 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Gamers are finally buying new graphics cards again

Monica J. White
By
RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

In June, we reported on the clobbering GPUs had taken in sales, even with some of the best graphics cards becoming available. Now, things are finally starting to turn around, with the latest market report showing signs of growth over the last few months despite it being a traditionally weak time of year for graphics cards.

The scoop comes from Jon Peddie Research, which has released its latest report on the graphics card market. While year-to-year figures are pretty grim, this past quarter showed a lot of promise. In the second quarter of 2023, GPU shipments increased by 11.6%. Despite this recovery, the market still saw a 27% decrease year-to-year. This includes all platforms and all types of GPUs. For desktop GPUs, the yearly losses are even worse, with a 36% decrease from the same time last year, although desktop add-in boards (AIBs) increased by 2.9%.

Recommended Videos

Jon Peddie Research notes that the quarterly increase is surprising, but is great news overall. The second quarter of the year is typically a bad time for the PC market, but this year, shipments have gone up significantly. While shipments and sales are two different things, a sudden increase in GPU shipments still bodes well for the market as a whole. What’s perhaps even more surprising is that AMD had the best quarter of all three manufacturers.

Related

AMD is the only one to see a market share increase in the past quarter, wrangling 1.2% away from Intel (-0.4% loss) and Nvidia (-0.8% loss). The increase in shipments is more impressive, though, with AMD shipping 22.9% more graphics cards than the previous quarter, followed by 11.7% for Intel and 7.5% for Nvidia. However, as per the report, Nvidia had the most total shipments this quarter, but its best results were in notebooks, while AMD did well in desktops.

GPU market share in Q2 2023.
Jon Peddie Research

This increase in shipments for AMD is interesting. There wasn’t much going on outside of the launch of the RX 7600 in May, so that could have contributed, but there’s probably more to it than that. The fact is that AMD’s last-gen GPUs, having received multiple price cuts, are some of the most affordable cards to put inside a PC build right now. This strategy seems to be paying off for AMD, keeping the demand high and helping it clear out last-gen stock. Even current-gen cards can usually be found below their initial list price these days. In the case of Nvidia, GPUs are usually around the list price or slightly below, with some overclocked models selling for more.

AMD hasn’t been doing much to compete against Nvidia in this generation, and it seems to be sitting out of the race in the next generation, too. However, its upcoming RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT graphics cards are priced competitively, as is the RX 7600. This could add up to another good quarter for AMD.

Although there are some signs of recovery for graphics cards, Jon Peddie Research notes that, “if the market has indeed turned around, it’s not going to get to the levels it was 10 years ago,” referencing the steady decline in GPU sales over the past decade. Despite that, the analyst believes AMD, Nvidia, and Intel are all looking at a strong second half of the year.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a UK-based freelance writer and self-proclaimed geek. A firm believer in the "PC building is just like expensive…
Trying to buy a GPU in 2023 almost makes me miss the shortage
Two AMD Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards on a pink surface.

The days of the GPU shortage are long over, but somehow, buying a GPU is harder than ever -- and that sentiment has very little to do with stock levels. It's just that there are no obvious candidates when shopping anymore.

In a generation where no single GPU stands out as the single best graphics card, it's hard to jump on board with the latest from AMD and Nvidia. I don't want to see another GPU shortage, but the state of the graphics card market is far from where it should be.
This generation is all over the place

Read more
Intel’s forgotten Arc GPU might still have some life
Intel Arc A770 graphics card.

Intel's most stealthy GPU appeared in yet another round of leaked benchmarks. The Intel Arc A580 was tested in OpenCL on Geekbench, and its score pits it against AMD's RX 7600. But does that really mean that it'll be on par with one of AMD's best graphics cards in this generation?

Although most of us have heard of the Arc A770 and the Arc A750, and even the entry-level Arc A380, the Arc A580 remains a bit of a myth. Announced well over a year ago, the GPU has been spotted in benchmarks every so often, but Intel hasn't released it to the market just yet. It's hard to say what the reason is behind this delay, as the specs of the card have been known for a long time.

Read more
AMD new ‘enthusiast’ graphics cards are finally coming soon
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX hovers over a raging fire.

Chipmaker AMD has confirmed at its quarterly earnings call that the launch of new GPUs is coming in Q3 2023. While the company hasn’t confirmed any model names, it is safe to say that they are going to be the midrange Radeon RX 7800 and RX 7700.

"In gaming graphics, we expanded our Radeon 7000 GPU series in the second quarter, with the launch of our mainstream RX 7600 cards pertaining to gaming. We're on track to further expand our RDNA 3 GPU offerings with the launch of new enthusiast class Radeon 7000-series cards in the third quarter," said AMD CEO Lisa Su.

Read more