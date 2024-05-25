 Skip to main content
With Dell’s Summer Specials sale, everyone can find a PC at low, low prices

Dell Summer Specials PC deals featured image
Dell

There really is a PC or computer for every occasion or, better stated, for every season. Gaming during the summer or with lots of free time, obviously. Productivity and working with professional documents, yes. Graphic or web design, yes. Programming and development, yes. Media, entertainment, and web browsing, yes. You name it, there’s a system that’s ripe for the activity. And, of course, you can use a single PC to do virtually all of these tasks, depending on the internal hardware. Gaming, for instance, requires a beefy processor and graphics card (GPU). But the point remains: there’s something out there for everyone, and there’s no better representation of this than Dell’s current seasonal tech promotion featuring Summer Specials. From laptops and workstations to powerful gaming PCs, accessories, and monitors, it’s a sale that you’ll genuinely want to browse for yourself. While we highly recommend looking over the full sale, we’ve also scooped up a few more notable offers to share below.

Dell Thunderbolt Dock — $278, was $300

Best accessory deal

Dell Thunderbolt Dock – WD22TB4
Dell

This versatile Thunderbolt Dock supports swappable modules, allowing for easy upgrades depending on what you need. For example, you can swap in a SuperBoost-enabled module for fast charging or boost available ports up to four in total. As you’d expect from a dock, you can also connect peripherals and displays to improve productivity — like connecting your work laptop to dual monitors for more screen real estate.

34-inch Alienware curved QD-OLED gaming monitor — $800, was $900

Best monitor deal

Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor - AW3423DWF
Alienware

A monitor is a monitor, but this one is designed specifically for immersive and high-framerate gaming. It supports a 165Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and all at a WQHD resolution (3440 by 1440). It’s curved, too, so it wraps around you as you play to make the world feel more realistic and alive. The iconic design doesn’t hurt with the customizable AlienFX RGB built-in for the rear logo.

Inspiron 16 laptop — $950, was $1,100

Best for work and play

Dell Inspiron 16 laptop - 2024
Dell

The Inspiron 16 is built for work and play, allowing you to swap seamlessly between productivity and professional use, and more relaxed entertainment. Windows 11, adaptive thermals, Intel-powered hardware — at least in the base model — and plenty of multi-tasking help, thanks to 16GB of DDR5 system RAM, provide everything you need to get the job done. When you’re ready to play or watch some movies, you can kick back and let the multi-core processor, Intel graphics, and gorgeous 16-inch 2.5K display handle the brunt of the work there.

XPS desktop — $1,100, was $1,550

Best for creatives

Dell XPS desktop from Dell Summer Specials deals
Dell

Laptops are a great choice if you’re moving around, but everyone deserves a static workstation for their impromptu office. This XPS desktop is the ideal choice. Thanks to the 13th-generation Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, and 16GB of DDR5 system RAM, there’s plenty of power to go around. The 512GB solid-state drive offers enough storage to get you started, and you can always expand later. Meanwhile, it’s running Windows 11 Home and native support for NVIDIA Studio through Creator Edition support means you can unleash your best creative work right from the comfort of your office, wherever you decide that’s going to be. Just grab a desk and a monitor, sit down with this PC, and let your muse free.

New XPS 14 laptop — $1,749, was $2,259

Best for work-from-home

Dell XPS 14 laptop - 2024 for Dell's Summer Specials
Dell

Laptops are excellent for work-from-home scenarios indeed because you can quickly fold them up and take them anywhere, whether that’s a back patio, a local coffee shop, a nearby park, or an office you rented — hey, some people do that. Regardless, the new Dell XPS 14 laptop is ready to clock in. Featuring Windows 11 Home, an Intel Core Ultra 7-155H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, and 16GB of DDR5 system RAM, you’ll see no performance issues, so you can keep your productivity levels high.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop — $3,200, was $3,700

Best for gamers

Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming desktop
Alienware

When you’re gaming, you need all the power you can get. However, the more power packed inside a computer chassis, the more heat it generates under load. That’s no bueno during the summer when it’s already hot enough. But with the Alienware Aurora R16, that’s of no concern, thanks to intentional thermal and strategic design. It prioritizes airflow efficiency so you can game cool and quietly. AlienFX liquid cooling, a 240mm heat exchanger, and intelligently designed airflow pathways with a top surface exhaust to maintain optimal temps. As for what’s inside, you’ll get an Intel Core 14th Gen i9 24-core processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 with 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and a 2TB solid-state drive. Game on, you sweet summer child, game on.

Browse Dell’s Summer Specials before they’re gone

As you may have guessed, the sale is much bigger than what we’ve mentioned here. If you’re in the market for a new PC, laptop, or related accessories or components, you’ll want to head over to Dell to see what’s available. These specials will hang around until June 9, and then it’s on to the next season! Well, seasonal offer anyway.

