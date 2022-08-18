 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The new QHD Dell Pro webcam has a Goldilocks resolution

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Dell has announced its Pro webcam, which comes in at a unique 2K resolution. Because many of the best webcams currently are either 1080p or 4K resolution, the Dell Pro webcam lands at a happy medium that many people will like.

The webcam features an f/2.0 aperture Sony Starvis brand sensor, the same kind of sensor found in the Razer Kiyo Pro and Dell UltraSharp 4K webcam. Unlike those $200 cameras, the Dell Pro Webcam comes in at a more affordable $135 price.

The Dell Webcam Pro can be set to QHD, Full HD, and HD resolution settings.

The Dell Pro Webcam allows for several resolution settings, including 2K QHD resolution and 24 and 30 fps (frames per second) video, Full HD resolution, and 24, 30, and 60 fps video, and HD resolution and 24, 30, and 60 fps video.

Additionally, the Dell Pro webcam has 65 and 78-degree field of view options, HD digital zoom, and autofocus among its standard features.

It includes various auto-light correction features, including HDR video noise reduction, temporal noise reduction, and spatial noise reduction, in addition to auto-white balance, facial detection, and auto exposure.

The AI auto framing and zoom feature can also aid with ensuring you are center screen, with the Dell Pro webcam being certified for use in Microsoft Teams and Zoom. It is also compatible with Skype for Business, Google Hangouts, Cisco Webex, FaceTime, Slack, GoToMeeting, BlueJeans, Google Meet, and Lifesize.

When not in use, the webcam features a magnetic privacy shutter that snaps directly on the front lens. Its simple cylindrical design is easy for mounting, and its noise reduction microphone is forward-facing to clearly pick up speech. You have the option to open the universal mounting clip at the bottom of the webcam to attach it to a monitor or laptop or use the integrated tripod mount holds for a standing alternative.

The internals of the Dell Pro webcam.

The peripheral can be tilted in terms of adjustment. Its dimensions are 1.73 by 3.6 2inches and 0.34 pounds. It features a USB-A port and comes with a 1.5-meter cable, which supports USB 2.0 or higher.

Software-wise, the Dell Pro webcam is compatible with Windows 11, Windows 10 64 Bit, and MacOS. It ships with Dell Peripheral Manager for Windows OS or MacOS, which allows you to customize your webcam settings, including HDR, autofocus, AI Auto Framing, field of view, digital zoom, brightness, sharpness, contrast, and saturation.

The webcam also comes with a three-year warranty and is available starting today from Dell for $135.

Editors' Recommendations

The Dell XPS 13 Plus has the M2 MacBook Air beat in this one important way

The Dell XPS 13 Plus on a table outside.

I tried out the incredible Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor, and it has one big problem

Samsung Odyssey Ark vertically

Meta wants you to use its creepy Portal as a secondary monitor

A woman is standing at a table and using a laptop with a Meta Portal display next to it

This brilliant $150 device stuffs an entire PC into a keyboard

The Abacus PC with components all around.

Save $540 on Lenovo Legion 5i Pro gaming laptop with an RTX 3060

The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.

Intel Arc is finally here, and it’s cheaper than AMD and Nvidia

Two Intel Arc chips in front of a blue and purple gradient background.

How to optimize Windows 11 and Windows 10 for gaming

An Alienware + Windows 11 PC gaming setup.

You’ll be surprised how easy it is to build a website with this tool

you will be surprised how easy it is to build a website with this tool squarespace fluid engine

Dell XPS 13 Plus buying guide: How to configure before you buy

The side of the keyboard on the Dell XPS 13 Plus.

Best VPN services 2022 — Today’s top picks

best VPN services

Best Chromebook deals for August 2022

Google Meets on an HP Chromebook.

These HP and Lenovo gaming laptops are both under $600 today

HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.

The cheapest Chromebook available today is this HP at Walmart

A front view of an HP Chromebook on a white background.