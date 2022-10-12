Dell has a new ‘twisting’ Bluetooth travel mouse

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Today, Dell revealed the world’s first “twistable” wireless mouse with multi-device connectivity. Called the Dell MS700 Bluetooth Travel Mouse, it boasts industry-leading battery life, extreme portability, and a lightweight build.

Improving on previous offerings like the Dell WM615, the MS700 is engineered and designed with a rotatable rear body, easily transforming from a regular mouse to a flat, slim form factor for quick stowage and portability. The twist motion has the added function of powering the device on and off as well.

The entire body weighs merely 57 grams (including the battery), making it one of the lightest Bluetooth mice on the market that you can easily slip into your pocket.

Dell doesn’t just stop there. The company claims that the MS700 has the longest battery life in a twistable mouse — a healthy 24-month battery life using two AAA batteries, housed under a magnetic snap-on cover.

For making quick and precise movements with confidence, the mouse sports an optical LED sensor while supporting app-adjustable DPI. Users can change the DPI from 1000, 1600, 2400, and 4000 within the Dell Peripheral Manager application. In terms of mouse buttons, the MS700 has a touch scroller flanked by two large left- and right-click areas.

The mouse can connect (manually, or via Dell Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair) to up to three devices, then quickly cycle between those paired devices through the Bluetooth button at the bottom of the mouse.

Pricing of the Dell MS700 Bluetooth Travel Mouse is $65 at Dell, currently offered in North America with a three-year warranty and will expand to other regions over the next few weeks.

Editors' Recommendations