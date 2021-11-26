Black Friday is the time to buy a new laptop, but there’s only one you should consider among the best Black Friday laptop deals if you want to upgrade to Windows 11. The Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop you can buy right now, and Dell has cut the price of nearly all configurations significantly — all of which come with Windows 11 pre-installed.

The base configuration is the best deal Dell is offering. It comes with an Intel 11th-gen Core i5 processor, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. For its list price of $950, it’s a speedy, premium laptop. For Black Friday, Dell , which is a massive 32% price cut. Basically, you’re paying the price of a budget laptop for one of the most premium options on the market.

Dell is also offering the top-of-the-line Core i7 model, which doubles the storage and RAM capacity, for around $1,100. That’s 26% off its list price. You can score a a deal on the XPS 13 2-in-1, too, which is normally much more expensive than the traditional Dell XPS 13.

These prices are the best you’ll see all year for the XPS 13. Regardless of the configuration you choose, you’re getting an excellent deal. We gave it a perfect score in our Dell XPS 13 review, which is only handed out once or maybe twice every year. That mainly came on the back of superb build quality, a top-notch screen, and a typing experience that’s second to none.

I use my XPS 13 every day, and the keyboard makes the difference for me. I’m typing thousands of words, so I need a keyboard that’s as reliable as it is comfortable. I haven’t found a keyboard that’s as nice to my hands as the Dell XPS 13, which is an opinion largely shared across the Digital Trends computing team.

Performance is great, too. The Intel chips at the heart of these systems are fast and energy-efficient, offering up more than enough power for day-to-day use and even some more demanding applications. The included Intel Iris Xe graphics allow you to play some games, too. That said, you probably want to shop our best Black Friday gaming laptop deals if you’re primarily concerned with gaming.

The XPS 13 the perfect laptop for Windows 11, especially if pick up the touchscreen model. It’s packing the latest Intel mobile chips, which pair perfectly with Windows 11, and the touchscreen is a game-changer when it comes to running Android apps on Windows 11.

