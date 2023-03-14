 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

I found the cheapest gaming laptop deal worth buying today

Jennifer Allen
By
Two Dell G15 Gaming Laptops side by side and placed on a dark background.

A popular entry for anyone seeking out gaming laptop deals, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is back on sale at Dell. Normally priced at $1,000, this particular model is down to $850 for a limited time only. A saving of $150 has just made it more affordable and it’s ideal for entry-level 1080p gaming. Keen to learn more about one of the better laptop deals around? Read on while we take you through what to know.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

At this price, the Dell G15 gaming laptop won’t rival the best gaming laptops but it certainly makes gaming more affordable. You get a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050. There’s also a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 250 nits of brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate to reduce motion blur. For $200 less at $650, you could buy a  with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage but we wouldn’t recommend it. Games take up a lot of room these days so you’re likely to need to swap between game installs often while the limited amount of RAM doesn’t really cut it for gaming anymore. Unless you’re on a very tight budget, stick with the better G15 model.

In either case, you’re getting a laptop from one of the best laptop brands out there. That means it’s well-designed with excellent cooling systems inspired by Alienware, along with Game Shift technology so you can give your system a boost at the touch of a button when needed. The Dell G15 with its Nvidia RTX 3050 is capable of playing most games without a hitch at 1080p (1920 x 1080) resolution with either high or medium graphics settings. This will change if you’re playing newer and more demanding games such as Hogwarts Legacy. However, a lot of games are very scaleable. This means if you’re keen to play something like Apex Legends, Fortnite, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Call of Duty: Warzone, or Far Cry 6, you can still see games at some of their best qualities.

An entry-level card combined with the Dell G15’s other hardware, as long as you don’t mind adjusting some settings and not playing games on Ultra all the time, you’ll still get a lot from this well-priced laptop.

Normally priced at $1,000, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is down to $850 at Dell right now. A saving of $150 makes this a great entry point for gamers looking to play their favorites on the move. Snap it up now while the deal is still available.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
HP just discounted a load of its best-selling laptops
The HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop on a desk with gameplay action on the screen.

Pick a laptop, any laptop! HP is discounting tons of different models. Everything from 2-in-1s to business laptops to gaming machines are wrapped up in the HP laptop deals going on this weekend. These things are selling out fast though, so if something looks nice and you like the price, snag it before it's gone.
HP Laptop 15 -- $300, was $460

The HP Laptop 15 may be one of the more affordable laptop deals from HP, but it's still a reliable device for accomplishing basic tasks with its AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor and AMD Radeon Graphics. It also has 8GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need considers as a starting point for laptops, a 128GB SSD for your apps and files, and a 15.6-inch display with HD resolution and narrow bezels to eliminate distractions.

Read more
Insane deal slashes $4,500 off this Lenovo laptop with 128GB of RAM
lenovo thinkpad p16 mobile workstation deal march 2023 feature

Lenovo mighty be the king of laptop deals. I mean, cutting $4,500 off a laptop? They're practically giving it away. Well, it's still $5,489, but for the components inside it, that's a crazy deal. It's not every day we see Lenovo laptop deals this good. Let us explain why the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation was worth its original $9,719 price tag, and why it's a steal at its new, heavily discounted price.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation
The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation has the kind of specification that's clearly built with specialist tasks in mind. There's a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor which will annihilate the competition that usually offers an i7 or even i5 processor. Even more remarkably, there's 128GB of DDR5 memory. That's not us making a mistake -- it really is that vast a sum of memory. Usually, even among the best laptops, we would see 32GB at the absolute maximum and then only for high-end gaming systems. Here, there's a truly substantial 128GB of RAM that should future-proof this system for a long time to come.

Read more
Flash deal drops the price of this Lenovo Chromebook to $105
A young woman carries her Lenovo Chromebook 3 up a flight of stairs.

This is about as cheap is a laptop can get. Lenovo just discounted their Chromebook 3 by $34, bringing the price down to just $105. If you need a simple device to get you through school work, Zoom calls and casual browsing, Chromebook deals like this should be your go-to option. The price should be all you need to see here, but let us explain why this $105 Chromebook is worth your money.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook 3
Chromebooks aren't known for their power. They're known for being easy to use, portable, cheap, and dependable. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 checks all of those boxes. It uses an Intel Celeron processor, a dependable option that is fairly standard for both Chromebooks and low budget laptops. It has an integrated Intel UHD graphics card, which is also in the low-budget tier, but could handle 1080p video fine. If you do want to watch 1080p or 4K video, you'll have to get an external monitor from the best monitor deals, since this device's 11-inch display can only handle 720p.

Read more