Dell XPS 13, Apple MacBook Air (M1) prices slashed for a limited time

Jennifer Allen
By

For anyone seeking one of the best laptop deals around, you’ve got some great options available to you right now. Amazon has cut the price of the MacBook Air M1 while Dell has done similar with the Dell XPS 13. If you’re trying to decide between macOS or Windows 11, whatever you go for will be a more affordable price than usual. We’re here to tell you a little more about both so you can soon figure out what’s best for your needs.

Dell XPS 13 — $599, was $799

The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.
Digital Trends

We described the Dell XPS 13 as the “true answer to the MacBook Air” thanks to its great design and excellent specs. Dell is one of the best laptop brands around and this system demonstrates why. You get a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Such specs are just right for being able to work productively on the move or from your home office. There’s also an attractive 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. It’s Dell’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS yet while still offering up to 12 hours of battery life which should suit most people. Other useful features include bigger internal speakers compared to previous models, along with a minimalist design and a dual-sensor camera that makes it easy to log in with Windows Hello compared to usual methods. It’s a reliable laptop all around.

Apple MacBook Air M1 — $849, was $999

Apple MacBook Air M1 open, on a table.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Apple MacBook Air M1 is “fantastic” according to our review. While this model is nearly three years old, it’s still very powerful making it one of the best laptops for many people. It has the Apple M1 chip which may have been surpassed by the M2 in recent times but remains very powerful and highly competent. There’s also 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. One highlight is its 13.3-inch Retina display which offers sharp and clear text, along with more vibrant colors than most alternatives. It also has a stylish backlit keyboard, a fanless design so it’s silent during use, and there’s an impressive battery life of up to 18 hours so it’ll last you all day long without issue. It’s the ideal entry point to the macOS world.

