I found the cheapest gaming laptop deal worth buying today

A popular entry for anyone seeking out gaming laptop deals, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is back on sale at Dell. Normally priced at $1,000, this particular model is down to $850 for a limited time only. A saving of $150 has just made it more affordable and it’s ideal for entry-level 1080p gaming. Keen to learn more about one of the better laptop deals around? Read on while we take you through what to know.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

At this price, the Dell G15 gaming laptop won’t rival the best gaming laptops but it certainly makes gaming more affordable. You get a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050. There’s also a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 250 nits of brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate to reduce motion blur. For $200 less at $650, you could buy a with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage but we wouldn’t recommend it. Games take up a lot of room these days so you’re likely to need to swap between game installs often while the limited amount of RAM doesn’t really cut it for gaming anymore. Unless you’re on a very tight budget, stick with the better G15 model.

In either case, you’re getting a laptop from one of the best laptop brands out there. That means it’s well-designed with excellent cooling systems inspired by Alienware, along with Game Shift technology so you can give your system a boost at the touch of a button when needed. The Dell G15 with its Nvidia RTX 3050 is capable of playing most games without a hitch at 1080p (1920 x 1080) resolution with either high or medium graphics settings. This will change if you’re playing newer and more demanding games such as Hogwarts Legacy. However, a lot of games are very scaleable. This means if you’re keen to play something like Apex Legends, Fortnite, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Call of Duty: Warzone, or Far Cry 6, you can still see games at some of their best qualities.

An entry-level card combined with the Dell G15’s other hardware, as long as you don’t mind adjusting some settings and not playing games on Ultra all the time, you’ll still get a lot from this well-priced laptop.

Normally priced at $1,000, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is down to $850 at Dell right now. A saving of $150 makes this a great entry point for gamers looking to play their favorites on the move. Snap it up now while the deal is still available.

