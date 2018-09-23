Digital Trends
The best Dell XPS 13 cases

The Dell XPS 13 is our favorite laptop. Here are the best cases and bags for it

Jon Martindale
By

As one of the most beloved laptops here at Digital Trends, the Dell XPS 13 is a piece of kit we prefer to treat with some reverence. That means making sure it’s comfortable and well protected during transit, which in turn means wrapping it in something it and we can be proud of.

It’s easy to just pick up an all-purpose laptop bag, but since it’s so popular, there are plenty of cases and sleeves that are almost perfect for the Dell XPS 13. To help you pick the right one, this is our collection of the best cases we could find regardless of where you’re going and what you’re doing.

Amazon Basics 13.3-inch laptop sleeve ($11)

Although not designed explicitly with the Dell XPS 13 in mind, the Amazon Basics 13.3-inch laptop sleeve will give your favorite laptop a safe and scratch-proof way to travel. What it lacks in features it makes up for in color options and pricing. It’s hard to beat that $11 price tag.

The form-fitting sleeve is available in a choice of five different colors and a number of sizing options. Although the 13.3-inch version will be your best bet for an XPS 13, there are other sizes available should you wish to buy more than one to cater to other laptops too. The whole thing is enclosed with a zipper mechanism, so gives you quick and easy access and keeps your laptop stored safely away while in transit.

Buy one now on:

Amazon

Clear iPearl mCover Hard Shell Case ($20)

best dell xps 13 cases sleeves covers 51sdnc1rv l2

If you’re looking for a hard shell to protect the already rather sturdy XPS 13, the Clear iPearl mCover is a great choice. Available in a wide variety of colors, its tough exterior is shatterproof and comes with its own Dell logo so you can still let everyone know where your brand loyalty lies.

This case also has built-in extender feet, which lets you change the angle of the laptop for easier typing and cooling, the latter of which is bolstered by a vented underside to maintain low temperatures during extended use.

The shell itself attaches to the case with a snap-on/snap-off system so is easily removable. However, it should be noted that because these cases fit exactly to the 2018 XPS 13’s dimensions, so it will only fit certain models. Make sure to double check you are ordering the correct version before doing so.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

Dell Premier Sleeve 13 ($50)

If you would prefer to go with a sleeve endorsed and sold by the manufacturer of the laptop itself, then Dell’s own Premier Sleeve 13 might be the way to go. Built specifically to house the XPS 13 2-in-1, this sleeve is surprisingly sturdy, with tight stitching and structured sides to protect the interior, whilst remaining flexible enough to avoid the laptop rattling around inside.

The side has a dedicated pen holder so you won’t lose track of the little stylus accessory and the whole sleeve is lightweight, making it easy to transport. With a rubberized design, it can take a few knocks and wear too, without marking.

This design doesn’t have a carry strap so may need to be put into another bag for complete portability, but at $50, it’s quite affordable and will keep your XPS 13 looking good for the foreseeable future.

Buy one now from:

Dell Amazon

Tomtoc 13 360 degree laptop shoulder bag ($30)

Tomtoc has some of the most well-reviewed laptop bags on Amazon and with good reason. The 11.6-13-inch 360 protective bag is a perfect fit for Dell XPS 13 owners as it combines a sturdy exterior with a cushioned interior.

There are a few patented technologies at play in the design, but they boil down to some additional padding at key points most notably the corners and bottom of the casing. That should mean you can put down the bag without fear of damaging the laptop inside. It also provides some protection against drop damage. The soft material on the inside wards off scratching too.

Along with the main compartment for the XPS 13 itself, this bag also comes with two side pockets which have enough space to fit all manner of accessories, including a laptop charger if needed. All compartments are sealed with sturdy zips and the bag can be worn on the shoulder using the comfortable carry strap, or carried by the sturdy handle.

Buy one now on:

Amazon

Walnew Sleeve ($16)

best dell xps 13 cases sleeves covers walnewsleeve

For some simple scratch and impact protection, the Walnew Sleeve for Dell XPS 13 laptops is an excellent choice. It’s compact, affordable, and provides great cushioning for your notebook. Compatible with both the standard XPS 13 and the XPS 13 2-in-1, it offers a dual material design with a faux-leather exterior and soft interior to avoid scratches and damage from knocks and short-height drops.

It can act as a soft desk surface too, if you’re worried about scratching your laptop when you put it down. You can even open out a flap to use it as a quick-access mouse pad in a pinch.

For added function, the sleeve also comes with pockets for books, tablets, or cellphones and accessories, meaning that this sleeve can double as a bag in its own right. That said, for ultimate protection, we’d recommend putting your sleeved XPS 13 inside a bag as well to give you a carrying strap.

Buy one now at:

Amazon

