Digital Trends
Computing

Dells takes up to $450 off of XPS and Alienware notebooks for Black Friday

Chuong Nguyen
By

If you’re in the market for a new desktop, notebook, or gaming system this holiday season, you’re in luck. Dell has just dropped its Black Friday ad, promising deep discounts of up to 50 percent off of notebooks, desktops, and other tech accessories. Some of the best deals that we saw, especially in light of Apple’s recent refresh that made its MacBook Air and Mac Mini even more expensive this year, are for XPS 13, XPS 15, Alienware 15, Alienware 17, and the Alienware Aurora.

The first two are among two of the most popular Windows 10 Ultrabooks on the market, promising to deliver power and performance in a lightweight package, while the Alienware systems ship with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1070 graphics. Dell’s deals are spread out between November 22 and November 23, and they each have different starting times, so be sure to set your alarm if you spot something you like.

XPS Deals

Dell XPS 15 9570 full
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Dell is taking $400 off the price of its $1,699 XPS 13 come November 23. The XPS 13 sale starts at 7 a.m. PT, so if you’re eyeing one of best Windows laptops on the market as a gift for yourself or a loved one this holiday season, you may have to jump quickly on this deal, as Dell states that quantities are limited at this price. For $1,299, the XPS 13 comes with an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB solid-state drive, and a 13.3-inch full HD display. A similar XPS 13 that ships with half the storage and half the memory currently retails for $1,344 on Amazon, so you’re saving a bit of money and getting a better system with Dell’s deal.

If you need a bigger screen, Dell is also slashing $300 off of the larger 15.6-inch XPS 15. That sale, however, starts a day earlier on November 22 at 9 a.m. The XPS 15 configuration that’s discounted is similar to the XPS 13 that’s on sale, except you’re getting a 15.6-inch full HD display at the Black Friday price of $1,399. Dell did not specify the graphics option on this discounted variant of the XPS 15 in its ad.

Alienware Gaming Deals

Alienware 17 R5 review
Jayce Wagner/Digital Trends

For gamers who need more graphics performance with a discrete GPU, Dell’s Alienware 15 and Alienware 17 configurations both come equipped with Nvidia’s GTX 1070 cards and eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processors. As part of its Black Friday promotion, Dell promises a steep discount of $450 off of its $1,949 Alienware 15 notebook and a discount of $400 off of its $1,999 Alienware 17. This takes the price of the Alienware 15 to $1,499 and the Alienware 17 to $1,599.

Both systems are configured with 16GB RAM and dual-drives for storage, including a 256GB solid-state drive and 1TB hard drive. The Alienware 15 sale starts at 6 a.m. on November 23, while the Alienware 17 sale starts at 7 a.m. on November 22.

Desktop gamers can also choose the Alienware Aurora, which is getting a $410 discount off of its $1,709 street price. At the sale price of $1,299, you will be getting a system with an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 2TB hard drive, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card. The Aurora sale is good between November 14 and November 23, Dell said, though quantities are limited.

And if you want to play your games on a larger screen, the Alienware 34 Curved Monitor (model AW3418HW) promises to deliver a more immersive gaming experience with a 34-inch WFHD curved screen. With a resolution of 2,560 x 1,080 pixels, the Alienware 34 Curved matches the aesthetics of Dell’s Alienware-branded notebooks and the Aurora desktop, comes with AlienFX lighting, and delivers a 160Ghz refresh rate for blur-free gaming. The monitor also supports Nvidia’s G-Sync technology. Dell originally listed the Alienware 34 Curved at $1,999, but the monitor will go on sale for $699 on November 22 at 1 p.m.

Other Smart Bargains

In addition to computers, Dell also offers some savings on its deals for smart home products, speakers, and headphones. The Nest Thermostat E and Nest Protect Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm are both listed at $99, while the Nest Hello Doorbell is listed at $179. Google Home is also discounted to $79. Dell also has a dedicated portal for all of its Black Friday listings, and be sure to stay tuned to Digital Trends for other Black Friday deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

LED vs. LCD TVs explained: What's the difference?
Lenovo Yoga C930 Review
Product Review

The Yoga C930 has an ear-bursting soundbar built right into its hinge

The Lenovo Yoga C930 updates the company’s premium consumer 2-in-1, shedding the iconic watchband hinge and packing some serious audio components into a Dolby Atmos sound bar.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Apple MacBook Air 2018
Computing

How does the new MacBook Air fit into the current lineup of Apple laptops?

Apple's lineup of MacBooks has started to swell, leaving fans a bit confused about which laptop they should buy. Now that Apple has refreshed some models with 8th-gen processors, we compare all the options to see which is right for you.
Posted By Luke Larsen
best laptops xps 13
Computing

What's the best laptop? We've reviewed a lot of them, and this is our answer

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. The laptops we've chosen for our best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Alienware 17 R5 review
Computing

Alienware’s sleek new M15 offers the power without the extra padding

Want the power of an Alienware laptop but hate the bulk? This year's Alienware M15 is slimmer than previous notebooks and significantly lighter than last year's model, and it starts shipping today at a starting price of $1,379.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Full laptop from directly in front
Computing

Leaked Costco Black Friday ad reveals crazy savings on the Dell XPS 13, more

Upcoming Black Friday deals at Costco include $500 off the Dell XPS 13. Other sales also extend to various electronics, including HP Chromebooks, Apple iPads, and other Windows laptops,
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Free Flight Simulators
Gaming

Take to the virtual skies with these free flight simulators

You don't have to spend the entirety of your paycheck to become a virtual ace, at least when it comes to flight simulation. Our list of the best free flight simulators will let you unleash your inner Maverick.
Posted By Steven Petite
Android Auto
Mobile

From the road to your wrist, see how Android has evolved over the past 10 years

Android started out as just a mobile operating system, but 10 years in it's pretty much everywhere. Check out our round-up of all the different Android variations that have cropped up so far, and what might be coming in the future.
Posted By Rose Behar
Gaming

The best weapons in ‘Fallout 4,’ and where to find them

The sprawling wasteland of Fallout 4 can be a really tough place without a solid weapon (or three) at your side. Here are 24 of the best in the game and where to find them, including those specific to Nuka-World.
Posted By Will Fulton
best free MMORPGs
Gaming

Be warned, these free MMORPGs will slay your free time

Have ample time on your hands and an unquenchable thirst to beat, battle, and blast your way through worlds of fantasy and sci-fi splendor? Check out our picks for the best free MMORPGs.
Posted By Steven Petite
Asus XG49VQ monitor
Computing

Asus’ new monitor is 49 inches of high-speed gaming goodness

Asus' new gaming display is an absolute monster. At 49 inches diagonally, its 3,840 x 1,080 screen offers plenty of detail, FreeSync 2 support, and a high refresh rate of 144Hz for high-speed gaming, too.
Posted By Jon Martindale
new macbook air 2018 retina 4
Computing

Want Apple's super-slim MacBook Air? Here's what to know before you buy

Apple's new MacBook Air is now available for purchase starting at $1,199. If you want one, you'll want to know how to configure it, and if the Air is the right Mac for you. Our guide will help you make the right MacBook purchase.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Home Theater

Confused about LED vs. LCD TVs? Here's everything you need to know

Our LED vs. LCD TV buying guide explains why these two common types of displays are fundamentally connected, how they differ, what to look for in buying an LED TV, and what's on the horizon for TVs.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Apple MacBook Air 2018
Computing

The new MacBook Air has finally landed. Is it everything we hoped it would be?

Apple finally introduced its refreshed MacBook Air after years of not updating the laptop, which prompted plenty of speculation ahead of the notebook's debut. This year, the Air comes with better performance and a modern design.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Apple Mac Mini 2018
Computing

The Mac mini's price jump has crept into iMac territory. How do they compare?

Apple announced a long-awaited update to the Mac mini. Thanks to the updated specs and increase in price, it's begun to creep up to the base model iMac. In this guide, we now put up the specs on the newest refreshed Mac mini against the…
Posted By Arif Bacchus