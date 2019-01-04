Share

Your laptop might already use your face to sign in, but Dell is taking it one step further.

Ahead of CES 2019, the computer manufacturer has unveiled an updated version of its commercial 2-in-1, the Latitude 7400. These enterprise devices don’t usually come with the most exciting technologies, but this one is different. The new Latitude 7400 device comes equipped with a feature that can actually sense your presence and use Windows Hello to log you in.

Key Specs Processor: 8th-gen Intel Core Whiskey Lake Speakers: Stereo Speaker with MaxxAudio Pro Memory: Up to 16GB LPDDR3 SDRAM Storage: 256GB up to 2TB SSD Battery: 52 watt-hour or 78 watt-hour Ports: 2 USB 3.1 ports, 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports, SD 4.0 memory card reader Security: Fingerprint reader, FIPS 201 Smart Card Reader, NFC, Windows Hello IR

Dell calls the feature “ExpressSign-In,” a technology that pairs a special proximity sensor that with Windows Hello to make sign-ins just a bit faster. Essentially, the sensor will detect a person’s nearby presence and will wake the system on its own, rather than waiting for someone to hit the power button. Once awake, the Windows Hello infrared camera then searches for a face match. It should make for automatic logins and signs out.

Outside of the new sign-in feature, the convertible also packs some other enterprise features such as options for Cat 16 Gigabit LTE, a fingerprint reader, and the FIPS 201 Smart Card Reader. IT professionals can also enjoy the ability to manage Windows 10 endpoints with DCDD and Workplace One integration.

The Latitude 7400 2-in-1 has also been dubbed the world’s smallest commercial 14-inch 2-in-1, as it packs narrow borders that are 25 percent smaller than the previous generation. It is also light and comes in at 3 pounds in weight, with its machined aluminum and diamond cut finish.

Elsewhere, Dell has redesigned the cooling system with a new “intelligent thermal responsiveness,” which can adjust to the way the laptop is used. Be it on the lap or a desk, Dell promises the system can keep the Latitude cool.

Battery life is also boasted to not be an issue, as Dell is packing a super low-power panel, as well as support for express charge technologies. That should ensure that you can charge faster and get through the day without having to plug into an outlet. How long can it last? Up to a whopping 24 hours, according to Dell.

The Latitude 14 7400 will be available in March for prices starting at $1,600.