Digital Trends
Computing

Dell’s new Latitude laptop can detect your presence and wake itself

Arif Bacchus
By
1 of 4
dell announces latitude lineup ces 2019 latitide 2
Image via Dell
dell announces latitude lineup ces 2019 latitide 1
Image via Dell
dell announces latitude lineup ces 2019 latitide 3
Image via Dell
dell announces latitude lineup ces 2019 latitide 4
Image via Dell

Your laptop might already use your face to sign in, but Dell is taking it one step further.

Ahead of CES 2019, the computer manufacturer has unveiled an updated version of its commercial 2-in-1, the Latitude 7400. These enterprise devices don’t usually come with the most exciting technologies, but this one is different. The new Latitude 7400 device comes equipped with a feature that can actually sense your presence and use Windows Hello to log you in.

Dell calls the feature “ExpressSign-In,” a technology that pairs a special proximity sensor that with Windows Hello to make sign-ins just a bit faster. Essentially, the sensor will detect a person’s nearby presence and will wake the system on its own, rather than waiting for someone to hit the power button. Once awake, the Windows Hello infrared camera then searches for a face match. It should make for automatic logins and signs out.

Outside of the new sign-in feature, the convertible also packs some other enterprise features such as options for Cat 16 Gigabit LTE, a fingerprint reader, and the FIPS 201 Smart Card Reader. IT professionals can also enjoy the ability to manage Windows 10 endpoints with DCDD and Workplace One integration.

The Latitude 7400 2-in-1 has also been dubbed the world’s smallest commercial 14-inch 2-in-1, as it packs narrow borders that are 25 percent smaller than the previous generation. It is also light and comes in at 3 pounds in weight, with its machined aluminum and diamond cut finish.

Elsewhere, Dell has redesigned the cooling system with a new “intelligent thermal responsiveness,” which can adjust to the way the laptop is used. Be it on the lap or a desk, Dell promises the system can keep the Latitude cool.

Battery life is also boasted to not be an issue, as Dell is packing a super low-power panel, as well as support for express charge technologies. That should ensure that you can charge faster and get through the day without having to plug into an outlet. How long can it last? Up to a whopping 24 hours, according to Dell.

The Latitude 14 7400 will be available in March for prices starting at $1,600.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

CES 2019: Tech trends to watch for at the consumer electronics show
ASUS M70AD US003S review desktop logo
Computing

This mini PC from Asus packs Intel Core i9-9900K power in a tiny frame

The Asus Mini PC ProArt PA90 packs options for the newest Intel Core i9 Processor and promises all the performance and power that designers and content creators need in a PC, but in a stylish and small form.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Hero shot from the side of young woman using the laptop
Computing

Open RAR files with the greatest of ease using these awesome applications

Few things are more bothersome than not being able to open a file when you need it most. Check out our quick guide about how to open RAR files in Windows and MacOS. We will walk you through the process, step by step.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best Single's Day deals
Computing

Here’s how to easily reset Windows 10 on a Microsoft Surface

If you have Windows 10 on your Microsoft Surface and the device is running poorly, it may be time for drastic measures. We've mapped out how to reset the device to factory settings to get it running like new.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
samsung new monitors ces 2019 space monitor 3
Computing

At CES, Samsung will unveil a ‘Space Monitor,’ a 49-inch behemoth, and more

Featuring modern and minimalist design, Samsung is leading its 2019 monitor lineup with a space-saving display, a high-resolution, super ultra-wide gaming monitor for gamers, as well as a curved 32-inch monitor for content creators. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
remove the background from an image
Computing

Ditch the backdrop from your photos with these handy tools

Need to know how to remove the background from an image? Here's how, whether you prefer to use a premium program like Photoshop or one of the many web-based alternatives currently in existence.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Tech Trends to watch for at CES 2019
News

CES 2019: Tech trends to watch for at the consumer electronics show

With more than 4,400 exhibiting companies and more than 2.7 million square feet of exhibition hall, CES is overwhelming. Here's what to expect from the upcoming show, from A.I. and self-driving cars to 5G networks and 8K televisions.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
fake ios amazon alexa setup app echo dot 3rd gen
Computing

Microsoft’s latest patent lets you issue voice commands silently

Embarrassed of issuing voice commands in public or shouting over others to communicate with a smart speaker? Microsoft might have the answer with tech that claims it can understand voice commands ushered in near silence.
Posted By Michael Archambault
best google chrome games spelunky
Gaming

These are the coolest games you can play on your Google Chrome browser right now

Not only is Google Chrome a fantastic web browser, it's also a versatile gaming platform that you can access from just about anywhere. Here are a few of our favorite titles for the platform.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin, Brendan Hesse
Child Phone Tracking
Computing

Best free parental control software for PC, Mac, iOS, and Android

The internet can be a dangerous place, especially for your loved ones. Check out our selection of the best free parental control software for Windows and Mac OS X, so you can monitor your child and block unsavory sites.
Posted By Jon Martindale, Brandon Widder
HTC VIVE Best VR Headset
Virtual Reality

Getting into VR is spendy. Which headset is truly worth your hard-earned cash?

Virtual reality has finally gone mainstream, but how do you find the best VR headset for you? Check out a few of our favorites, whether you want the best of the best or a budget alternative for your mobile device.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
modem vs router plugging in
Computing

Everything you need to know about routers, modems, combos, and mesh networks

Modem vs. router: what's the difference? We explain their functions so you can better diagnose any issues prior to contacting technical support. We also talk about a few variants you'll see offered by ISPs and retailers.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
new macbook pro 8th generation cpu colorful wallpaper
Computing

This sale slashes the price off a 2017 MacBook Pro by up to $1,500

If you're looking to pick up a new and powerful MacBook Pro for 2019, look no further than Adorama's current deal offering up to $1,500 off select models of Apple's 2017 MacBook Pro, but only for a limited time.
Posted By Michael Archambault
best games for the chromebook darkorbit screenshot fight
Computing

Want to game on your Chromebook? Here's where to start

Chromebooks aren't great for gaming, but there are a few titles that most machines can run. There's a surprisingly diverse crowd that includes role-playing games, action side-scrollers, and puzzlers.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
free drawing software
Computing

Need a free alternative to Adobe Illustrator? Here are our favorites

Photoshop and other commercial tools can be expensive, but drawing software doesn't need to be. This list of the best free drawing software is just as powerful as some of the more expensive offerings.
Posted By Kevin Parrish