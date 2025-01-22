The Dell XPS 13 laptop with OLED screen is only $1,000 today

When it comes to workhorse laptops that won’t buckle under the pressure of a bunch of opened apps, one of the best brands to shop for is Dell. For years, Dell has produced powerful and reliable Windows laptops with excellent benchmark scores, but sometimes the pricing can get a bit aggressive. That’s why we’d like to direct your attention to this Dell deal:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Dell XPS 13.4-inch OLED Touch Screen Laptop at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $1,000. The full MSRP on this model is $1,500. We tested this laptop not long ago and reviewer Mark Coppock said: “The Snapdragon X chip inside makes the Dell XPS 13 even better.”

Why you should buy the Dell XPS OLED

Introducing the first XPS Copilot+ PC, the Dell XPS OLED is a marvel of AI innovation. With Copilot on board, the OLED Touch Screen Laptop is able to turn text prompts into art renderings, search for a file faster and more efficiently, and even transcribe languages in real-time with Live Captions. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite processor is the driving force behind this AI tech, and it’s what keeps the gears churning for all other Dell XPS OLED internal processes.

Speaking of OLED, this laptop comes with a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge display that delivers a max resolution of 2,880 x 1,800. Expect rich colors and great contrast levels, along with 400 nits at peak brightness, which isn’t too shabby for an OLED screen. Should you want to hook the laptop up to a monitor (check out our list of the best monitor deals), you’ll have two USB-C ports to output video from.

This configuration of the 13.4-inch OLED Touch Screen Laptop comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. While we don’t have any official word as to when this markdown will be going away, it’s best to take advantage of this promo ASAP if you’re interested. Save $500 when you purchase the Dell 13.4-inch OLED Touch Screen Laptop at Best Buy, and be sure to check out our lists of the best Dell laptop deals and best laptop deals for even more discounts on noteworthy PCs!