Alienware has made many strides in capturing the top-end of the gaming PCs market, especially with their out-of-this-world-looking Aurora cases. Unfortunately, that also tends to mean that they’re pretty expensive, even more so if you go for a version with higher-end specs like this Auror R14. Luckily, Alienware has an amazing 4th of July discount, with it going for $1,900 rather than the usual $3,400, which is a whopping $1,500 and probably one of the best deals we’ve seen this year.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition

The thing most folks care about when talking about a gaming PC is the GPU, and we’re happy to report that the Aurora R14 is sporting the RTX 3080, and while it’s not the version with 12GB of VRAM, it’s still a powerhouse of a card. The RTX 3080 is right on the edges of good 4k gaming, which means you can take advantage of any gaming monitor deals, although we’d suggest going for a 2k monitor with a high refresh rate rather than 4k. Besides the excellent GPU, we also absolutely love the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, which might be a bit overkill, but it’s certainly a powerful CPU, possibly one of the best. That means you can do anything, from playing CPU-intense simulation games to complex audio editing and even streaming to Twitch or Youtube.

The high-end specs don’t end there, though, since Alienware throws 32GB of DDR5 RAM into the mix, and with 16GB already being great, double that is excellent and more than enough than most folks will need. The only thing that is slightly a letdown is the 1TB SSD storage, as we would have liked to see 2TBs, especially given that most AAA games nowadays take up a lot of space. Luckily, you can always open the case and upgrade that yourself; it’s relatively easy, and in the meantime, you can grab one of these external hard drive deals to help supplement that 1TB.

The Alienware Aurora R14 is a beast of a machine, and with the deal from Dell bringing it down to $1,900, it’s a steal for such a powerful set of specs, especially when you consider that the RTX 3080 alone could cost you between $800-$1,000. As such, we’re confident that this is one of the best gaming PC deals you’ll find for this 4th of July.

