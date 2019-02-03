Digital Trends
Computing

Debunking Dark Mode: Here’s why it won’t improve your laptop’s battery life

Matthew S. Smith
By
dark mode macos mojave vs windows 10 mac header

Windows and MacOS have added a new ‘Dark Mode’ option. If you’ve somehow managed to miss this news (in which case, congratulations: You’re not a computer geek!) here’s the deal. Dark Mode flips the colors of your interface. What’s normally white, or close to it, becomes dark, and vice-versa. Instead of black letters on a white page, you’ll see a black page with white letters.

The benefit is obvious if you use a monitor for more than 10 minutes in a dim room. A bright background results in a brighter monitor, and that can put more strain on your eyes because it so widely differs from what’s around you. Your eyes must adjust more, and more frequently, as they try to cope.

But Dark Mode is said to have other benefits. Better battery life is among them. The theory is simple. All other things equal, a light draws more energy as it becomes brighter. So, it follows that a darker display should use less energy than a bright one. That means Dark Mode saves your battery.

Does it, really? Or is this a myth? I put it to the test in both Window and MacOS.

Dark Mode doesn’t make a difference

I used two systems to test Dark Mode’s battery life. The Windows machine was an Asus ZenBook UX333FA, while the Mac was a 2015 MacBook Air with a Core i5 processor. I picked these systems because I know they’re efficient and already do well. That provides room for Dark Mode’s difference, if any, to appear, because the screen itself is a relatively large part of overall power draw. A system with a beefy processor or discrete graphics would make the improvement harder to see.

Mac Dark Mode 1

I used two of the same battery loops I use when reviewing a laptop. The first is a 1080p video loop, and the second is a Basemark web browsing benchmark loop. The 1080p loop is not very demanding, while the Basemark loop is quite tasking.

As for the results? Yea. They’re clear. Dark Mode won’t make a noticeable difference.

That’s not to say it makes no difference. Three of the four benchmarks showed some uptick in battery life, and the fourth was tied. Yet the improvement was insignificant. I’m talking a maximum of 16 minutes in the video loop test. That’s a gain of about 2.5 percent.

It’s possible, in theory, that you might encounter a situation where that extra 16 minutes lets you perform a crucial task you otherwise couldn’t. Yet I find that unlikely. A gain that small won’t be noticeable in normal day-to-day use. Most people don’t use a laptop until the battery is stone dead, anyway, but instead close it when it’s about to run out. Dark Mode won’t change your behavior.

Consider this a Dark Mode myth busted.

Why doesn’t it work?

The results were clear. Still, you might wonder – why doesn’t it work? The basic theory is sound. A brighter light requires more energy if all other things are equal. It’s the second half of the theory that doesn’t hold up.

You see, “all other things” aren’t equal. An LCD screen isn’t delivering light directly to you. Instead it filters the light produced by a backlight so that you see the image intended. The backlight is always on if the display is on, and filtering that light to create an image blocks some light.

asus zenbook 13 ux333fa
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

A completely black LCD screen is not the equivalent of turning off a light, but more like pulling down the shade on a window. That’s why LCDs struggle to correctly display dark scenes. The backlight is always producing light, no matter what, and the screen must direct that light in a way that blocks most of it.

Even this explanation is too simple, because laptop makers use all sorts of tricks. Some laptops may dim the backlight if the system detects a mostly or entirely black image. That may help energy consumption in certain situations. Yet it’s nowhere near the equivalent of turning off the backlight entirely.

But didn’t Google say Dark Mode improves battery life?

Google gave a presentation at the 2018 Android Dev Summit that explained how Android’s Dark Mode can boost battery life. But the company’s findings were in reference to phones with OLED screens. Unlike standard LCDs, an AMOLED screen’s individual pixels emit their own light, and each pixel can be turned off while not in use. That means Dark Mode can be a huge improvement for phones with OLED screens.

dark mode laptop battery life androiddarkmodeslide1

Very few laptops have them at present, despite a raft of announcements at CES 2019, so Google’s findings don’t apply to most PCs. In fact, another slide in Google’s presentation compared a Google Pixel phone with the Apple iPhone 7, which has an LCD screen. Google’s tests found that the Pixel phone drew much less power in Dark Mode (technically, Google referred to it as Night Mode), while the Apple phone showed no difference in power draw.

That agrees with my tests. I found virtually no difference when Dark Mode was enabled for laptops that have an LCD screen. Google found the same was true for an iPhone with an LCD screen.

Dark Mode is great. Just don’t expect a miracle

None of this means you shouldn’t use Dark Mode. I use it because I think it looks better than the standard theme for either Windows or MacOS. It’s slick, trendy, and a bit mysterious. I like it.

Just don’t think it’s stretching your battery beyond its normal limits. That’s not how it works – at least, not on a laptop with an LCD screen.

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not reflect the beliefs of Digital Trends.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Creepy doll that teaches coding, toilet for dogs
Up Next

Free-to-play 'Titanfall' battle royale 'Apex Legends' reportedly launching soon
Lenovo Yoga C630 review
Product Review

The Yoga C630 has insane battery life, but is still too slow to replace your PC

Lenovo’s Yoga C630 is a member of the second wave of Windows 10 on ARM laptops built around Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 850 system-on-chip. The Yoga lasts long on a charge, but it’s still too slow.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

The MacBook Air has its charms, but is the XPS 13 unbeatable?

This year, the MacBook Air got a huge refresh, making it closer in size to the compact XPS 13. Both wildly popular 13-inch notebooks run Intel's 8th-Generation processors. If you're shopping for a notebook, we'll help you decide.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Product Review

The MateBook 13 is a MacBook Air copycat that stumbles where it needs to succeed

Huawei’s MateBook 13 is a MacBook Air competitor, through and through. But with an attractive price point, a beautiful 3:2 display, and the option for discrete graphics, can the MateBook 13 rise above its similarities to Apple’s…
Posted By Luke Larsen
Astell & Kern AK Jr
Home Theater

The best MP3 players of 2018 cram tons of music into a small package

Want to go for a run, but your phone is weighing you down? Don't sweat it. Can't fit your whole music library on your smartphone? No worries. Check out our list of the best MP3 players, and find one that works for you.
Posted By Parker Hall
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Deals

From Samsung to HP, here are the best cheap Chromebook deals right now

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Lucas Coll
windows 10 october update
Computing

Windows 10 October 2018 Update is only installed on 12 percent of PCs

According to the latest AdDuplex data, the October 2018 Update is running on 12 percent of PCs across the world. The previous April 2018 Update holds an 82 percent install base.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
MacBook 2015
Computing

Apple patents a transformable glass keyboard for MacBooks

Apple's latest patent filing shows that the company might be searching for an alternative to the standard keyboard with a morphable glass top layer that can adapt to provide a physical response when typing.
Posted By Michael Archambault
ASRock X10 IoT Router
Computing

The FBI wants you to reset your router. Here's how to reboot in four easy steps

Resetting your router is a good way to get into it if you forget your password, but it can provide some security benefits too. Here's how to go about it, no matter what router you have.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Acer ROG Strix Review CPU
Computing

Make sure your CPU isn't getting too toasty with one of these easy methods

Need to learn how to check your CPU temperature? You've come to the right place. Whether you plan to delve into your UEFI/BIOS or just need a software recommendation, we have you covered.
Posted By Jon Martindale
houzz app augmented reality view in my room 3d
Smart Home

Houzz suffers a data breach, asks users to reset password

Home improvement startup Houzz informed its users Thursday that it suffered a data breach in December 2018. The company encouraged users to change their passwords as a safety precaution.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
best cheap laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for February 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for February 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best gaming mouse razer lancehead
Computing

Leave your opponents in awe of your skills with the best gaming mice

If you want to rise above the competition, you need the best tools. We've found the best gaming mouse in the world, as well as a few contenders in specific categories, like left-handed, best budget, and best ambidextrous mouse.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
Anthem Hands-on Preview
Gaming

Want to buy ‘Anthem’ for your PC? Read this first, freelancer

'Anthem' is clearly built with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in mind, but what about the PC version? It's beautiful, but the demo version isn't perfect. Here's why you shouldn't cough up your cash just yet.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith