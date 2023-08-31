 Skip to main content
Dell’s 32-inch 6K monitor (really, 6K) is $640 off right now

Are you considering dropping some cash and upgrading to a 4K monitor? Before you do, check out this unique display from Dell that’s a few steps up from 4K. The Dell UltraSharp 32 6K monitor is the world’s first 6K monitor, and right now it has a $640 discount. Usually $3,200, it’s on sale for $2,560 today. This is one of the best monitor deals available, mostly because of how unique the product is. If you need more information before you buy, keep reading. If “6K” is enough to sell you, click the button below and grab this monitor before the sale ends.

Why you should buy the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor

Thanks to the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor being the first-ever 6K monitor, this kind of tech hasn’t featured in our look at the best monitors yet. However, Dell makes some of the best including some of the best 4K monitors so we’re confident this is something special.

It offers an amazing resolution of 6144 x 3456 so you have plenty more room on screen for whatever you have planned. Alongside that, there’s a 99% DCI-P3 color gamut as well as 100% sRGB so it makes everything look great. An IPS Black panel, there’s all the benefits of wide color coverage along with deeper blacks and greater gray color level accuracy too. The exceptional contrast of 2000:1 further helps matters. There’s also a built-in 4K Sony Starvis CMOS sensor along with digital overlap HDR and better image quality to cut down on motion blur.

It’s also powered by a single Thunderbolt 4 cable which cuts down on cable management woes. There’s always the option to use DisplayPort 2.1 or HDMI 2.1 ports too, while there are extensive USB-A and USB-C ports for all your accessories.

For any video calls, the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor also has a built-in webcam and microphone with AI Auto Farming 2.0 technology providing improved camera transitions, tracking sensitivity and image boundary. The built-in mic has noise and echo cancellation while a privacy shutter keeps you safe as needed.

Truly packed with features and gorgeous looks, the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor is an investment that will delight you for a while to come. It’s usually priced at $3,200 but the world’s first 6K monitor is currently down to $2,5600 for a limited time only. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

