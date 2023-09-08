Every size of Dell XPS laptop is on sale today

All sizes of the Dell XPS laptop are among the best laptops in the market right now — if you’re interested, they’re currently on sale from Dell. The Dell XPS 13 is $200 off to $599 from $799, the Dell XPS 15 is $210 off to $1,349 from $1,559, and the Dell XPS 17 is $500 off to $1,699 from $2,199. You can’t go wrong if you purchase any of these models, but you need to hurry up with your decision because we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of these laptop deals.

Dell XPS 13 — $599, was $799

The Dell XPS 13, the smallest among the Dell XPS laptops with a 13.4-inch display featuring Full HD+ resolution, has what it takes to keep up with all of your daily tasks with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The laptop also offers a 256GB SSD for storage, and since it’s got Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start using the Dell XPS 13 right after unboxing.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,349, was $1,559

For a slightly larger screen at 15.6-inches but with the same Full HD+ resolution, go for the Dell XPS 15. Its performance is smoother with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Arc A370M Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that’s similar to top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. You’ll also get double the storage space with its 512GB SSD, as well as a more comprehensive operating system in Windows 11 Pro.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,699, was $2,199

The Dell XPS 17 features the largest display among the laptops that you can get from Dell XPS deals, with a 17-inch display that also has Full HD+ resolution. It’s also a very powerful machine that will be able to handle even the most demanding processes such as editing video files and multitasking between several apps. That’s because it comes with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The laptop also ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD, so you can start using it right after you turn it on for the first time.

