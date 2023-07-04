 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 is $1,500 off today

Albert Bassili
By
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Alienware has made many strides in capturing the top-end of the gaming PCs market, especially with their out-of-this-world-looking Aurora cases. Unfortunately, that also tends to mean that they’re pretty expensive, even more so if you go for a version with higher-end specs like this Auror R14. Luckily, Alienware has an amazing 4th of July discount, with it going for $1,900 rather than the usual $3,400, which is a whopping $1,500 and probably one of the best deals we’ve seen this year.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition

The thing most folks care about when talking about a gaming PC is the GPU, and we’re happy to report that the Aurora R14 is sporting the RTX 3080, and while it’s not the version with 12GB of VRAM, it’s still a powerhouse of a card. The RTX 3080 is right on the edges of good 4k gaming, which means you can take advantage of any gaming monitor deals, although we’d suggest going for a 2k monitor with a high refresh rate rather than 4k. Besides the excellent GPU, we also absolutely love the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, which might be a bit overkill, but it’s certainly a powerful CPU, possibly one of the best. That means you can do anything, from playing CPU-intense simulation games to complex audio editing and even streaming to Twitch or Youtube.

The high-end specs don’t end there, though, since Alienware throws 32GB of DDR5 RAM into the mix, and with 16GB already being great, double that is excellent and more than enough than most folks will need. The only thing that is slightly a letdown is the 1TB SSD storage, as we would have liked to see 2TBs, especially given that most AAA games nowadays take up a lot of space. Luckily, you can always open the case and upgrade that yourself; it’s relatively easy, and in the meantime, you can grab one of these external hard drive deals to help supplement that 1TB.

Related

The Alienware Aurora R14 is a beast of a machine, and with the deal from Dell bringing it down to $1,900, it’s a steal for such a powerful set of specs, especially when you consider that the RTX 3080 alone could cost you between $800-$1,000. As such, we’re confident that this is one of the best gaming PC deals you’ll find for this 4th of July.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
This 17-inch Alienware gaming laptop with 32GB of RAM is $1,150 off
Alienware m17 R5 laptop sitting next to a headset.

It's not often we see an excellent deal on a gaming laptop, especially one packed with powerful specs under the hood and with a 17-inch screen like the M17 R5. Of course, this does tend to make the laptop relatively bulky, but that's a fair trade-off for the deal from Dell bringing the m17 R5 down to $1,200 rather than the usual $2,350.

Why you should buy the Alienware m17 R5
We rarely see high-end gaming laptops running an AMD GPU, but given that they're cheaper overall while still being powerful, we appreciate seeing them, and in this case, the M17 R5 runs an AMD RX 6850M XT. If you're not as familiar with the AMD lineup, that's roughly equivalent to an RTX 3080, so you're getting the sort of performance that will let you run most modern AAA games at high graphical settings and framerate. It helps that the 17-inch screen only runs at FHD, so it doesn't tax the GPU as much. On the other hand, the screen can hit a 360Hz refresh rate, so if you're a big e-sports player, this laptop is essentially tailor-made for you.

Read more
This 38-inch Alienware curved gaming monitor is $450 off today
The Alienware QD-OLED monitor in front of a window.

It doesn't make sense to invest in gaming PC deals only to hook up your system to an outdated monitor. You're also going to have to purchase a high-performance display like the Alienware AW3821DW curved gaming monitor, which is actually on sale with a $450 discount from Dell. You'll only have to pay $900 instead of $1,350 in this limited-time deal, but you'll need to complete the transaction as fast as possible because there's no telling when the offer ends.

Why you should buy the Alienware AW3821DW curved gaming monitor
Even if you own one of the best gaming PCs, you'll only be able to maximize it with a display like the Alienware AW3821DW curved gaming monitor. It features a 37.5-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, for smooth gameplay that will let you appreciate the graphics of the best PC games. According to our computer monitor buying guide, a curved screen provides a more immersive experience, particularly when playing titles like single-player adventures and racing games, so this monitor is perfect if you're a fan of these genres.

Read more
One of the best Alienware gaming laptops is $1,300 off
alienware x17 r2 review 08

Gamers who are looking to purchase one of the most powerful gaming laptops in the market should turn their attention towards the Alienware x17 R2. The machine is currently available from Dell with a $1,300 discount that slashes its price from $4,300 to $3,000 -- it's still not cheap, but we assure you that it's worth every single penny. However, since the offer is part of a clearance sale, there's no telling when it will disappear, so you need to buy the gaming laptop now if you want to get it for a more affordable price than usual.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop
The Alienware x17 R2 stands out among the best gaming laptops because of its relatively large 17.3-inch display with Full HD resolution. However, that's not the only thing that's interesting about the device's screen -- it also has a refresh rate of 480Hz, making it the first laptop to offer this feature. If you want to fully appreciate the graphics of the best PC games, there's no better gaming laptop to do that with than the Alienware x17 R2.

Read more