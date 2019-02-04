Share

Flickr is one of the world’s most well-known image and video hosting sites, but it has seen a decrease in user activity over recent years as it moved between various hands of ownership, from Verizon Communications to SmugMug last year. One of the most significant changes announced with SmugMug’s acquisition is that the company would be discontinuing the free 1TB of storage space that was previously granted to users — restricting free users to only 1.000 photographs. Now, beginning Tuesday, February 5, Flickr will start deleting photos from accounts to bring them within 1,000 photos.

For free users of Flickr who have more than 1,000 photos, there are a few options to take if you don’t want to lose your pictures. The primary option, and ideally the route that Flickr would like you to consider, is to upgrade to the site’s Pro membership. Costing $50 a year if billed annually, and $72 a year if billed monthly, benefits include unlimited storage, an ad-free experience, and access to Flickr’s desktop Auto-Uploadr for your desktop PC. While serious Flickr users may benefit from the upgrade, other services serve the same purpose at a more affordable price.

If you think it might be time to break up with Flickr and consider an alternative, such as Google Photos or Amazon Photos, you can follow the guide below to download your photos from Flickr before they are deleted — just remember not to delay as mass deletion begins February 5. Note that Flickr doesn’t have a one-click option to download your entire photo archive, but following these steps provides the most straightforward alternative method.

How to download your photos From Flickr

Log in to your Flickr account. Hover over the You menu and select Camera Roll. Click the Select all option next to each batch of photographs. Once all your photos are selected, click Download at the bottom of the webpage. Select Create zip file, and Flickr will email you a link for downloading when ready.

The above method isn’t perfect and it may take some time for your photographs to become ready for download, but if you don’t want to lose your memories, it is one of your only options. Alternatively, if you have sorted all of your photos in albums, you can also download pictures by the album, merely select the Albums option under the You tab. Remember to act quick, as less than 24 hours are remaining to save your online Flickr archive.