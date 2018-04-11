Get the top-notch Dell XPS 13 laptop with Core i7 processor at a $400 discount

Share

If you want a deal on one of the best Windows 10 Ultrabooks on the market, you’re in luck. Dell is selling its popular XPS 13 with Intel’s 8th Generation processor at a $400 discount, bringing the price down to $899. At this price, the notebook comes with a high-end quad-core Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive. The laptop ships with Microsoft’s Windows 10 Home operating system and a Full HD display.

While there have been cheaper deals on the XPS 13 in the past, those options either came with less storage or a lower-end processor and less memory, as Laptop Mag notes.

This latest deal, however, isn’t found on Dell’s website. Instead, Dell is offering the discounted Intel XPS 13 through eBay. The listing shows that this is a new, unused item, so you won’t be getting a refurbished unit. Dell also offers a 30-day return policy, if the laptop doesn’t meet your expectations.

If you’re picking up the XPS 13 through this eBay promotion, be sure to check out some of our favorite cases and accessories to go along with your new notebook. In our review of the laptop late last year, the XPS 13 didn’t disappoint. The XPS 13 posted strong performance scores in our benchmark tests, thanks to its quad-core processor, and it comes with long battery life, a good keyboard, and a number of options for displays. When we reviewed the late 2017 model, we called it “the best laptop you can buy,” with our only major complaint being the speakers.

Dell also launched a slightly updated XPS 13 earlier this year with a subtle redesign, which also earned high marks in our testing. If you go with the eBay deal for the late 2017 model, you’ll likely end up with more value than with the pricier 2018 edition. One big benefit of going with last year’s model is that it has a USB-A port, eliminating the need to carry a dongle. This year’s model comes with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a USB-C port.

If you’re in the market for a new 13-inch Ultrabook, other notable competitor to the XPS 13 includes Huawei’s MateBook X Pro, Microsoft’s Surface Laptop, and HP’s EliteBook 13. Be sure to also check out our guide for the best laptops.

Buy it from:

Ebay