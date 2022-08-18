The new QHD Dell Pro webcam has a Goldilocks resolution

Dell has announced its Pro webcam, which comes in at a unique 2K resolution. Because many of the best webcams currently are either 1080p or 4K resolution, the Dell Pro webcam lands at a happy medium that many people will like.

The webcam features an f/2.0 aperture Sony Starvis brand sensor, the same kind of sensor found in the Razer Kiyo Pro and Dell UltraSharp 4K webcam. Unlike those $200 cameras, the Dell Pro Webcam comes in at a more affordable $135 price.

The Dell Pro Webcam allows for several resolution settings, including 2K QHD resolution and 24 and 30 fps (frames per second) video, Full HD resolution, and 24, 30, and 60 fps video, and HD resolution and 24, 30, and 60 fps video.

Additionally, the Dell Pro webcam has 65 and 78-degree field of view options, HD digital zoom, and autofocus among its standard features.

It includes various auto-light correction features, including HDR video noise reduction, temporal noise reduction, and spatial noise reduction, in addition to auto-white balance, facial detection, and auto exposure.

The AI auto framing and zoom feature can also aid with ensuring you are center screen, with the Dell Pro webcam being certified for use in Microsoft Teams and Zoom. It is also compatible with Skype for Business, Google Hangouts, Cisco Webex, FaceTime, Slack, GoToMeeting, BlueJeans, Google Meet, and Lifesize.

When not in use, the webcam features a magnetic privacy shutter that snaps directly on the front lens. Its simple cylindrical design is easy for mounting, and its noise reduction microphone is forward-facing to clearly pick up speech. You have the option to open the universal mounting clip at the bottom of the webcam to attach it to a monitor or laptop or use the integrated tripod mount holds for a standing alternative.

The peripheral can be tilted in terms of adjustment. Its dimensions are 1.73 by 3.6 2inches and 0.34 pounds. It features a USB-A port and comes with a 1.5-meter cable, which supports USB 2.0 or higher.

Software-wise, the Dell Pro webcam is compatible with Windows 11, Windows 10 64 Bit, and MacOS. It ships with Dell Peripheral Manager for Windows OS or MacOS, which allows you to customize your webcam settings, including HDR, autofocus, AI Auto Framing, field of view, digital zoom, brightness, sharpness, contrast, and saturation.

The webcam also comes with a three-year warranty and is available starting today from Dell for $135.

