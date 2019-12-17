The internet is a fantastic resource of fun memes and useful information, but it can also be a dangerous place for your PC and anything you store on it. That’s why it’s vital to have antivirus protection installed on your system at all times. Such software can keep an eye out for any potential threats trying to install themselves on your PC before they can do any damage.

Vipre is one of the fastest-growing names out there for antivirus protection and this holiday season, it has a great offer of two years of protection for the price of one. Aimed at providing a great alternative to more traditional and less user-friendly antivirus software, Vipre is affordable, easy to use, and provides award-winning protection. All its support is available right here in the U.S., too, with a great customer service team that is available whenever you need assistance.

If you buy it today, you get two years for the price of one. That means you won’t have to worry about any PC security issues for a whole two years. The only question now is — which package should you go with?

Vipre Antivirus Plus — $35

For $35, down from $70, you can buy Vipre Antivirus Plus. It’s aimed at the home user with a year’s worth of malware, ransomware, and virus threat updates so you’re always kept informed on new threats and dangers. You can easily schedule in scans, or opt to leave Vipre to do all the hard work for you. Vipre Antivirus Plus has low system requirements so it’ll work on pretty much any PC, and it won’t slow it down either. All you need is a PC running Windows 7 or above.

Vipre Advanced Security — $55

Alternatively, if you want more security features, there’s Vipre Advanced Security. Reduced to $55 from $110 for two years of protection right now, you get all the power of Vipre Antivirus Plus, as well as firewall functionality which protects you against any dangerous incoming internet traffic. There are also email security tools that spot any infected attachments or malicious links that may come your way. It’s worth the extra $20 for added peace of mind.

Vipre Ultimate Security Bundle — $140

Finally, there’s the Vipre Ultimate Security Bundle. Reduced by a huge $125, the price for two years is only $140. In exchange, you can use it to protect up to five PCs from virus threats, dangerous internet traffic, and snoopers. It’s an all-in-one package that includes extensive antivirus tools, firewall protection, email security, and a VPN service. The latter means that your browsing activities can be kept entirely private and secure, even if you’re on a public Wi-Fi network. Your true IP address will always remain hidden which can also be useful if you want to bypass certain content filtering services. It supports various devices including iOS, MacOS, and Android, as well as your PC. Vipre Ultimate Security also offers a Privacy Shield tool for blocking webcam and microphone access at all times.

All these offers are available for a limited time only. It’s the ideal time to secure yourself with antivirus protection for the foreseeable future at a super low price.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

