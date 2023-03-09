 Skip to main content
Don’t miss your chance to save $500 on this Dell XPS Desktop PC

Jennifer Allen
By
The Dell XPS Desktop computer sits on a desk next to a monitor and keyboard.

If you’re looking for great desktop computer deals, Dell is always a reliable retailer to check out. Right now, you can buy the Dell XPS Desktop with an Intel Core i7 processor for $1,400 saving you a huge $500 off the regular price of $1,900. Its usual discounted price is $1,550 but if you enter the code SAVE150 at the checkout, you’ll save an extra $150 bringing it down to $1,400. This is a great price for a powerful desktop and we’re here to explain a little more about it. Be quick though as the sale ends very soon.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS Desktop PC

The Dell XPS range is a pivotal part of our look at the best desktop computers with this Dell XPS Desktop sure to excite. It offers a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 32GB of memory. It’s relatively rare to see a system offer 32GB of memory with 16GB usually the more standard amount so if you need to multitask frequently, this is an ideal setup for you. There’s also 512GB of SSD storage for your boot drive and the files you need to use most often, along with 1TB of regular HDD space for storing your other files too. You can even game with this Dell XPS Desktop thanks to its inclusion of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card so any time you want some downtime from your work, it’s ready to go.

Effectively, the Dell XPS Desktop is best suited for content creators who have a busy lifestyle and need a desktop PC that keeps up with them. To get the most from it, simply pair it up with one of the best monitors and you’re good to go. Its bigger chassis than previous models means it has a great cooling system with improved airflow ensuring you always get peak performance. The chassis looks great too so it’ll fit into your home office well.

Normally priced at $1,900, the Dell XPS Desktop is down to $1,550 for a limited time only at Dell. Save an extra $150 so it comes down to just $1,400 when you enter the code SAVE150 at checkout. You’ll need to be fast though as the Dell sale is ending very soon.

Microsoft still sells the Surface Laptop 4, and it’s $100 off
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
March 7, 2023 10:30AM
Using a Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 sitting on a couch with a dog.

If you’re in the market for a new laptop or a new tablet, the Microsoft Surface lineup has a lot to offer. And if you’re looking to combine some savings with your new computing device, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is seeing a $100 discount at Best Buy right now, which brings its price down from $900 to $800. Free shipping is included with a purchase, and a discount on Microsoft 365 comes with the Surface Laptop 4 as well.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 has been around for some time now, but it still has a lot to offer almost anyone in the market for a new laptop. In many ways we even like the Surface Laptop 4 more than its successor, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. From a performance standpoint, the Surface Laptop 4 can compete with many of the best laptops on the market, and the Surface Laptop 4 15-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch often duke it out amongst creatives when it comes to purchasing a new laptop. As built for this deal, the Surface Laptop 4 comes with a custom AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of RAM.

Perfect for browsing and school, this Lenovo laptop is $235 today
Briley Kenney
By Briley Kenney
March 7, 2023 8:45AM
lenovo ideapad 1i deal walmart cyber monday 2022 3i

Even while perusing some of the best laptop deals, and there are numerous options out there, it can be difficult to find an option that's affordable and versatile at the same time. Laptops are excellent for schoolwork and productivity tasks -- like typing out a long document or email -- but the best ones are also great for streaming media, playing some casual games, browsing social networks, and beyond. There isn't any one thing in particular, you might want to do, which again, can make choosing one quite difficult.
Well, that might change when you feast your eyes on one of the best Lenovo laptop deals we've spotted for the week. This Lenovo IdeaPad 1 deal, for the 15-inch AMD version, drops the price down to $235 total. which is an incredibly low and budget-friendly price tag. Normally $400, you're saving $165 on this deal, but most importantly it's a super versatile laptop perfect for students, casual web browsers, and beyond. Grab that deal below, or keep reading to learn more about the IdeaPad 1 on offer.

Why You Should Buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1
This Lenovo IdeaPad 1 deal includes the 15-inch AMD version with an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, integrated AMD Radon 610M graphics, and 4GB of LPDDR5 RAM. By the way, DDR5 RAM is the fastest on the market currently, offering great performance for the price range it's in. The 15.6-inch full-HD anti-glare non-touch display offers a decent amount of screen real estate to browse websites, watch media and content, and much more. Plus, you get Windows 11 Home for a full desktop experience on the go. While it is in Windows S Mode, you can easily turn it off.
Above all, this versatile laptop offers everything a student, or even a professional, might need. From the HD (720p) webcam for video calls and conferences to the all-day battery life that will get you from home to school, or work, and back, you're well-equipped to take on your day. The FHD display pairs nicely with the rich audio, delivered through stereo Dolby Audio speakers. So, when you're watching your favorite online streaming content -- whether through Netflix or HBO GO -- you'll get exceptional video, audio, and an enjoyable experience all around.
Ports include a built-in SD card reader, HDMI for connections to TVs and monitors, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, USB-A 2.0, and a headphone and mic combo port for headsets. All of the above is packed into a super thin and manageable frame, as well, which makes carrying the IdeaPad 1 around a cinch.
The current Lenovo IdeaPad 1 deal on offer drops the price by $165, down to $235 total which is a perfect price range for students and casual computers. Normally, you'd pay $400 which makes this promotion one heck of a deal you don't want to miss. It's only available for a limited time, however, so if you're interested, even a little, take advantage of the discount while you can.

Save $1050 on this Alienware gaming PC with 32GB of RAM, RTX 4080
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
March 7, 2023 7:55AM
alienware aurora r15 review 20

Gamers who want a powerful gaming PC should be prepared to spend a significant sum of money, but fortunately, there are gaming PC deals that will let you enjoy some savings along the way. Here's a good example -- the Alienware Aurora R15, which is on sale from Dell at $700 off its sticker price of $3,700, can get even cheaper by entering the code SAVE350 at checkout for an additional $350 discount, for total savings of $1,050 and a final price of $2,650. Time is running out on this offer though, so you'll want to finalize the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop
The Alienware Aurora R15, which is on our list of the best gaming PCs, stands out among other gaming desktops because of its futuristic design. However, it's not one of those devices that are all style and no substance. Inside its spacious chassis are the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, plus 32GB of RAM that's recommended by our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop if you're planning to use it for both playing video games and running demanding apps such as video editing applications. Buying games without having to check their recommended specifications because you're sure that your PC can run it without any trouble is one of the best feelings in gaming.

