  1. Computing

Flappy Bird comes to Mac as clever interactive notification

By
Flappy Bird inside a MacOS notification

Most notifications you receive on MacOS turn out to be fairly routine: a new email from mom, an update for your favorite app, a reminder to finally start backing up your Mac. But not anymore: One developer has been able to cram the entire game Flappy Bird into a notification.

The remarkable feat was achieved by developer Neil Sardesai, who took a clone of Flappy Bird created by Wil Eastcott of PlayCanvas and crowbarred it into the new UserNotificationsUI framework in MacOS Big Sur. The result is a large notification (roughly the size and dimensions of an iPhone screen) that you can interact with to play the popular side-scroller game.

Sardesai shared a video of the notification in action. At first, an innocuous-looking alert consisting of a few lines of text appears in the top-right corner of the screen. When the user clicks the arrow on the notification, it expands to reveal the game, which can be interacted with by clicking anywhere inside the alert.

Did you know you can put a whole game inside of a push notification pic.twitter.com/LlMx2AjvHH

&mdash; Neil Sardesai (@neilsardesai) April 9, 2021

Sardesai’s work raises questions as to what else might be possible with the UserNotificationsUI framework. Perhaps your favorite Mac puzzle game could send you a new miniature brain-teaser at regular intervals to keep you on your toes. Or we might see a reminder or calendar app presenting a large notification with directions to your next appointment.

On the other hand, it might be possible for some enterprising marketing team to send you large ads delivered via notifications, which might be a more unwelcome development. If this line of inquiry starts to develop, no doubt Apple will have something to say about it, given the company’s stance on invasive ad tracking.

However, Sardesai seems confident this is an unlikely problem, as you must explicitly give an app permission to send you notifications (which can then be revoked), and most of the alert’s content is hidden until you click to expand it.

The original Flappy Bird was removed from the App Store in 2014 after its creator, Dong Nguyen, revealed he was troubled by what he felt was its addictive nature. Since then, hordes of clones have appeared on the App Store and elsewhere — one of which allowed Sardesai to port the game into a clever Mac notification.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap smartwatch deals for April 2021

Best cheap Adobe Photoshop deals for April 2021

adobe photoshop content aware fill auto sampling teaser data desk 693892

How to fix a broken keyboard

want a great pc on tight budget try buying used computer broken laptop header

What to expect from Google I/O 2021

Google Logo

Best cheap Chromebook deals for April 2021

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

Best cheap SSD deals for April 2021

OCZ SATA SSD

Dell’s new gaming monitors offer something for everyone

dell s series gaming monitors fast curved s3422dwg monitor

Alienware’s new m15 R5 includes Ryzen 5000 chips and 1440p 240Hz display

alienware m15 r5 ryzen 5000 mx cherry 1

AMD released a beautiful blacked-out graphics card, but you can’t buy it yet

amd radeon rx 6800 xt midnight black edition

The best tablets for 2021

iPad (2020)

The Mac’s Apple Silicon processor transition: Everything you need to know

Apple WWDC 2020

Smugglers transported 300 GPUs in a Mission Impossible-style speed boat chase

nvidia gpus smuggled in hong kong raid gpu seize

Did Intel admit defeat against Apple M1 processor in latest ad?

intel marketing apple macbook pro m1 best cpu 720x720