Dell is well known for its many great laptop deals but it’s excelling right now with a huge sale on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and pretty much anything else you can think of when you think Dell. If you’re keen to find the best gaming PC deals or simply need great monitor deals, keep reading while we take you through some highlights. Ultimately, the best thing to do is tap the button below so you can see the full wealth of what’s out there but a little guidance never hurt anyone, right? Whatever you decide, don’t count on the sale sticking around for too long.

What to shop for in the Dell March sale

One of the best laptop brands around, Dell knows how to make great hardware that will last. One such highlight is the ever-popular which is currently down to $799 from $1,099. One of the best laptops around, this Dell XPS 13 has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has an attractive 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, anti-glare properties, and 500 nits of brightness. Ideal for working on the move, the Dell XPS 13 is far from the only laptop on sale.

If you’d prefer a high-end gaming laptop, check out the which is $800 off so it’s down to $3,500 from $4,300. It has all the latest gaming hardware such as a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, a huge 64GB of memory, and 4TB of SSD storage. The graphics card is an almighty Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 with 16GB of dedicated VRAM and it’s teamed up with an 18-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution. The 165Hz refresh rate further helps matters while there’s 100% DCI-P3 color too. It’s a true powerhouse of a gaming laptop and is sure to be one of the best gaming laptops for a long time.

For a gaming desktop solution and easily one of the best gaming PCs, check out the which is $1,000 off so it’s down to $2,900. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor, 32GB of memory, 2TB of SSD storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 24GB of dedicated VRAM. Just add a monitor and you’re all set.

Talking of monitors, check out being able to buy an for $500 reduced from $830. Its 25-inch screen has a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 while it has an astonishing refresh rate of 500Hz. If you want a curved gaming monitor, check out the for $800 reduced from $900. It has a QD-OLED panel with 3440 x 1440 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate.

These are just a small sample of what’s in the Dell sale. There are many other monitors, many other models of laptops, and a bunch of gaming PCs and laptops too. Whatever your budget or need, you’ll be able to find a cheap monitor or laptop as easily as you can find something high-end. To do so, hit the button below to see what’s out there for yourself. You won’t be disappointed.

