Dell is introducing two new 27-inch monitors that bring features gamers covet without breaking the budget. Though these displays won’t compete in the same space as Dell’s premium Alienware branded monitors, they appeal to casual gamers with features like a large screen, fast refresh rates, and compatibility with G-Sync and FreeSync for both Nvidia and AMD gamers in two form factors.

The best part is that these displays start at just $279, making them great companions to Dell’s G7 15 gaming laptops or the G5 Gaming Desktop.

The first display is the Dell 27 S2721HGF Curved Gaming Monitor, which brings a nice curvature to the 27-inch panel to give gamers a more immersive experience, not unlike Alienware’s curved panels. To keep the price low, Dell opted for a 16:9 aspect ratio with an FHD resolution on a Vertical Alignment (VA) panel, rather than the IPS screens on the company’s more premium offering.

The VESA-compatible display can be wall-mounted to save space or attached to your own monitor stand. It can reach 350 nits of brightness and has a 4ms gray-to-gray response time in Extreme Mode with a 144Hz refresh rate. The curved edition will retail for $279 when it launches on August 21.

If you prefer a flat panel instead of a curved monitor, Dell’s 27-inch S2721DGF is the more premium option in terms of features. Though this IPS panel comes in at the same size as the curved edition, it supports a much higher QHD resolution with up to a 165Hz refresh rate when connected via DisplayPort or 144Hz when using an HDMI connector.

The flat panel is also slightly brighter than its curved cousin, coming in at 400 nits, and it’s also more color accurate, supporting up to 98% of the wide DCI-P3 color space along with DisplayHDR 400.

It also is more responsive, with a 1ms gray-to-gray response time. Like the curved version, this panel is compatible with both G-Sync and FreeSync. And similar to the Alienware counterpart, both Dell 27-inch monitors feature subtle LED lighting systems on the rear. Because of its more advanced screen, the S2721DGF comes in at a higher $599 price when it becomes available on July 28.

And affordable gaming PCs too

To complement these displays, Dell is also refreshing its Dell G7 15 and Dell G7 17 gaming notebooks along with the Dell G5 gaming desktop. For 2020, the laptops have been refreshed to support Intel’s 10th Gen processors alongside Nvidia’s discrete GeForce graphics, up to an RTX 2070 card in a Max-Q design.

These notebooks can be configured with panels that support either fast 144Hz refresh rates with 300 nits of brightness or a color-popping OLED panel. Both laptops start at $1,429. The Dell G7 17 will be available starting today, while the G7 15 will launch a week later on June 29.

Similarly, Dell’s G5 gaming desktop also got an iterative update this year with fresh new internals. Now, the desktop can be configured with an eight-core 10th Gen Intel Core i9 10900K processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics.

The compact desktop retains its lattice-like design approach with a see-through side glass panel, making it a perfect companion to gamers in tight quarters, like dorm rooms. The G5 launches July 9 and starts at $749.

Editors' Recommendations