortView that reduces blue light that can harm your eyes. It also has built-in dual HDMI ports, and a stand that will let you adjust its height and tilt.

Razer Raptor 27-inch Monitor (QHD)– $400, was $800

The Razer Raptor 27 offers QHD resolution on its 27-inch screen, with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. The gaming monitor also supports Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium so that you won’t run into screen tearing while you’re in the middle of a boss fight. It also comes with a built-in cable management system that prevents tangled wires, and a design that will let you easily access the ports at the back — you can tilt the screen after raising it to its maximum height.

Samsung 28-inch Odyssey G7 Monitor (4K) — $600, was $800

The Samsung Odyssey G7 will let you play the best PC games with 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 28-inch display, which offers a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It also supports Nvidia’s G-Sync, AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, and Samsung’s CoreSync technology that will match the monitor’s lighting system with your game’s on-screen colors. The ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio will let you see more of the games that you play, and you can quickly make swivel and tilt adjustments to place the display at the perfect position for you.

Alienware 34-inch AW3423DWF Monitor (WQHD) — $900, was $1,000

The Alienware AW3423DWF features a 34-inch curved screen with WQHD resolution, a 1800R curvature, and QD-OLED technology that delivers impressive color performance and incredibly realistic visuals. The monitor also promises an up to 165Hz refresh rate, a blazingly fast 0.1ms response time, and tear-free gaming with AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro. You’ll also enjoy improved cable management, 360-degree ventilation for better heat dissipation, and an on-screen display joystick that makes it easier to adjust settings.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Monitor (DQHD) — $1,300, was $2,200

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is in our roundup of the best monitors because it’s one of the top monitors ever made, as one of the biggest and brightest ultrawides possible. The 49-inch display with Dual-QHD resolution is massive — like placing two monitors side by side — and it offers a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. The gaming monitor is compatible with Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, while its 1000R curvature matches the curve of the human eye for maximum immersion with minimum eye strain.

Apple Studio Display Monitor (5K) — $1,500, was $1,599

The Apple Studio Display, which was designed to meet the needs of creative professionals, is equipped with a 27-inch Retina display with 5K resolution, while True Tone technology makes sure that you’ll be enjoying a more natural viewing experience. The monitor also features a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, which will keep you in the middle of the screen during video calls even when you’re moving, and a three-mic array that will make sure that your voice is heard loud and clear.

Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark Monitor (4K) — $2,000, was $3,000

The Samsung Odyssey Ark features a 55-inch curved screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time, with support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro Its main selling point, however, is that you can use its Ark Dial to rotate the display vertically to Cockpit Mode, which will let you look at multiple content sources on top of each other instead of side by side.

Dell 32-inch UltraSharp U3224KB Monitor (6K) — $2,560, was $3,200

The Dell UltraSharp U3224KB is the world’s first monitor that offers 6K resolution, for unparalleled color and detail on its 32-inch screen. It’s probably the only monitor that you’ll need as it features an integrated USB hub and integrated speakers, while the Dell Display Manager will make it much easier to use the display with Easy Arrange for organizing the screen when multitasking and a customizable Menu launcher to quickly access your favorite functions, among other helpful features.

Editors' Recommendations