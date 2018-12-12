Digital Trends
Computing

No more wild goose chase: ‘Duck.com’ now leads to DuckDuckGo instead of Google

Anita George
By
DuckDuckGo CEO photo
DDG Press Photo/DuckDuckGo

DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg

Current and prospective users of DuckDuckGo now have another way to access the famous non-tracking search engine.

It was confirmed on Monday, December 10, to NamePros that DuckDuckGo had acquired a new, shorter domain name for its search engine’s main page: duck.com. Duck.com now redirects users to DuckDuckGo.com.

According to the statement DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg issued to namePros, the domain name was acquired from Google. Until recently, the search giant’s ownership of the duck.com domain name resulted in users being redirected back to Google’s search engine page.

DuckDuckGo was founded in 2008. Google originally acquired the duck.com domain via its acquisition of On2 Technologies in 2010, as On2 had previously been known as the Duck Corporation.

A 2012 TNW interview with Weinberg indicates that Google’s recent transferal of its ownership of the duck.com domain didn’t come about easily. In fact, Weinberg had looked into purchasing the domain from Google all the way back in November 2009, just a year after his own privacy-focused search engine company was created. But Weinberg was essentially turned down as Google was not interested in selling the duck.com domain, opting instead to redirect users to its own search page.

And as TechCrunch notes, DuckDuckGo’s initial struggle to acquire a domain that was clearly better suited for its own brand rather than Google’s does look like an anti-competition move by Google against DuckDuckGo.

As Weinberg pointed out in that same TNW interview, Google also owned “lots of domains that don’t point anywhere, or not to their main search page,” which when contrasted with how the duck.com domain was initially handled by Google, may indicate a deliberate decision by Google to drive traffic away from its competitor, DuckDuckGo.

All things considered, it does seem reasonable to think that Google’s recent move to release the domain to DuckDuckGo may be a purposeful step back from what looks like anticompetition behavior, especially in light of recent antitrust investigations into Google’s perceived dominance in web searching and smartphone OS development.

DuckDuckGo is an Internet search engine that emphasizes protecting searchers’ privacy and avoiding the filter bubble of personalized search results.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to recall an email in Gmail
adobe lightroom feb 13 update performance lifestyle laptop photo toning editing print
Photography

Photographers can now customize the layout of Lightroom Classic controls

Tired of scrolling past Lightroom tools that you don't use? Adobe Lightroom Classic now allows users to reorganize the Develop panel. The update comes along with new sharing options in Lightroom CC, and updates to the mobile Lightroom app.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Best Products 2018
Cars

Best Products of 2018

Our reception desk has so many brown boxes stacked up, it looks like a loading dock. We’re on a first-name basis with the UPS guy. We get new dishwashers more frequently than most people get new shoes. What we’re trying to say is: We…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Microsoft office building
Computing

Windows 10 user activity logs are sent to Microsoft despite users opting out

Windows 10 Privacy settings may not be enough to stop PCs from releasing user activity data to Microsoft. Users discovered that opting out of having their data sent to Microsoft does little to prevent it from being released.
Posted By Anita George
Intel Meltdown
Computing

Intel's discrete graphics will be called 'Xe,' IGP gets Adapative Sync next year

Intel has officially dubbed its discrete graphics product Intel Xe, and the company also provided details about its Gen11 IGP. The latter will include adaptive sync support and will arrive in 2019.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Intel Announces The Xeon 5100 Microprocessor For Servers
Computing

Intel answers Qualcomm's new PC processors by pairing Core and Atom in 'Foveros'

Intel has announced a new packaging technology called 'Foveros' that makes it easier for the company to place multiple chips together on one package. That includes chips based on different Intel architectures, like Core and Atom.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Razer DeathAdder Elite
Computing

Razer’s classic DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse drops to $40 on Amazon

If you're looking to pick up a new gaming mouse for the holidays, Amazon has you covered with this great deal on the classic Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse with customizable buttons, RGB lighting, and a 16,000 DPI optical sensor.
Posted By Michael Archambault
firefox 58 may be first major browser to block canvas fingerprinting mac screen desk
Computing

Firefox 64 helps keep your numerous tabs under control

Mozilla officially launched Firefox 64 by placing new features into the laps of its users including new tab management abilities, intelligent suggestions, and a task manager for keeping Firefox's power consumption under control.
Posted By Michael Archambault
intel holding conference on its new discrete gpu 2
Computing

Intel's dedicated GPU is not far off -- here's what we know

Did you hear? Intel is working on a dedicated graphics card. It's called Arctic Sound and though we don't know a lot about it, we know that Intel has some ex-AMD Radeon graphics engineers developing it.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Charging via USB-C
Computing

Here's our guide to how to charge your laptop using a USB-C cable

Charging via USB-C is a great way to power up your laptop. It only takes one cable and you can use the same one for data as well as power -- perfect for new devices with limited port options.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Apple MacBook Air vs. Microsoft Surface Pro 6

The MacBook Air was updated with more contemporary components and a more modern design, but is that enough to compete with standouts like Microsoft's Surface Pro 6 detachable tablet?
Posted By Mark Coppock
how to install windows 10 fonts
Computing

Installing fonts in Windows 10 is quick and easy -- just follow these steps

Want to know how to install fonts in Windows 10? Here's our guide on two easy ways to get the job done, no matter how many you want to add to your existing catalog, plus instructions for deleting fonts.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Computing

Email take-backsies! Gmail's unsend feature is one of its best

Everyone has sent a message they wish they could take back. How great would it be if you could undo that impulsive email? If you're a Gmail user, you can. Here's how to recall an email in Gmail.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best laptop brands
Computing

These laptop makers produce the most reliable, quality hardware today

If you want to buy your next laptop based around a specific brand, it helps to know which the best brands of laptops are. This list will give you a good grounding in the most reliable, quality laptop manufacturers today.
Posted By Jon Martindale
32 bit vs 64 operating systems pins cpu processor macro 40848
Computing

Here's why 64-bit (not 32-bit) dominates modern computing

Today's computing world isn't the same as it once was. With 64-bit processors and operating systems replacing the older 32-bit designs, we look at what 32-bit vs. 64-bit really means for you.
Posted By Jon Martindale