Dell’s Semi-Annual Sale has arrived, bringing steep discounts on everything from gaming hardware like the Alienware M15 R1 to 2-in-1 ultrabooks like the top-rated Dell XPS 13. The manufacturer-cum-retailer hasn’t discriminated when it comes to budget, either: It’s offering laptops for as little as $220 and PCs for no less than $400. Looking for something a bit more powerful to jump into battle at home or on the move? It has also discounted gaming laptops and gaming PCs, with pricing starting at only $880.

You’ll need to act fast, though. Dell has only set aside a limited amount of stock for each offer, after which it will return back to its normal price. As if this wasn’t stressful enough, there’s a time limit on the shopping bonanza itself: Dell’s Semi-Annual Sale will run from now through March 18. To sweeten the deal, Dell is offering a further discount on all hardware in the sale bin, as well as interest-free financing. Just enter coupon code EXTRA17 at checkout and you’ll see an additional 17% knocked off each item.

Dell desktop PC deals

Let’s start basic: Desktop PCs. Whether you’re looking to breathe fresh life into your home office or battle station, Dell has you covered. We’re looking at steep discounts on basic kit that’ll have no trouble running Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Word at the same time, and some more advanced hardware that will see both of those programs running on one monitor, Grand Theft Auto V on a second, and music streaming in the background. (Pssst! Remember: Enter coupon code EXTRA17 at checkout for a further 17% off.)

Dell Inspiron Small (Intel G5420, Intel UHD 610 GPU, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD) — $400 ($29 off)

— ($29 off) Dell Inspiron (Intel i5, Intel UHD 630 GPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD) — $580 ($50 off)

— ($50 off) Dell G5 Gaming (Intel i5, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD) — $880 ($40 off)

— ($40 off) Dell XPS (Intel i7, GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD) — $1,310 ($115 off)

Dell laptop deals

But what about regular users who need a computer for homework, YouTube, and everything in between? Enter the Inspiron 14, Inspiron 15, and Inspiron 17. These laptops have been designed to do one thing, and one thing well: Basic tasks. Of course, everyone uses computers for different things: If you need to run intense software like Photoshop and Illustrator, consider the higher-end XPS 13. For students, though, an Inspiron will do the trick. (Pssst! Remember: Enter coupon code EXTRA17 at checkout for a further 17% off.)

Dell Inspiron 14 3000 (Intel N4000, Intel UHD 600 GPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB HDD) — $220 ($60 off)

— ($60 off) Dell Inspiron 15 3000 (Intel N5000, Intel UHD 605 GPU, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD) — $320 ($40 off)

— ($40 off) Dell Inspiron 17 3000 (AMD Ryzen 5, 12GB RAM, 1TB HDD) — $600 ($140 off)

— ($140 off) Dell XPS 15 (Intel i9, GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $1,850 ($100 off)

Dell 2-in-1 laptop deals

Is it a laptop? Is it a tablet? These 2-in-1 laptops are both. Just flip the touchscreen over and you have a Microsoft Surface-like tablet you can use to watch the latest must-see Netflix show, surf the web, or read through notes before a big test. Need to type up something in a hurry? Flip it back and use the built-in keyboard. Being ultrabooks (another way of saying they’re really thin), they’re small and light enough to be taken just about anywhere. (Pssst! Remember: Enter coupon code EXTRA17 at checkout for a further 17% off.)

Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 (AMD A9, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC) — $250 ($130 off)

— ($130 off) Dell Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 (Intel i8, Intel UHD 620 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $500 ($130 off)

— ($130 off) Dell Inspiron 17 3000 2-in-1 (AMD Ryzen 5, 12GB RAM, 1TB HDD) — $600 ($140 off)

— ($140 off) Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (Intel i10, Intel Iris+ GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $1,530 ($120 off)

Dell gaming laptop deals

Dell has two lines of gaming laptops: Alienware and the Dell G-Series. The former is aimed at customers with serious cash to burn, while the latter caters to the mainstream sector. The basic rule of thumb? These machines can all run the latest, most intense titles, but those that cost more do so at a higher framerate, at a higher resolution. For most, the run-of-the-mill G-Series will suffice. Want the crème de la crème? Go for an Alienware. (Pssst! Remember: Enter coupon code EXTRA17 at checkout for a further 17% off.)

Dell G3 15 (Intel i5, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $1,170 ($50 off)

— ($50 off) Dell G5 15 (Intel i7,GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD) — $1,260 ($140 off)

— ($140 off) Alienware M15 (Intel i5, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $1,400 ($50 off)

— ($50 off) Dell G7 15 (Intel i7, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 25GB SSD + 1TB HDD) — $1,500 ($80 off)

