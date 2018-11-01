Share

If you’re in the market for a new desktop, notebook, or gaming system this holiday season, you’re in luck. Dell has just dropped its Black Friday ad, promising deep discounts of up to 50 percent off of notebooks, desktops, and other tech accessories. Some of the best deals that we saw, especially in light of Apple’s recent refresh that made its MacBook Air and Mac Mini even more expensive this year, are for XPS 13, XPS 15, Alienware 15, Alienware 17, and the Alienware Aurora.

The first two are among two of the most popular Windows 10 Ultrabooks on the market, promising to deliver power and performance in a lightweight package, while the Alienware systems ship with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1070 graphics. Dell’s deals are spread out between November 22 and November 23, and they each have different starting times, so be sure to set your alarm if you spot something you like.

XPS Deals

Dell is taking $400 off the price of its $1,699 XPS 13 come November 23. The XPS 13 sale starts at 7 a.m. PT, so if you’re eyeing one of best Windows laptops on the market as a gift for yourself or a loved one this holiday season, you may have to jump quickly on this deal, as Dell states that quantities are limited at this price. For $1,299, the XPS 13 comes with an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB solid-state drive, and a 13.3-inch full HD display. A similar XPS 13 that ships with half the storage and half the memory currently retails for $1,344 on Amazon, so you’re saving a bit of money and getting a better system with Dell’s deal.

If you need a bigger screen, Dell is also slashing $300 off of the larger 15.6-inch XPS 15. That sale, however, starts a day earlier on November 22 at 9 a.m. The XPS 15 configuration that’s discounted is similar to the XPS 13 that’s on sale, except you’re getting a 15.6-inch full HD display at the Black Friday price of $1,399. Dell did not specify the graphics option on this discounted variant of the XPS 15 in its ad.

Alienware Gaming Deals

For gamers who need more graphics performance with a discrete GPU, Dell’s Alienware 15 and Alienware 17 configurations both come equipped with Nvidia’s GTX 1070 cards and eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processors. As part of its Black Friday promotion, Dell promises a steep discount of $450 off of its $1,949 Alienware 15 notebook and a discount of $400 off of its $1,999 Alienware 17. This takes the price of the Alienware 15 to $1,499 and the Alienware 17 to $1,599.

Both systems are configured with 16GB RAM and dual-drives for storage, including a 256GB solid-state drive and 1TB hard drive. The Alienware 15 sale starts at 6 a.m. on November 23, while the Alienware 17 sale starts at 7 a.m. on November 22.

Desktop gamers can also choose the Alienware Aurora, which is getting a $410 discount off of its $1,709 street price. At the sale price of $1,299, you will be getting a system with an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 2TB hard drive, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card. The Aurora sale is good between November 14 and November 23, Dell said, though quantities are limited.

And if you want to play your games on a larger screen, the Alienware 34 Curved Monitor (model AW3418HW) promises to deliver a more immersive gaming experience with a 34-inch WFHD curved screen. With a resolution of 2,560 x 1,080 pixels, the Alienware 34 Curved matches the aesthetics of Dell’s Alienware-branded notebooks and the Aurora desktop, comes with AlienFX lighting, and delivers a 160Ghz refresh rate for blur-free gaming. The monitor also supports Nvidia’s G-Sync technology. Dell originally listed the Alienware 34 Curved at $1,999, but the monitor will go on sale for $699 on November 22 at 1 p.m.

Other Smart Bargains

In addition to computers, Dell also offers some savings on its deals for smart home products, speakers, and headphones. The Nest Thermostat E and Nest Protect Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm are both listed at $99, while the Nest Hello Doorbell is listed at $179. Google Home is also discounted to $79. Dell also has a dedicated portal for all of its Black Friday listings, and be sure to stay tuned to Digital Trends for other Black Friday deals.