Dell’s 32-inch 6K monitor (yes, 6K) is $800 off right now

Already thinking about how you should upgrade to a 4K monitor? Well, now you can buy a 6K monitor with Dell offering the world’s first 6K monitor with the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor. Even better, it’s currently $800 off so it’s one of the best monitor deals around. Usually priced at $3,200, it’s down to $2,400 for a limited time only. If you’re keen to have the latest technology and love a great price cut, this is your chance to get both. Here’s what else you might want to know about it.

Why you should buy the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor

Thanks to the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor being the first-ever 6K monitor, this kind of tech hasn’t featured in our look at the best monitors yet. However, Dell makes some of the best including some of the best 4K monitors so we’re confident this is something special.

It offers an amazing resolution of 6144 x 3456 so you have plenty more room on screen for whatever you have planned. Alongside that, there’s a 99% DCI-P3 color gamut as well as 100% sRGB so it makes everything look great. An IPS Black panel, there’s all the benefits of wide color coverage along with deeper blacks and greater gray color level accuracy too. The exceptional contrast of 2000:1 further helps matters. There’s also a built-in 4K Sony Starvis CMOS sensor along with digital overlap HDR and better image quality to cut down on motion blur.

It’s also powered by a single Thunderbolt 4 cable which cuts down on cable management woes. There’s always the option to use DisplayPort 2.1 or HDMI 2.1 ports too, while there are extensive USB-A and USB-C ports for all your accessories.

For any video calls, the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor also has a built-in webcam and microphone with AI Auto Farming 2.0 technology providing improved camera transitions, tracking sensitivity and image boundary. The built-in mic has noise and echo cancellation while a privacy shutter keeps you safe as needed.

Truly packed with features and gorgeous looks, the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor is an investment that will delight you for a while to come. It’s usually priced at $3,200 but the world’s first 6K monitor is currently down to $2,400 for a limited time only. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

