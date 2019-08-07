Computing

The Galaxy Book S is the most exciting Samsung laptop I’ve ever seen

Luke Larsen
By
galaxy book s most excited samsung

Samsung laptops don’t have much prestige in my book. Despite the gains the company has made on the mobile front, its laptops have always underwhelmed me over the years. 

The new Galaxy Book S, though? It has my attention. 

On the surface, it doesn’t look all that special. It’s just another clamshell laptop that could be mistaken for a Surface Laptop or MacBook Air if you didn’t know better. But the devil is in the details. 

The first thing that caught my eye was the size of the Galaxy Book S. At just 2.1 pounds and 0.47 inches thick, it’s one of the most portable laptops I’ve ever laid eyes on. I’m often skeptical of laptops that are this thin and light, as they tend to forgo basic amenities for figures that look nice on a marketing brochure. But the Galaxy Book S doesn’t seem to do that. It has a full-size keyboard, a spacious touchpad, and insanely long battery life (23 hours, as claimed by Samsung).

But the real reason I’m interested in the Galaxy Book S goes beyond just what your fingers can touch. It’s the first laptop to use Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8cx processor. The CPU was announced last year, but this is our first real look at a device powered by it. I was curious about previous attempts at Qualcomm-powered ARM laptops (such as Samsung’s own Galaxy Book 2), but the severe performance limitations crushed any hopes I may have had.

The 8cx hopes to change that entirely. It has eight cores and a max clock speed of 2.84GHz, which is a bit more promising than the smartphone processors Qualcomm had been using in its first PCs. Qualcomm has made some ambitious claims about how fast these processors are, especially in tasks like multitasking, where those extra cores can be used to full effect.

Will Qualcomm’s 8cx be able to compete with a standard Core i5 processor from Intel? I’m not sure that’ll be possible in its first go-around. Still, if it’s even close to matching the same type of experience as Intel’s higher-clock, lower-core count processors, it’ll be a resounding success.

Qualcomm seems to have no problem getting its processors into big-name products, and the thought of the company bringing its knowledge of the mobile space to laptops is exciting. Better battery life, LTE connectivity, thinner fanless designs — it’s all coming together in a device that looks surprisingly premium. With all that, Samsung finally has a laptop that can match the hype of its mobile phones. Let’s just hope this is more of a Note 10 than a Galaxy Fold scenario.

Want to know more? Check our Samsung Galaxy Book S hands-on review.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to change your Gmail password
Windows 10 Surface Pro 4 stock photo
Computing

Windows Update not working after May 2019 Update? Here’s how to fix it

Windows update not working? It's a more common problem than you might think. Fortunately, there are a few steps you can take to troubleshoot it and in this guide we'll break them down for you step by step.
Posted By Mark Coppock
how to change your gmail picture
Computing

How to change your Gmail password whenever you want in just a few quick steps

Regularly updating your passwords is a good way to stay secure online, but each site and service has their own way of doing it. Here's a quick guide on how to change your Gmail password in a few short steps.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
802.11ax laptop
Computing

Secure your Excel documents with a password by following these quick steps

Given how often Excel documents contain sensitive information, it makes sense to keep them away from prying eyes. Thankfully, it's easy to secure them with a password with a few simple steps.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best routers for gaming
Computing

Stop your PC's vow of silence with these tips on how to fix audio problems

Sound problems got you down? If you're running into sound card detection issues or need to update your audio drivers, don't worry. With a few tweaks we'll get your sound card functioning as it should.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Dell XPS 13 2019
Computing

Dell promo code cuts $650 off a Dell XPS 13 laptop for limited time

Now, though August 10th, Dell is dropping XPS 13 prices down to just $1,250 when purchased with the promo code DBLTXPS13T. We’ve seen lots of laptop deals this summer, but few will net you such strong savings on such a fine device.
Posted By William Hank
Computing

Want to make one hard drive act like two? Here's how to partition in Windows

If you don't want all of your files stored in one place but only have one drive to work with, partitioning is your best way forward. Here's how to partition a hard drive in Windows 10, step by step.
Posted By Jon Martindale
razer blade 2019 advanced edition 1
Product Review

OLED or 240Hz? Either Razer Blade looks killer, but only one deserves your money

The Razer Blade is our favorite gaming laptop, and in its newest iteration, it takes its display technology to another level. The 2019 Razer Blade comes with an option for either OLED or an insane 240Hz refresh rate.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Samsung Unpacked New York City Galaxy Watch
Mobile

Samsung might unveil a new Galaxy Book laptop at Galaxy Unpacked on August 7

Galaxy Unpacked is Samsung's major event for big reveals, and this year's August event is going to be no different. From the Galaxy Note 10, to further information on the Galaxy Fold, here's everything to expect.
Posted By Mark Jansen
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review pins
Computing

Spectre looms again as another exploit leaves Intel CPUs vulnerable

The latest Spectre exploit to come to light is SWAPGS, a bug that affects all Intel CPUs going back to 2012. While there is a suggestion that some AMD CPUs may be affected too, the red team denies it, and BitDefender backs it up.
Posted By Jon Martindale
android phone skype
Computing

Microsoft contractors are listening to some Skype calls and Cortana commands

According to a recent report, Microsoft's contractors are listening to some Skype calls made via the app's translation feature and to Cortana voice commands via audio recordings collected by the technology company.
Posted By Anita George
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Mobile

The Galaxy Note 10 brings Android and Windows closer together than ever before

The new Galaxy Note range is finally here, abut you may have missed a fairly major new development in all the dazzle -- the strong relationship between Android and Windows that's just been created by Samsung.
Posted By Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy book s qualcomm announced product images 12
Computing

Samsung’s upcoming $999 Galaxy Book S is the first Snapdragon 8cx laptop

Samsung took the stage at its Unpacked event to announce the Galaxy Book S, a new Qualcomm-powered clamshell laptop. The new device starts at $999 and is a direct competitor to the MacBook Air.
Posted By Luke Larsen
everything samsung announced at galaxy unpacked note 10 2019 august
Mobile

Missed the Note 10’s main event? Here’s everything we saw at Galaxy Unpacked

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 was the star of Samsung's August 2019 Galaxy Unpacked event, but what about everything else that was announced and spoken of? Here's everything we saw at Galaxy Unpacked August 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy book s review hands on feat
Product Review

At just over two pounds, the Galaxy Book S is a marvel to hold (and behold)

Samsung’s successor to the Galaxy Book 2 is the Galaxy Book S, a super lightweight Windows laptop that’s powered by a Qualcomm processor. It has a 1080p touchscreen, a modern and sleek design, and there’s LTE connectivity so you can…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu