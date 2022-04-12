DuckDuckGo’s beta browser for MacOS puts privacy first

DuckDuckGo is entering the browser space on MacOS and, soon, Windows.

Just announced is the beta launch of a privacy-first web browser on MacOS, based on the same rendering engine as Safari, but with additional blockers and performance improvements.

Promised as an “all-in-one privacy solution for everyday browsing with no complicated settings,” this new beta browser is currently available on an invite-only basis. Yet, it comes built with support for a cookie pop-up protection, a “fire” button to clear all browser data in a rush, and Smart Encryption, which makes sure HTTPS is used.

More importantly, there’s also a blocker that reduces third-party scripts that might access your data. Other features of the browser include a privacy feed, that can let you see which website is trying to track you, and also let you clear any stored stat from websites you visited.

“Privacy isn’t something you only need in certain situations or in partial amounts, and it’s a myth that you can’t have the same Internet you like and need, but with more privacy. So today we’re excited to announce the beta launch of DuckDuckGo for Mac,” explained Beah Burger-Lenehan from the DuckDuckGo team.

As far as the performance of the beta version of the browser goes, DuckDuckGo claims that by using MacOS’s Safari rendering engine, browsing should be really fast. The beta browser uses 60% less data than Chrome. It also has features you’d expect from a modern web browser like password management, tab management, bookmarks, and more.

Unfortunately, though, it doesn’t come with extension support. Rather, users will have to leverage the built-in features that protect from ads and manage passwords.

If you want to try out this browser today you need to join a waitlist. First, download the iOS version of the app, then head to Settings > Privacy > DuckDuckGo for Desktop. From there, you can select the Join the private waitlist, and you’ll be notified in the app when you’re ready to download.

DuckDuckGo mentioned that a Windows version of the app is also in the works. However, it did not provide an exact release date. For that, you’ll need to follow the group on Twitter, for additional updates.

