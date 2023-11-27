Dell XPS 13 for $599 is the best Cyber Monday laptop deal

Dell has some killer Cyber Monday laptop deals with the option to buy a Dell XPS 13 for $599 meaning you save $200 off the usual price of $799. A truly great laptop, it’s one that’s suitably for most people thanks to it offering the right combination of power and also portability. It’s perfect for all your daily tasks or relaxing with your favorite streaming shows. One of the better Cyber Monday deals around, we’re here to dive into further detail about why you won’t want to miss out on this one.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

One of the best laptops around for many people, the Dell XPS 13 is well-designed and very attractive. This particular model has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It also has an attractive 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, anti-glare properties, and 500 nits of brightness. Thanks to the latter two features, you can confidently use the Dell XPS 13 out and about even where there’s bright sunlight. It’s confidently one of the best 13-inch laptops around.

It’s Dell’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS while still packing fantastic battery life of up to 12 hours. Just what you would expect from one of the best laptop brands. Other useful features include ExpressCharge so you can get up to 80% battery life in less than an hour. There are also bigger internal speakers than previous models while a dual sensor camera separates infrared from RGB so you get better picture quality even in low light.

The Dell XPS 13 is that all-rounder laptop that most of us need. While it won’t be up to scratch for gaming, it can handle all the other things you might need to do throughout the day, all while looking good. The little touches like its lightweight design and backlit keyboard all mean this is a laptop you’ll want to be seen with in a coffee shop or on your daily commute.

Right now, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 for $599 so you save $200 on the regular price of $799. It’s available direct from Dell as part of its Cyber Monday sale. Check it out now if you’re looking for a new laptop and want something that’s great value.

