There’s usually not a great association with refurbished electronics, especially given that early laptops and phones weren’t very hardy, meaning folks were generally weary of used electronics. That said, things have changed massively in the past few years, with the most significant change being that manufacturers now have their own stores. This has led to the refurbished laptop category to boom in recent years because the used laptops are not only fixed by the manufacturer but also come with a warranty, which takes a load of the worry away from putting down a significant sum.

So, if you’re looking for a great laptop, the Memorial Day sales are great for finding an excellent refurbished one. In fact, Dell has a lot of refurbished laptops you can pick from, and while their deals tend to focus more on the Dell Latitude computers, you can certainly find discounts on other great laptops as well. Of course, you probably won’t find a good gaming laptop here, as the sale is mostly targeted at work or school, but a couple of laptop deals will let you get some casual gaming done.

What to buy in the Dell refurbished laptop sale

There are a lot of different Dell Latitude laptops on sale right now. Fortunately, you can trust them all, as Dell is one of the best laptop brands around. These are lease refurbished models, so they’ve previously been owned by other business users, but Dell has made sure they’re up to the job of being resold in excellent condition. That does mean that each laptop is very limited, with some models only offering one laptop in stock.

Right now, the cheapest laptop in the sale is the Dell Latitude E7270. It’s a basic laptop with a 12.5-inch HD display, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. If you simply need a basic system to work on the move or conduct some light browsing, it’ll do the job.

With all the laptops on sale, a cosmetic grade is attached to them, which relates to what good condition they’re in. They’re all in decent enough condition for the price, but if you’re keen to get a scratch and mark-free laptop, aim for an A grade. One great example is the Dell Latitude 7410 Touch. It has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch full HD touchscreen. It costs $969 right now.

Alternatively, you could buy a Microsoft Surface 2 13-inch touch with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. Its 13.5-inch Pixelsense Touch screen is the highlight here, rivaling some of the best laptops for screen quality. It’s down to $609 and has a cosmetic grade of A.

Whatever your intention or budget, you’ll need to be fast. Most of these Dell refurbished laptops are very low on stock. If you don’t want to miss out on a sweet deal, you’ll need to be ready to hit the buy button. Take a look at the sale now and find what works for you. Extensive filters help you pinpoint just the spec you need.

