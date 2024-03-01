 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell is starting March with a huge sale on laptops and gaming PCs

Jennifer Allen
By
Dell XPS 14 lifestyle view showing laptop on coffee table.
Dell

Dell is well known for its many great laptop deals but it’s excelling right now with a huge sale on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and pretty much anything else you can think of when you think Dell. If you’re keen to find the best gaming PC deals or simply need great monitor deals, keep reading while we take you through some highlights. Ultimately, the best thing to do is tap the button below so you can see the full wealth of what’s out there but a little guidance never hurt anyone, right? Whatever you decide, don’t count on the sale sticking around for too long.

What to shop for in the Dell March sale

One of the best laptop brands around, Dell knows how to make great hardware that will last. One such highlight is the ever-popular which is currently down to $799 from $1,099. One of the best laptops around, this Dell XPS 13 has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has an attractive 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, anti-glare properties, and 500 nits of brightness. Ideal for working on the move, the Dell XPS 13 is far from the only laptop on sale.

If you’d prefer a high-end gaming laptop, check out the which is $800 off so it’s down to $3,500 from $4,300. It has all the latest gaming hardware such as a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, a huge 64GB of memory, and 4TB of SSD storage. The graphics card is an almighty Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 with 16GB of dedicated VRAM and it’s teamed up with an 18-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution. The 165Hz refresh rate further helps matters while there’s 100% DCI-P3 color too. It’s a true powerhouse of a gaming laptop and is sure to be one of the best gaming laptops for a long time.

Related

For a gaming desktop solution and easily one of the best gaming PCs, check out the which is $1,000 off so it’s down to $2,900. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor, 32GB of memory, 2TB of SSD storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 24GB of dedicated VRAM. Just add a monitor and you’re all set.

Talking of monitors, check out being able to buy an for $500 reduced from $830. Its 25-inch screen has a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 while it has an astonishing refresh rate of 500Hz. If you want a curved gaming monitor, check out the for $800 reduced from $900. It has a QD-OLED panel with 3440 x 1440 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate.

These are just a small sample of what’s in the Dell sale. There are many other monitors, many other models of laptops, and a bunch of gaming PCs and laptops too. Whatever your budget or need, you’ll be able to find a cheap monitor or laptop as easily as you can find something high-end. To do so, hit the button below to see what’s out there for yourself. You won’t be disappointed.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This Razer gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 Ti, 32GB of RAM is 48% off
Fortnite running on a Razer Blade 15.

Gamers who are planning to invest in a new gaming laptop should consider the Razer Blade 15. Its version with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card and 32GB of RAM is on sale for $1,900 instead of $3,600, as it's currently 48% off from Razer. The $1,700 in savings is among the largest that you can get from the gaming laptop deals that are available right now, and if you don't want to miss your chance at it, you're going to have to push through with your purchase of the gaming laptop immediately.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop
The Razer Blade 15 is the best 15-inch gaming laptop in our roundup of the best gaming laptops for several reasons, including amazing build quality for a chassis that houses a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 360Hz refresh rate. The display is great for appreciating the graphics of modern titles, but despite its size, the gaming laptop remains ultra-portable and incredibly light with a thickness of just 17mm and weight of 4.4 lbs.

Read more
This laptop with 128GB of RAM is 42% off in Lenovo’s ‘Annual Sale’
A man works at a Lenovo ThinkPad P16 mobile workstation set up on a desk with two external monitors connected.

For a laptop that will be able to handle anything that you throw at it -- even the most demanding tasks that you can think of -- you should check out the Lenovo ThinkPad P16. It's pretty expensive with an estimated value of $9,939, but you can get it at a 42% lower price of $5,759 from the Lenovo Annual Sale. It's still not cheap, but you'll be getting amazing value with $4,180 in savings on such an extremely powerful device. You'll need to hurry with your purchase though, because there's no telling when the offer will expire.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16
The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 will beat the performance of the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops with its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia RTX 5000 Ada Generation graphics card, and 128GB of RAM. To put that in context, our guide on how much RAM do you need says 32GB is the sweet spot for professionals and high-end gamers, and 64GB is the starting point for demanding jobs like engineers and multimedia editors.

Read more
Let’s create: Why NVIDIA Studio laptops are quintessential for content creators
NVIDIA Studio laptops with UI

Modern-day content creation takes many forms - from 3D, video editing, and live streaming to graphic design, photography, and game development - and with it comes powerful creator advancements and tools. For example, AI technology like generative AI is helping creators enhance their processes, and what they can create is more accomplished now than ever before. The same is true for game development, graphic design, and similar forms of media. As the complexity and quality of these media increase, so do the challenges and demands for content creators, who need the ultimate performance and efficiency to power through even the most demanding creative workflows.

That’s where NVIDIA Studio comes into play. The company’s hardware and software platform utilizes proprietary technologies to make creative work easier and more efficient than ever and in a manageable format. Featuring NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 40 Series laptop GPUs, NVIDIA Studio laptops offer the ultimate platform for content creation, from the Razer Blade 14 – available now – or the upcoming Acer Predator Triton Neo 16, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and more.
Learn More
 
Why are NVIDIA Studio systems so powerful?

Read more